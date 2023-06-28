Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin ‘fears martyring Prigozhin’ as twin girls among 10 dead in Kramatorsk strike
Kyiv arrests man accused of colluding with Russia over strike in Donetsk as rescuers search rubble
Twin girls and a child are among 10 people killed in a Russian strike on a restaurant in the city of Kramatorsk using a supersonic Iskander missile, authorities in Ukraine have said.
A man accused by Kyiv of collaborating with Moscow has been arrested over the strike in the Donetsk region which killed 14-year-old Yulia and Anna Aksenchenko, along with a child and a 17-year-old, and wounded at least 61 others, with rescuers still searching through the rubble.
The intense air strikes came as analysts suggested Vladimir Putin fears making a “martyr” of Yevgeny Prigozhin and has instead decided to try and “break” his popular support by branding him corrupt and a liar, as the Kremlin reels from the Wagner merceary leader’s shortlived mutiny.
For the first time, the Russian president has now claimed that the Kremlin “fully funds” and “fully supplies” the Wagner mercenary group, and will likely attempt “to shatter Prigozhin’s populist appeal” by accusing him of corruption or conspiring with the West, the Institute for the Study of War said.
What happened in the Kramatorsk attack?
The Pizza RIA restaurant was popular with both locals, as well as aid workers and journalists – and was said to be crowded when it was hit on Tuesday evening.
“I ran here after the explosion because I rented a cafe here.... Everything has been blown out there,” said Valentyna, a 64-year-old woman who declined to give her surname. “None of the glass, windows or doors are left. All I see is destruction, fear and horror. This is the 21st century,” she told Reuters.
Police said at least 61 people were injured in the strike, which turned the restaurant into a pile of twisted beams. Emergency services posted pictures online of rescue teams sifting through the site with cranes and other equipment.
The Donetsk regional governor – the area where Kramatorsk is located – Pavlo Kyrylenko told national television that people were visible under the rubble. Their condition was unknown, he said, but “we are experienced in removing rubble”.
Video footage on military Telegram channels showed one man, his head bleeding, receiving first aid on the pavement.
Eight people had been rescued alive from the rubble and at least three more were believed to be trapped, Md Bakhal, the spokeswoman for the Donetsk region emergency services said.
The attack also damaged 18 multi-story buildings, 65 houses, five schools, two kindergartens, a shopping center, an administrative building and a recreational building, the regional governor, Mr Kyrylenko, said.
Zelensky says Russian ‘bandit’ leaders should not escape justice
Volodymyr Zelensky has described Russia’s political and military leaders as bandits, as he ruled out any peace plan that would turn the war on Ukraine into a “frozen” conflict.
The Ukrainian president made his remarks in a speech to parliament on Ukraine’s Constitution Day, and warned that Russia’s leaders must not escape justice for waging war on his country, which he declared was “on the way to victory”.
“The political and military leadership of the Russian Federation should not escape justice due to the fact that they supposedly have immunity, like state leaders,” Mr Zelensky said.
“They are not the leaders of the state – they are bandits who seized control of the state institutions of Russia ... and began to terrorise the whole world.”
Kramatorsk strike now blamed on supersonic missiles
While Urkainian officials initially blamed the strike in Kramatorsk on an S-300 missile, a surface-to-air weapon that Russia’s forces have repurposed for loosely targeted strikes on cities, the National Police later said Iskander short-range ballistic missiles were used.
Zelensky rules out any ‘frozen’ conflict peace proposals
Volodymyr Zelensky has said he will not accept any peace proposal that turns Russia’s war on Ukraine into a frozen conflict.
The president’s remarks, made in a speech to parliament on Ukraine’s Constitution Day, signalled that he remains opposed to any peace plan that would freeze any territorial gains made by Russia.
“Ukraine will not agree to any of the variants for a frozen conflict,” he said.
Mr Zelensky has drawn up a 10-point peace “formula” that includes restoring Ukraine’s territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian troops and the restoration of Ukraine’s state borders.
Twin sisters among 10 killed in Kramatorsk restaurant strike
Here are more details on the twin sisters reported to have been killed in the Kramatorsk restaurant strike.
Yulia and Anna Aksenchenko were due to celebrate their 15th birthdays in September, according to Kramatorsk City Council.
A 17-year-old and a boy of an unknown age are also reported to be among the 10 people officials say were killed in the Russian strikes.
