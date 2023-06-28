✕ Close Putin appeals to Russian public after Wagner mutiny

At least eight people, including one child, have been killed in twin Russian missile attacks on a shopping mall in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk in frontline oblast Donetsk, leaving rescue workers to comb through debris for casualties.

Another 42 people present at the restaurant inside the mall were injured, the city council in Kramatorsk said.

The missile attack reduced the major shopping hub to a twisted web of metal beams. One of the missiles also hit a village on the fringes of Kramatorsk, leaving five injured.

The city in frontline oblast of Donetsk has been a target of Russian attacks frequently and capturing it a key objective for Moscow.

Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of using S-300 missiles in the attack, which came exactly a year after a similar missile strike on a shopping mall and killed at least 20.

This comes as Mr Zelensky’s top adviser Andriy Yermak said “the countdown has started” for the end of Vladimir Putin’s presidency, as he reels from the aborted mutiny by Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.