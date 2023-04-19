Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin visit dubbed ‘special tour of mass murders’
Russia is stepping up artillery bombardments and air strikes on Bakhmut
FBI arrests Pentagon leaks suspect
Vladimir Putin’s visit to partially occupied Kherson in Ukraine has been mocked by a senior Ukrainian presidential aide, who called it a trip to “enjoy the crimes of his minions”.
“Putin’s degradation is impressive. The world waited for his statement a year ago. Now they don’t. There’s no such political actor. There’s only a ‘special tour’ of the mass murders author in the occupied and ruined territories to enjoy the crimes of his minions for the last time,” the adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in a tweet.
Dressed in a heavy blue jacket, Mr Putin was shown on Russian state television descending from a military helicopter in south Kherson and greeting senior commanders. He attended a military command meeting in Kherson.
Kherson is partially occupied by Russian forces after they retreated from the captured city in October last year.
The Russian leader reportedly discussed the war with a general from Moscow’s airborne troops, who has reportedly taken up a powerful new role in the invasion.
Zelensky’s aide mocks Putin’s visit: ‘Special tour of mass murders’
A senior Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak took to Twitter and mocked Vladimir Putin's trip.
“Putin’s degradation is impressive. The world waited for his statement a year ago. Now they don’t. There’s no such political actor. There’s only a “special tour” of the mass murders author in the occupied and ruined territories to enjoy the crimes of his minions for the last time.
The Russian presidnet had attended a military command meeting in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region and visited a national guard headquarters in eastern Luhansk.
Kherson is partially occupied by Russian forces.
He was briefed by the commanders of the airborne forces and the Dnieper army group as well as other senior officers who briefed him on the situation in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in the south.
Latest images from Ukrainian frontline in Bakhmut
Wagner controls 90% of Bakhmut, says Russia-backed leader
A Russia-backed official has said that the Wagner Group’s mercenary forces have captured almost 90 per cent of Bakhmut.
“The Wagner private military company controls about 90% of Artyomovsk [Russian name for Bakhmut] and its advance is inevitable,” said Yan Gagin, an advisor to the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) leader, reported TASS news agency.
A week back, the Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin had said that Russian forces controlled more than 80 per cent of Bakhmut, including all administrative buildings.
He added that Ukrainian troops were “booby-trapping and blowing up major infrastructure facilities before leaving the western outskirts of Bakhmut”.
“The Ukrainian armed forces are okay with using scorched earth tactics. This is what they did in Volnovakha and Mariupol, and now, they are blowing up and booby-trapping major infrastructure facilities in Artyomovsk before retreating from the western outskirts of the city. A local community centre was one of the buildings that they blew up recently,” the Russia-installed leader told TASS news agency.
Russian hackers targeting Western critical infrastructure, warns UK
British cyber defence agency has warned of an emerging threat to Western critical national infrastructure posed by hackers sympathetic to Russia and its war on Ukraine.
Russia-aligned “hacktivists” have carried out largely harmless online campaigns that have defaced prominent public websites or knocked them offline. However, some of those groups have been actively plotting ways to do more real-world damage, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), part of the GCHQ eavesdropping intelligence agency, said in an alert.
“Some have stated a desire to achieve a more disruptive and destructive impact against Western critical national infrastructure, including in the UK,” the NCSC said.
“We expect these groups to look for opportunities to create such an impact, particularly if systems are poorly protected,” said the alert, which was released to the press at a two-day conference hosted by the NCSC and GCHQ in Belfast.
The alert added that while such groups are ideologically-motivated and align themselves with Russian state interests, they are “not subject to formal state control”.
“This makes them less predictable”, it said.
A successful cyberattack on critical national infrastructure such as an energy grid or water supply could be highly destructive, and do serious real-world damage.
US Navy veteran under investigation in connection to Pentagon documents leak
The US government is investigating the role of a multi-platform social media persona known as the “Donbass Devushka,” and the role of a US Navy veteran in operating it, as it pursues the prosecution of a man for allegedly leaking sensitive military documents.
“Donbass Devushka”, which roughly translates to “young Donbass woman,” hosts generally pro-Russia content across a variety of platforms, including a now-private Twitter account, a prolific YouTube platform, and others.
John Bowden has more:
‘Donbass Devushka’ identity is run by numerous administrators, claims veteran
Russian launches overnight drones on Odesa
Russian forces have launched drones on southern Ukraine’s Odesa region overnight, sparking a fire at an infrastructure facility, the head of the military command of the Odesa region, Yuri Kruk, said today.
There are no immediate casualties reported from the site of attack and firefighters were working at the scene.
US urges Nato to watch for signs Russia could use nuclear weapon
Nato allies must remain alert for signs Vladimir Putin could use a tactical nuclear weapon in a “managed” escalation of his war in Ukraine, the second-highest US diplomat has urged.
Deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman issued the warning during the opening session of an annual Nato arms control conference that was being held in North America for the first time since its inception in 2004.
“We have all watched and worried that Vladimir Putin would use what he considers a non-strategic tactical nuclear weapon or use some demonstration effect to escalate, but in a managed risk escalation,” Sherman said. “It is very critical to remain watchful of this.”
Putin’sannouncement that Russia is preparing to station tactical nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus “is his effort to use this threat in a managed way,” Sherman said.
Tactical nuclear weapons are designed for battlefield gains or for use against limited military targets.
Putin denies having any intention of employing nuclear weapons in Ukraine, where his forces for months have been bogged down in fierce fighting that has been costly for both sides.
Brazil is wrong to argue US encouraging Ukraine war, White House says
Brazil is wrong to argue that the United States is encouraging the Ukraine war and its tone is not one of neutrality, the White House said.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre rejected comments from Brazil’s president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has accused the United States and the European Union of prolonging the conflict by supplying arms to the Ukrainians.
She said US officials were “struck by the tone” of Lula’s comments and added, “of course we want this war to end.”
“The tone was not neutral and it is not true and we will continue to speak out about that,” she said.
Russian-installed Donetsk chief meets Belarus president
The Russian-installed head of the Moscow-controlled part of Ukraine‘s Donetsk region met Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk on Tuesday and said he had discussed ways of boosting trade.
Denis Pushilin, writing on Telegram, said he was interested in quarry equipment, tractors and buses as well as building products and furniture.
In return, his region was ready to export grain to Belarus in addition to existing shipments of sunflower seeds.
The so-called Donetsk People’s Republic is one of the four regions in Ukraine that Moscow proclaimed as its own last September in an exercise Ukraine and its allies called a “sham,” coercive referendum. (