Kremlin asked if ‘General Armaggedon’ knew of Prigozhin’s mutiny in advance
The Kremlin has dismissed “gossip” and “speculation” around the shortlived mutiny last weekend.
Asked on Wednesday about a New York Times report suggesting top Russian general Sergei Surovikin had known in advance about Yevgeny Prigozhin’s armed rebellion, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said there would be “a lot of speculation” in the aftermath of the events.
“There will now be a lot of speculation, gossip and so on around these events. I think this is one such example,” said Mr Peskov.
Mr Surovikin, who has not been seen in public since Saturday when he made an appeal for the mutiny to be called off, has often been praised by Mr Prigozhin , and the New York Times cited US officials who were “trying to learn if ... the former top Russian commander in Ukraine helped plan Mr Prigozhin’s actions last weekend”.
Ukraine arrest man accused of helping Russia with Kramatorsk restaurant strike
Ukrainian authorities have arrested a man they accused of helping Russia direct the missile strikes which killed at least 10 people, including four children, at a popular pizza restaurant in Kramatorsk.
The Tuesday evening attack on Kramatorsk wounded another 61 people, Ukraine’s National Police said, with two sisters, both aged 14, and a 17-year-old said by officials to be among the dead, as rescuers continue to search the rubble.
The attack also damaged 18 multi-story buildings, 65 houses, five schools, two kindergartens, a shopping center, an administrative building and a recreational building, according to regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.
Kramatorsk is a frontline city which houses the Ukrainian army’s regional headquarters. The pizza restaurant was frequented by journalists, aid workers and soldiers, as well as locals.
The Security Service of Ukraine said it had detained a man whom it suspects directed the strike on the restaurant, who is an employee of the local gas transportation company. He filmed the restaurant for the Russians and informed them about its popularity, the service claimed, providing no evidence.
Putin ‘trying to shatter populist appeal’ of potential ‘martyr’ Prigozhin
Vladimir Putin has likely decided that he is unable right now to directly eliminate [Yevgeny] Prigozhin without making him a martyr and has instead decided to “break” his popular support by branding him “corrupt” and “a liar”, a Western think-tank has suggested.
For the first time, the Russian president has now claimed that the Kremlin “fully funds” and “fully supplies” the Wagner mercenary group, as he tries to ensure that the mercenaries – and wider Russian society – “become disillusioned” with Mr Prigozhin, according to the Institute for the Study of War.
In his statements, Mr Putin deliberately attempted to separate Mr Prigozhin from the Wagner Group “so that the Kremlin can accuse Prigozhin of corruption or conspiring with Ukraine or the West and alienate Prigozhin from Wagner personnel”, the analysts said.
“Prigozhin had built his personal brand on criticising the Russian military command and bureaucrats for corruption and ties to Western countries, and Putin is likely attempting to shatter Prigozhin’s populist appeal by accusing him of the same sins.”
Kremlin says papal envoy in Moscow for talks on Ukraine
The Kremlin appreciates the efforts of the Vatican to help resolve the Ukraine crisis, Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson has said, as he claimed that papal envoy had arrived in Moscow for peace talks.
“We highly value the efforts and initiatives of the Vatican and welcome the aspiration of the pope to contribution to ending the armed conflict,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told a regular briefing.
He said Mr Putin’s foreign affairs adviser would hold talks with the envoy, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, at the Russia president’s request.
Large majority of Americans support military aid for Ukraine, poll suggests
Around two thirds of Americans support providing weaponry to Ukraine to defend itself against Russia – rising from 46 per cent just a month ago, new Ipsos polling for Reuters has found.
Eighty-one percent of Democrats, 56 per cent of Republicans and 57 per cent of independents favour supplying US weapons to Ukraine, suggests the two-day poll of 1,004 adults, conducted just days after Yevgeny Prigozhin’s shortlived mutiny.
“This definitely reinforces Biden’s decision to be all-in on this,” William Taylor, a former US ambassador to Ukraine, told Reuters. “The Republican leadership of the House and Senate will also take heart from this.”
The poll also found that 76 per cent of Americans believe that providing aid to Ukraine demonstrates to China and other rivals that the United States has “the will and capability to protect our interests, our allies and ourselves”.
In other findings, the survey said large majorities of Americans – 67 and 73 per cent respectively – are more likely to support a candidate in next year’s US presidential election who will continue military aid to Ukraine and who backs Nato.
