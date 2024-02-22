Russia-Ukraine latest: Iran ‘sends hundreds of missiles’ to Moscow as Putin’s troops claim key Dnipro victory
Ukraine said they had destroyed all 23 drones Russia had launched at the country overnight
Iran has provided Russia with hundreds of powerful surface-to-surface ballistic missiles in its continuing war on Ukraine, six sources told Reuters, deepening the military cooperation between the two US-sanctioned countries.
Iran’s provision of around 400 missiles includes many from the Fateh-110 family of short-range ballistic weapons, such as the Zolfaghar, three Iranian sources said. This road-mobile missile is capable of striking targets at a distance of between 300 and 700 km (186 and 435 miles), experts say.
Iran’s defence ministry and the Revolutionary Guards - an elite force that oversees Iran’s ballistic missile programme - declined to comment. Russia’s defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Russian president Vladimir Putin’s troops claim to have recaptured a key bridgehead on the Dnipro river, the village of Krynky.
Ukraine’s military has dismissed a claim by Russia’s defence minister that Moscow’s forces have secured full control over the village of Krynky, on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in southern Kherson.
The Ukrainian military’s southern district said Russian forces had made no headway on the eastern bank and that Sergei Shoigu’s statement was a “falsification of the facts”.
Ukraine and IMF working on disbursement deal
International Monetary Fund officials are negotiating with Ukrainian officials in Warsaw, Poland, this week about a follow-on disbursement of $890million from the country’s $15.6billion loan, a source familiar with the process has said.
Negotiations are ongoing, the source said, noting the IMF mission, which began on Saturday, ends on Thursday.
Movement on fresh IMF funds comes as the Republican-controlled US House of Representatives continues to hold up some $61billion in aid for Ukraine.
The Senate in a bipartisan vote earlier this month passed a $95billion aid package that includes funds for Ukraine, but the measure is stalled in the House, which Republicans control by a narrow 219-212 margin.
Putin’s mission is to fully conquer Ukraine, Western officials say
Vladimir Putin still wants to fully conquer Ukraine and impose regime change in the belief that Russia’s greater numbers in weaponry and soldiers will prevail at the end, according to Western officials.
Fighting spirit
Ukraine’s ministry of defence has revealed extraordinary footage of a soldier apparently playing the violin while standing on top of a military vehicle in Donbas.
Seizure of Russian bank assets would be lawful, say legal experts
The seizure of frozen Russian central bank assets to aid Ukraine would be lawful given Russia’s “ongoing breach of the most fundamental rules of international law”, according to a letter signed by international legal experts, it’s been reported.
Western countries immobilised around $300 billion of the Russian Central Bank’s assets at the start of the full-scale invasion. According to the World Bank, the estimated cost of Ukraine’s post-war recovery and reconstruction is $486 billion.
The letter, obtained by Bloomberg, was signed by 10 legal experts from the US, UK, Belgium, France, Germany, Japan and the Netherlands.
EU agrees on new sanctions against Russia
European Union countries on Wednesday agreed on a new package of sanctions against Russia to target individuals and businesses suspected of assisting Moscow in its war against Ukraine, including Chinese companies.
Ukraine’s Zelensky asks Polish leaders for talks over farmer protest
Ukraine‘s Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday called on Poland’s leaders and European Union officials to come to the Polish-Ukrainian border for talks over repeated blockades by Polish farmers angry at what they say is unfair competition from Kyiv.
Polish Farmers staged a major day of protest on Tuesday, blocking almost all traffic on the border with Ukraine, angering Kyiv, in an escalation from previous demonstrations.
Warsaw has been a staunch supporter of Kyiv in its fight to repel a full-scale Russian invasion launched in 2022, but protests from farmers complaining of unfair competition have strained ties.
“We have had enough misunderstanding. We should not humiliate each other, we should not humiliate either Ukrainian or Polish farmers. We need unity. We need solutions between us, Ukraine and Poland, and at the level of the whole of Europe,” Zelensky said in a statement.
There was no immediate comment from the offices of Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk or President Andrzej Duda.
Zelensky added Ukraine could not accept the appearance of slogans supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin at the protests, after one such banner was displayed on Tuesday.
BAE Systems sees record order backlog amid wars in Gaza and Ukraine
Weapons manufacturer BAE Systems saw its order backlog soar to a record of nearly £70 billion as countries around the world continued to try to build up their military capacity last year.
Amid wars in Ukraine, Armenia and Gaza the business said it had taken in £37.7 billion in new orders, meaning it now had £69.8 billion worth of vehicles, missiles, submarines and other equipment to deliver in the years to come.
The business said it now had “a high level of visibility of our revenues for many years to come”, with some of the programmes running “well into the next decade”.
Watch - Tucker Carlson says Boris Johnson demanded $1m for an interview about Ukraine
Ukraine anti-graft police probing dozens of defence-related cases
Anti-corruption authorities in Ukraine are investigating more than 60 cases related to the defence sector, a top law enforcement official said on Wednesday.
Cleaning up graft in the military, which has been hit with scandals in recent months, is crucial for Kyiv as it struggles to fend off Moscow’s nearly two-year-old invasion and seeks more Western aid.
Semen Kryvonos, head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), said his agency has prioritised cases involving procurement during the past two years and has sought help from foreign partners in its investigations.
“Theft in the army at this time is an extraordinarily terrible crime, and investigations in this sphere are one of the most important priorities of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau,” he told reporters in Kyiv.
Defence Minister Rustem Umerov suspended a senior official earlier this month after another agency, the Security Service of Ukraine, named him as a suspect in an alleged $40 million embezzlement scheme.
Umerov’s predecessor, Oleksii Reznikov, was dismissed last September following procurement-related scandals at his ministry, which he described as smears. He was not personally accused of corruption.
Ukraine, which ranks 104th out of 180 countries on Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index, has made fighting graft across the public sector a top priority as it seeks membership of the European Union.
Kryvonos said anti-corruption authorities had delivered their best-ever results last year, but called for the establishment of a dedicated forensics centre to process cases more quickly and more transparently.
