The Pentagon is investigating the leak of classified war documents about secret American and Nato plans for aiding the Ukrainian military ahead of the anticipated spring counteroffensive against Russian forces, senior officials said.

The significant breach of American intelligence appears to detail Washington’s plans for supporting and resupplying Ukraine, as well as previously unpublished details of the ongoing frontline situation.

The five-weeks-old documents reportedly reveal details of Ukraine’s requirements ahead of a planned counteroffensive to reclaim territory taken by Russia since the full-scale invasion last year, as well as how the US and Nato might meet them.

This comes as French president Emmanuel Macron has urged his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to bring Russia “back to its senses” over its war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russian forces have very likely seized the centre of the fiercely contested city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine and are threatening a key supply route for Ukrainian forces to the west, British intelligence said on Friday.

Ukraine described the situation as “difficult” but said it was holding out despite Russia‘s numerical superiority.