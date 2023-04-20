✕ Close Putin visits Russian troops in Ukraine’s Kherson and Luhansk regions

Russian “spy ships” are mapping offshore wind turbines, underwater data cables and other pieces of infrastructure in the North Sea, according to a new investigation.

Moscow is collecting the information for a campaign of sabotage in the event of conflict with the West, according to a report by public broadcasters in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland.

Danish counterintelligence chief Anders Henriksen told the investigation: “In the event of a conflict with the West, they will be ready and know where to intervene if they wish to paralyse Danish society”.

While Nils Andreas Stensones, the head of Norwegian intelligence, told the broadcasters the apparent programme was considered “highly important” to Russia and was likely controlled directly from Moscow.

The report focuses on a Russian vessel called the Admiral Vladimirsky, which is, officially, an oceanographic expedition ship, or underwater research vessel. But the report alleges it is being used as a Russian spy ship.