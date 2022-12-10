Jump to content

Liveupdated1670645969

Ukraine-Russia news – live: US warns Iran is now Putin’s ‘top military backer’

Washington says Moscow is in turn offering Tehran ‘unprecedented’ military support

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Saturday 10 December 2022 04:19
Comments

War in Ukraine: Are Putin and Zelensky ready for peace talks?

The US has warned a “full-fledged” defence partnership is emerging between Russia and Iran, suggesting that Tehran has become Moscow's "top military backer".

"Russia is seeking to collaborate with Iran in areas like weapons development and training," US national security council spokesperson John Kirby said yesterday. He said Moscow was offering Tehran an "unprecedented level" of military and technical support.

Both the nations were considering setting up a drone assembly line in Russia for the ongoing war in Ukraine, Mr Kirby said, adding that Russia was training Iranian pilots on the Sukhoi Su-35 fighter.

Moscow has been accused of using Iranian "kamikaze" drones to launch a series of attacks on Ukraine in October.

"Russia's been using Iranian drones to strike energy infrastructure, depriving millions of Ukrainians of power, heat, critical services,” the spokesperson said.

“People in Ukraine today are actually dying as a result of Iran's actions."

Meanwhile, Russian president Vladimir Putin said Moscow could adopt what he described as a US concept of using preemptive military strikes amid rising tensions with Nato.

“We are just thinking about it. They weren’t shy to openly talk about it during the past years.”

1670645947

US warns against Iran and Russia’s ‘full-fledged’ defence partnership

The Joe Biden administration has issued alarms against the deepening defence deepening cooperation between Russia and Iran as Tehran “provides drones” to support Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia and Iran were considering standing up a drone assembly line in Russia for the war in Ukraine, US national security council spokesperson John Kirby said yesterday.

He said Russia was training Iranian pilots on the Sukhoi Su-35 fighter and Iran could receive deliveries of the plane within the year.

In return, Russia was offering Iran “an unprecedented level of military and technical support that is transforming their relationship into a full-fledged defense partnership.”

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar10 December 2022 04:19
1670643656

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the war in Ukraine.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar10 December 2022 03:40

