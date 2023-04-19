✕ Close FBI arrests Pentagon leaks suspect

Vladimir Putin’s visit to partially occupied Kherson in Ukraine has been mocked by a senior Ukrainian presidential aide, who called it a trip to “enjoy the crimes of his minions”.

“Putin’s degradation is impressive. The world waited for his statement a year ago. Now they don’t. There’s no such political actor. There’s only a ‘special tour’ of the mass murders author in the occupied and ruined territories to enjoy the crimes of his minions for the last time,” the adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in a tweet.

Dressed in a heavy blue jacket, Mr Putin was shown on Russian state television descending from a military helicopter in south Kherson and greeting senior commanders. He attended a military command meeting in Kherson.

Kherson is partially occupied by Russian forces after they retreated from the captured city in October last year.

The Russian leader reportedly discussed the war with a general from Moscow’s airborne troops, who has reportedly taken up a powerful new role in the invasion.