Twin girls and a child are among 10 people killed in a Russian strike on a restaurant in the city of Kramatorsk using a supersonic Iskander missile, authorities in Ukraine have said.

A man accused by Kyiv of collaborating with Moscow has been arrested over the strike in the Donetsk region which killed 14-year-old Yulia and Anna Aksenchenko, along with a child and a 17-year-old, and wounded at least 61 others, with rescuers still searching through the rubble.

The intense air strikes came as analysts suggested Vladimir Putin fears making a “martyr” of Yevgeny Prigozhin and has instead decided to try and “break” his popular support by branding him corrupt and a liar, as the Kremlin reels from the Wagner merceary leader’s shortlived mutiny.

For the first time, the Russian president has now claimed that the Kremlin “fully funds” and “fully supplies” the Wagner mercenary group, and will likely attempt “to shatter Prigozhin’s populist appeal” by accusing him of corruption or conspiring with the West, the Institute for the Study of War said.