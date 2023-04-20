Russia-Ukraine war – latest: Putin’s ‘spy ships’ threaten to sabotage North Sea energy supply
Investigation uncovers alleged plans aimed at knocking out comms and energy infrastructure
Putin visits Russian troops in Ukraine’s Kherson and Luhansk regions
Russian “spy ships” are mapping offshore wind turbines, underwater data cables and other pieces of infrastructure in the North Sea, according to a new investigation.
Moscow is collecting the information for a campaign of sabotage in the event of conflict with the West, according to a report by public broadcasters in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland.
Danish counterintelligence chief Anders Henriksen told the investigation: “In the event of a conflict with the West, they will be ready and know where to intervene if they wish to paralyse Danish society”.
While Nils Andreas Stensones, the head of Norwegian intelligence, told the broadcasters the apparent programme was considered “highly important” to Russia and was likely controlled directly from Moscow.
The report focuses on a Russian vessel called the Admiral Vladimirsky, which is, officially, an oceanographic expedition ship, or underwater research vessel. But the report alleges it is being used as a Russian spy ship.
Denmark and Netherlands to donate 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
Denmark and the Netherlands will jointly donate 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, the two countries said on Thursday.
The Leopard 2A4 tanks, which will be bought from a third party and refurbished, are expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2024, they said in a joint statement.
“It is absolutely crucial for the hope of a peaceful and secure Europe that we do not let the Ukrainians fight the battle alone,” Denmark’s acting Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.
Ukraine received its first deliveries of Western tanks a few weeks ago, with Britain sending Challenger 2s and Germany sending Leopard 2s.
Ukrainian defence minister asks for ‘Nato-style fighter jets'
Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov has reiterated his administration’s plea this morning to seek modern fighter jets to fight against Russia’s “barbaric tactics”.
“Our top priority is to quickly build a multi-level air defence/anti-missile defence system. Patriots, IRIS-T, NASAMS, and MiG-29 are the most recent, but not the final, steps towards this goal. Given the Kremlin’s barbaric tactics, we need NATO-style fighter jets,” he said this morning.
He added: “We’ve heard ‘no, it’s impossible’ a lot. But I have seen firsthand how the impossible can become possible. We will never forget how, thanks to the compassion and assistance of our friends, we were able to keep the lights and heat on in our homes last winter.”
This comes as Ukraine is thought to be days away from beginning its spring counteroffensive, while Russia pushes to capture Bakhmut and other sectors in the eastern part of the country.
Putin evolves military group after heavy losses, claims UK
Russia has likely formed a new group of forces which was visited by Vladimir Putin on Tuesday after possibly facing heavy losses, the British defence ministry said.
It referred to the press release by the Kremlin on Mr Putin’s visit to southern Ukraine.
“Using the Russian spelling of Ukraine’s Dnipro river, the release described the president as having visited the ‘Dnipr Group of Forces’,” the ministry said.
It noted that this is one of the first references to the existence of a Dnipr Group of Forces (DGF).
“Russia uses the term ‘group of forces’ in a specific way, indicating a large, task-organised operational formation,” the MoD said.
“Early in the invasion, the Russian force was organised into groups of forces each aligned to their home military districts in Russia, for example, the Western and Central Groups of Forces. The existence of an apparently new DGF suggests that the original force organisation has evolved, probably due to heavy losses,” it said.
The defence ministry has said that DGF’s mission is likely to defend the southern sector of the occupied zone, and especially the south-western flank which is currently marked by the Dnipro river.
In photos: Ukraine frontline near Bakhmut
Videos showing unexplained beam of light over Kyiv flood social media
People living in Ukraine and beyond took to social media to share and discuss videos of the mysterious beam of light seen over the sky in Kyiv last night.
The incident has sparked curiosity in a city that has become used to looking to the skies in fear of a more obvious threat – Russian missile strikes.
Locals said the authorities had to sound an air raid alert over Kyiv for the first time in days yesterday after the incident.
“Something happened in Kyiv sky tonight. The whole city is at a loss, what it was. UFO” said the Ukrainian ambassador to Austria.
“Update: NASA says not its satellite. Appears to have been a meteor falling over Kyiv last night,” Ukraine-based journalist Christopher Miller said today.
Russia's Bolshoi ballet drops 'Nureyev' after 'LGBT propaganda' law
Moscow’s Bolshoi theatre has dropped a contemporary ballet about the legendary Russian dancer Rudolf Nureyev from its repertoire following the expansion of a ban on “LGBT propaganda”.
A law passed in November not only widened an existing prohibition on material considered to promote an LGBT lifestyle but also restricts the “demonstration” of LGBT behaviour.
This makes any portrayal of homosexuality - such as Nureyev’s relationships with men after his defection from the Soviet Union in 1961, which the ballet touches on - almost impossible.
The ballet, choreographed by Kirill Serebrennikov, has had a troubled history in Russia, where President Vladimir Putin has long promoted conservative values as part of a nationalist agenda backed by the Russian Orthodox Church.
It premiered in December 2017, several months late, after the then-culture minister reportedly called it gay propaganda, and has not been performed since 2018. Performances scheduled for 2022 were abruptly cancelled after Serebrennikov publicly blamed Russia for the conflict in Ukraine.
“‘Nureyev’ was removed from the repertoire in connection with the law ... where issues related to the promotion of ‘non-traditional values’ are stipulated absolutely unequivocally,” Vladimir Urin, general director of the Bolshoi, told a news conference on Wednesday.
US sending $325m in more military aid to Ukraine
The US is sending Ukraine about $325m in additional military aid, including an enormous amount of artillery rounds and ammunition as the launch of the spring offensive against Russian forces approaches, the Pentagon said yesterday.
The US has declined to say exactly how much munitions will be sent to Ukraine, but the latest package resembles other recent deliveries, which included rockets for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, and howitzers, as well as an array of other missiles and anti-tank ammunition.
It will all be pulled from Pentagon stocks, so it can go quickly to the front lines.
Mozart's Requiem to raise funds for charity’s ‘amazing’ work in Ukraine
A former opera singer has organised a Mozart requiem to raise funds for a charity which provides medical professionals with the skills to work in hostile environments after being inspired by its “amazing” founder’s work.
Fiona MacDonald, a trustee of the Wilfred Owen Association and founder of military charity Bravehound, alongside members of McOpera – a collective of musicians from the Scottish Opera Orchestra – are to hold the requiem at 6pm on April 30 at Glasgow Cathedral, with funds raised going towards the David Nott Foundation’s work in Ukraine.
Mysterious flash of light over Kyiv sparks rumours of aliens, UFO
Speculations were rife in Ukraine after the night sky of the war-hit nation saw a flash of mysterious lights, prompting chatter of UFOs and aliens on social media.
Preliminary visuals showed the sky suddenly illuminated by a bright light, while another clip showed a flaming object crashing to the ground.
Shortly after, people took to social media to share several memes about aliens and unidentified flying objects.
The Kyiv city military administration said it was a crashing Nasa satellite based on preliminary information.
The Ukrainian air force, responsible for trying to down missiles and drones fired by Russia, said a satellite or a meteorite could be responsible.
“Please do not use official air force symbols to create memes for the enemy to enjoy!” it said in a message.
Minutes earlier, presidential adviser Andriy Yermak had posted an emoji of a UFO.
However, Nasa denied the reports of a crashing satellite and said that there appeared to be some confusion over an earlier announcement the agency had made about bringing a retired satellite out of orbit in the early hours yesterday morning Kyiv time.
