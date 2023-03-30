Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin launches nuclear drill amid warning over Bakhmut battle
The Yars ballistic missiles have a range of around 11,000 km
The Russian military has conducted drills of its strategic missile forces Wednesday, deploying mobile launchers in Siberia in a show of the country’s massive nuclear capability amid the fighting in Ukraine.
As part of the drills, the Yars mobile missile launchers will maneuver across three regions of Siberia, Russia‘s Defense Ministry said.
The movements will involve measures to conceal the deployment from foreign satellites and other intelligence assets, the ministry said.
The Defense Ministry didn’t say how long the drills would last or mention plans for any practice launches.
The Yars is a nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missile with a range of about 11,000 kilometers (over 6,800 miles). It forms the backbone of Russia‘s strategic missile forces.
The massive exercise took place days after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a plan to deploy tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, Russia‘s neighbor and ally.
Meanwhile, the head of Russia‘s Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that fighting to take control of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut had “practically destroyed” the Ukrainian army but also “badly damaged” his forces.
UN nuclear watchdog in Ukraine: ‘Military activity is rising'
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi is on a repeat visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and has said that is a “significant increase” in the number of troops in the region.
“It is obvious that military activity is increasing in this whole region. So the plant can’t be protected,” he said.
A recording of the briefing was made available to Reuters.
Mr Grossi said he was putting aside plans for a security zone around the plant so he could propose specific protection measures acceptable to both Russia and Ukraine.
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant – the biggest nuclear facility in Europe – was a prized part of Ukraine‘s energy network and accounted for about 20 per cent of national power generation before the invasion. It has not produced any electricity since September, when the last of its six reactors was taken offline, leaving tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians hunkering down inside their houses in biting sub-zero temperatures during the winter.
Russian forces shelled towns in central Zaporizhzhia region, including the contested centre of Hulyaipole, the Ukrainian general staff said.
Russia has suffered more than 220,0000 casualties so far, says Ben Wallace
The latest assessments show Russian casualties in the continuing war in Ukraine to be more than 220,0000, the British defence secretary has said.
“The Russian forces have some really significant and deep systemic problems at the moment in their efforts. The latest US assessments I have seen now put casualty figures over 220,0000 of dead or injured,” Mr Wallace said.
Just last month, the British intelligence had put the number of casualties between 175,000 to 200,000 for the Russian forces and their private military contractor forces, adding that this likely included between 40,000 and 60,000 killed.
Kyiv monks accused of Russia links refuse eviction order
Orthodox monks who’ve been ordered out of a monastery in Kyiv have refused to leave today, as a deadline to vacate the complex expired.
The dispute over the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery, Ukraine’s most revered Orthodox site, is part of a wider religious conflict playing out in parallel with the war.
The monks using the property belong to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which has been accused of links to Russia.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine violates UN charter, says Singapore PM
Singapore’s prime minister Lee Hsien Loong has said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has gravely violated the United Nations charter and international law.
Mr Lee was speaking at the Boao forum in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan.
Big powers have the responsibility of maintaining stable and workable relations with one another, and the most worrying is the state of relations between the United States and China, he said today.
Russia convicts father of teen who drew antiwar pictures
A Russian court on Tuesday convicted a single father over social media posts criticizing the war in Ukraine and sentenced him to two years in prison — a case brought to the attention of authorities by his daughter’s drawings against the invasion at school, according to his lawyer and activists.
The case of Alexei Moskalyov, who was indicted and tried in his hometown of Yefremov, about 300 kilometers (about 186 miles) south of Moscow, has drawn international attention and is a grim indication that the Kremlin is intensifying its crackdown on dissent, targeting more people and handing out harsher punishments for any expression of criticism of the war.
Russia sees a ‘degree of success’ in Bakhmut, says Ukraine
Russian forces have witnessed some success in Bakhmut over the past day after being stalled around the Donetsk city for weeks in a slow-burning fight, officials from the Ukrainian side have said.
“Enemy forces had a degree of success in their actions aimed at storming the city of Bakhmut,” the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in its regular night-time report.
“Our defenders are holding the city and are repelling numerous enemy attacks,” the top military command said.
For four straight weeks of this month, the average number of daily Russian attacks on the front line reported by Ukraine‘s general staff has declined.
Whereas earlier Russian attacks were recorded to be around 124 in the first week of March, the next seven days saw 69 attacks.
On Wednesday, this dipped further to 57 attacks.
Journalists near the frontline west of Bakhmut and in the northern sector have also observed notable declines in the intensity of Russian attacks last week.
After prematurely announcing the capture of most of Bakhmut in early March, the Russian officials now say that their forces are in the process of gaining ground in street-by-street fighting.
Eurovision festival ‘a celebration of Ukraine tinged with bitterness of war’
A festival accompanying the Eurovision Song Contest will be a celebration of Ukraine “tinged with bitterness” as the war continues in the European country.
EuroFestival, a two-week series of events in Liverpool, has announced 24 culture commissions for May which include a performance by Ukrainian Eurovision Song Contest winner Jamala and collaborations between British artists and Ukrainian artists.
Tetyana Filevska, creative director at the Ukrainian Institute, told the PA news agency at the British Music Experience in Liverpool, during the launch of the programme on Tuesday, that celebrating her culture is a form of “resistance”.
British ammunition stockpiles are being used for the purpose they were intended – degrading Russia’s fighting ability, Rishi Sunak has said.
The Prime Minister said he would “not necessarily see it as a negative” that levels of shells and missiles were being run down because they were being used to deter the threat from Vladimir Putin’s military.
Mr Sunak’s comments came as British-supplied Challenger 2 tanks were poised to begin combat missions in Ukraine.
