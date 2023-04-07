Ukraine war – live: Pentagon investigates leak of secret US and Nato plans
It comes as Russia has ‘very likely’ seized centre of fiercely contested Bakhmut, UK defence ministry says
The Pentagon is investigating the leak of classified war documents about secret American and Nato plans for aiding the Ukrainian military ahead of the anticipated spring counteroffensive against Russian forces, senior officials said.
The significant breach of American intelligence appears to detail Washington’s plans for supporting and resupplying Ukraine, as well as previously unpublished details of the ongoing frontline situation.
The five-weeks-old documents reportedly reveal details of Ukraine’s requirements ahead of a planned counteroffensive to reclaim territory taken by Russia since the full-scale invasion last year, as well as how the US and Nato might meet them.
This comes as French president Emmanuel Macron has urged his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to bring Russia “back to its senses” over its war in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Russian forces have very likely seized the centre of the fiercely contested city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine and are threatening a key supply route for Ukrainian forces to the west, British intelligence said on Friday.
Ukraine described the situation as “difficult” but said it was holding out despite Russia‘s numerical superiority.
Russian forces likely threaten Ukrainian supply line to eastern city, Britain says
Russian forces have very likely seized the centre of the fiercely contested city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine and are threatening a key supply route for Ukrainian forces to the west, British intelligence said on Friday.
Asked to comment on the report, a Ukrainian military command spokesman told Reuters the situation was difficult in Bakhmut and that Russian forces were concentrating all efforts to take the city but were not having “strategic success”.
The months-long battle for Bakhmut, one of the last urban centres in Ukraine‘s eastern Donetsk province yet to fall to Russian forces, has proven one of the bloodiest of the war.
The British report, if confirmed, indicates that Ukrainian forces are under severe pressure, two days after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said they would withdraw if at risk of encirclement.
Donetsk is one of four provinces in eastern and southern Ukraine that Russia is seeking to fully occupy. It declared them annexed last year after failing to seize the capital Kyiv in an attempt to overrun Ukraine early in the war.
Ukraine holds out in Bakhmut despite 'difficult' situation -military
Ukraine said on Friday that Russia was concentrating all its efforts on capturing the eastern city of Bakhmut where it described the situation as “difficult” but said it was holding out despite Russia‘s numerical superiority.
Eastern Military Command spokesperson Serhiy Cherevatyi told Reuters that Ukraine controlled the situation in Bakhmut, understood Russian intentions and that Moscow had tactical success in some places, but was paying a high price for it.
Macron seeks China’s help on Ukraine as Xi ‘willing to call Zelensky’
Xi Jinping is willing to speak to Ukraine, the head of the EU said on Thursday, after Emmanuel Macron said he was “counting on China” to reason with Russia over the year-long war.
China’s president expressed willingness to speak to Volodymyr Zelensky, Ursula von der Leyen said, if the “conditions and time are right”.
The French president and Ms Von der Leyen arrived in Beijing on Wednesday and met Mr Xi on Thursday in what is seen as part of a broader effort from the European leaders to engage with China, even as Beijing continued to engage with Moscow and maintain its “neutral” stance.
‘I know I can count on you to bring back Russia to reason’
Russia seizes Bakhmutka River's west bank, says UK defence ministry
Russia has seized the west bank of the Bakhmutka River, endangering a key Ukraine supply route, in its push to regain control of the devastated eastern city of Bakhmut, the British defence ministry said on Friday.
“Russia has made further gains and has now highly likely advanced into the town centre ... Ukraine‘s key 0506 supply route to the west of the town is likely severely threatened,” the ministry said on Twitter in a regular bulletin.
Russia 'has regained momentum' in Bakhmut, says MoD
Russian forces have regained some momentum in the battle for Bakhmut in recent days after their advance was largely stalled since late last month, the British defence ministry has said today.
“Russia has made further gains and has now highly likely advanced into the town centre, and has seized the west bank of the Bakhmutka River. Ukraine’s key 0506 supply route to the west of the town is likely severely threatened,” the MoD said in its latest intelligence update.
“Russian regular forces, likely including airborne troops, have probably reinforced the area, and Russia is again using artillery more effectively in the sector,” the MoD said.
It added that there was a realistic possibility that Wagner and Russian military commanders had paused their ongoing feud and improved cooperation.
In pictures: Ukrainian forces fire a 120mm mortar towards Russian positions in Donetsk
Street battles in Bakhmut as Wagner says fighting continues in western pocket
The months-long battle for Bakhmut has continued to flare up in the salt-mining city this week.
“(Battles) are underway in the streets, enemy attempts to encircle the city are failing. Our command fully control the situation,” said Andriy Yermak, a senior adviser to Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The leader of Russia’s private Wagner militia, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said fighting was continuing in the west of the city.
“It must be said clearly that the enemy is not going anywhere,” he said on his Telegram channel.
The Wagner chief has often complained of a lack of ammunition for his fighters in Bakhmut but there are signs of revival of ammunition supply to the mercenary group.
But Ukrainian border guard Levko Stek, speaking in a video clip amid explosions, said Ukrainian forces did not sense any “ammunition hunger” on the Russian side.
