Ukraine news – live: Russia claims breakthrough in Luhansk as Putin ‘plans to seize Kharkiv’
Russian defence ministry says Ukrainian troops retreated in the face of Russian attacks
Russia has claimed they made a breakthrough in the eastern front of Luhansk as intense fighting continued overnight.
The Russian defence ministry said the Ukrainians had retreated in the face of Russian attacks, allowing its own troops to break through two fortified lines of defence.
“During the offensive ... the Ukrainian troops randomly retreated to a distance of up to 3 km (1.9 miles) from the previously occupied lines,” the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.
“Even the more fortified second line of defence of the enemy could not hold the breakthrough of the Russian military.”
However, no further details were provided and Reuters was not able to independently verify the battlefield report.
It comes as the Kremlin has intensified attacks across a swathe of southern and eastern Ukraine in recent weeks, and a major new offensive has been widely anticipated.
Elsewhere, head of the Russian-installed administration in Kharviv said that Vladimir Putin plans to seize back all the settlements in Ukraine‘s northeastern Kharkiv region that it surrendered to Kyiv last year.
Russia ‘held 6,000 Ukrainian children for re-education'
Russia has held at least 6,000 Ukrainian children with the aim of political re-education, according to a U.S.-backed report published on Tuesday.
The report said Yale University researchers had identified at least 43 camps and other facilities in Russia and Crimea where Ukrainian children have been held that were part of a “large-scale systematic network” operated by Moscow since its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
The children included those with parents or clear familial guardianship, those Russia deemed orphans, others who were in the care of Ukrainian state institutions before the invasion and those whose custody was unclear or uncertain due to the war, it said.
“The primary purpose of the camp facilities we’ve identified appears to be political re-education,” Nathaniel Raymond, one of the researchers, said in a briefing to reporters.
Some of the children were moved through the system and adopted by Russian families, or moved into foster care in Russia, the report said.
The youngest child identified in the Russian program was just four months old, and some camps were giving military training to children as young as 14, Raymond said, adding that researchers had not found evidence those children were later deployed in combat.
Moscow has denied intentionally targeting civilians in what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine, and has pushed back against previous claims it had forcibly moved Ukrainians.
Ukraine war has exposed Europe’s vulnerability, says Wallace
The war in Ukraine has exposed the vulnerability of Europe’s defences in the face of an aggressor, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace warned.
Mr Wallace said forces across the continent were paying the price for years of “hollowing out” that has seen ammunition stocks depleted, readiness levels reduced and essential maintenance neglected.
He said that at a time that the world was becoming “much more dangerous and unstable” it underlined the need for a long-term increase in the defence budget.
Mr Wallace, who is in Brussels for a meeting of Nato defence ministers, said the problems facing the UK were not unique to Britain.
“Ukraine has exposed across Europe – including in France and in Germany and other nations – our own vulnerabilities,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
“Our ammo stocks, our readiness levels, our ability to meet Russia or any other enemy that chooses to play or attack us at what we call ‘below threshold’, before formal armed conflict.
“It has been well known for decades that where the armed forces have had to save money on things like its readiness or its infrastructure, the places that got unfunded were the unsexy parts of defence.
“Maintenance, ship lifts, all sorts of things that you and I don’t think are that exciting but are nevertheless really, really important.”
Tank delivery for Ukraine came a bit late, German vice chancellor says
The delivery of German-made Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine came “a bit too late”, Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said, since time was running short ahead of an expected Russian offensive.
“With the decision to send the tanks we are doing what we can,” he told newspaper Die Zeit in comments published on Wednesday. “A bit too late, but it’s done... Everyone is expecting a terrible Russian offensive... Time is pressing.”
He added that Germany was not up for a debate on sending warplanes, which Ukraine says it needs in its war against Russian invaders. Germany does not own any of the U.S. F-16 warplanes that are most often mentioned in this context.
Russia: new foreign policy to focus on ending Western 'monopoly'
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow would focus on ending what he called a Western “monopoly” over global affairs as part of a new foreign policy.
“Our renewed foreign policy concept will focus on the need to end the monopoly of the West on shaping the framework of international life,” Lavrov said.
Ukraine says it has repelled Russian attacks in Luhansk region
Ukrainian forces have repelled some Russian attacks in the eastern region of Luhansk but the situation there remains difficult, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office said on Wednesday.
Russia said earlier on Wednesday that its troops had broken through two fortified lines of Ukrainian defences on the eastern front. The Russian Defence Ministry said Ukrainian forces had retreated in the face of Russian attacks in the Luhansk region.
Zelenskiy’s office made no mention of any retreats but said: “The situation in the region remains difficult.”
EU to sanction Iran entities involved in Russian war in Ukraine - Von der Leyen
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday the EU will propose sanctions targeting for the first time Iranian economic operators involved in the Russian war in Ukraine.
“For the first time we are also proposing to sanction Iranian entities including those linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard,” Von der Leyen told European lawmakers in Strasbourg.
Von der Leyen said the 10th package of sanctions, worth a total of 11 billion euros ($11.79 billion), would target new trade bans and technology export controls, including drones, helicopters and missiles.
British national killed in Ukraine, government says
A British national has died in Ukraine, the government said.
The identity of the individual is not yet known, but their family has been informed.
The dead person is a man, according to the BBC, which would make them at least the eighth British male to die in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began last February.
The Foreign Office has not confirmed any further details but a spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British national who died in Ukraine, and are in contact with the local authorities.”
It comes after the government announced that a national one-minute silence will be held to mark the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine next week.
Russian leaders 'likely aware' of 'critical weakness' in industrial output
Senior Russian leaders are “likely aware” that the state’s military-industrial output is becoming a critical weakness, particularly in light of the strategic and operational miscalculations made during the invasion of Ukraine, the ministry of defence has said in its latest update.
The MoD said production levels are “almost certainly falling short” of Moscow’s demands “to resource the ongoing Ukraine campaign and also to restore its longer-term defence requirements.”
Deputy security council chairman Dmitry Medvedev called for an increase in Russian tank production earlier, while visiting the Omsk Transport Machine Construction plant on 9 February, it said.
This follows several public comments by president Vladimir Putin urging the defence industry to better support the “special military operation”.
