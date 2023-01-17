Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin suffering ‘profound’ problems with ‘dysfunctional’ long-range missiles
Missiles struggling to identify targets, MoD claims, as a photo of a yellow kitchen in Dnipro goes viral
A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground
Russia is suffering from “profound” problems with its “dysfunctional” long-range missiles, Britain’s Ministry of Defence has said.
Officials said there is “evidence” from Ukraine that the Kremlin’s missile systems are highly likely to be “struggling” to identify targets.
The update comes after a Russian missile hit an apartment building in Dnipro, killing at least 40 people and injuring multiple others.
Earlier, Russia sanctioned British foreign secretary James Cleverly, fatuously claiming that the UK’s support for Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky meant that he backed “neo-Nazis”. The Kremlin has repeatedly claimed that the administration in Kyiv is full of “criminals” and “neo-Nazis” as it seeks to justify the invasion of its neighbour – which has been condemned by the international community.
“Dear James, you don’t understand. This is for the anti-Russian course and personal sanctions. But you still have to answer for the support of the Kyiv regime and neo-Nazism,” Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova claimed.
The British official, who will hold diplomatic talks with his US and Canadian counterparts today to rally more support for Ukraine, confirmed that he has been targeted by Moscow, adding that if that were the price to be paid for supporting the war-hit nation, then he was happy to be sanctioned.
A former commander of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group who had fought in Ukraine said he has fled to Norway and is seeking asylum after deserting in fear for his life.
Andrei Medvedev, who joined the group on July 6 2022 with a four-month contract, said in a video posted by the Gulagu.net rights group that he had crossed the border with Norway before being detained by Norwegian police.
Medvedev, an orphan who joined the Russian army and served time in prison before joining Wagner, said he had slipped away from the group after witnessing the killing of captured deserters from Wagner.
"I am afraid of dying in agony," Medvedev told Vladimir Osechkin, founder of the Gulagu.net rights group, which said it had helped Medvedev to leave Russia after he approached the group in fear for his life.
Medvedev said he was speaking from Oslo.
Polish president hopes allies including Germany will provide Ukraine with tanks
Polish president Andrzej Duda said on Tuesday he hoped some of Ukraine’s allies including Germany would provide Kyiv tanks.
"We hope and are trying to organise bigger support for Ukraine. We hope a few partners, allies, will give tanks to Ukraine," Mr Duda said at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos.
Lithuanian president Gitanas Nausėdaa said he "strongly believes" Germany will provide Ukraine, which is fighting a Russian invasion, with Leopard tanks.
Tanks will be at the top of new defence minister’s agenda - Germany
The first item on the agenda of Germany’s next defence minister will be whether to deliver main battle tanks to Ukraine, German economy minister Robert Habeck told Deutschlandfunk radio broadcaster on Tuesday.
"When the person, when the minister of defence, is declared, this is the first question to be decided concretely," he said on the sides of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
German defence minister Christine Lambrecht resigned on Monday as her government came under rising pressure to let allies send Ukraine heavy tanks, at the start of what is likely to be a pivotal week for Western plans to further arm Kyiv.
German chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday that he would act fast to replace Lambrecht. The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, citing government sources, said a successor would be announced on Tuesday.
Russian missile strips down apartment and reveals yellow kitchen in Dnipro attack
Photo of a cheerful family kitchen yellow in colour visible from the ramshackled apartment which came under Russian missile attack has left people on social media shocked.
The house, belonging to Ukraine’s famous boxing coach Mykhailo Korenovsky who was killed in the attack over the weekend, was seen after the missile ripped apart the apartment’s external wall.
Another video on social media showed that the family had celebrated a child’s birthday inside the bright yellow kitchen of the flat.
Saturday’s attack on Dnipro’s building has claimed 40 civilian lives despite Russia’s claims that its attack on Ukraine did not target civilians.
The victims included three children, officials said.
Higher energy bills are here to stay, oil company boss warns
An energy boss has warned that sky-high energy prices are not going to fall anytime soon and may never return to pre-Covid levels.
The cost of wholesale energy began to rise after the easing of pandemic restrictions, before shooting up as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions lodged against Moscow aimed at deterring further escalation.
But as countries seek to ditch fossil fuels in favour of alternative energy supplies – both to shed their dependence on Russian oil and pursue more environmentally-friendly futures – experts warn this could mean energy costs remain high.
Gas prices have returned to where they were before the Ukrainian invasion in recent weeks, in part due to warmer weather across Europe. Despite this, the boss of Norwegian energy giant Equinor has said he does not expect energy bills to return to pre-pandemic levels.
Wagner Group member seeks asylum in Norway
Russian man and Wagner operative Andrei Medvedev who reportedly is a former high-ranking member of the Russian private military contractor Wagner Group, has sought asylum in Norway, officials said yesterday.
The Norwegian directorate of immigration, also known by its Norwegian acronym UDI, confirmed to The Associated Press that the mercenary member has sought shelter in Norway.
“For reasons of security and privacy, the UDI cannot comment further on this matter,” UDI said in an email.
Zelensky calls for more weapons and tanks after UK sends tanks: ‘Thank you, Rishi’
Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked the British administration for helping Ukraine by sending military aid, latest in the slew of ammunition and military vehicles being poured into the war-hit country by the west.
Today, there is a good example from the UK. A new package of defence assistance has been announced - exactly what we need. Tanks, other armoured vehicles, artillery.
What we discussed with Prime Minister Sunak. I thank you, Rishi, I thank every Briton for the tangible and timely support!” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address yesterday.
He added: “What happened in Dnipro, the fact that Russia is preparing a new attempt to seize the initiative in the war, the fact that the nature of hostilities at the front requires new decisions in the defense supply - all this only emphasizes how important it is to coordinate our efforts - efforts of all members of the coalition to defend Ukraine and freedom. And to speed up decision-making.
Explosions heard in Russia’s Belgorod
Explosions have been heard in the Russian city of Belgorod and Belgorod district early this morning, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported via Telegram.
Authorities have activated air defence systems, the regional governor said.
Just 24 hours earlier, an explosion in Belgorod claimed three lives and wounded 16 others, officials said after an ammunition detonated at a Russian base at the Tonenkoye farm, in the Korochansky district. Another eight people have been reported missing.
Wagner mercenary claims to have dodged rifle fire and tracker dogs in high-stakes escape into Norway
A Wagner Group commander who claims to have deserted the Russian mercenaries is willing to testify against its leaders has described a harrowing escape across a desolate Arctic frontier to seek political asylum in Norway.
Andrei Medvedev told human rights activists of a night spent dodging bullets, evading sniffer dogs and running across a frozen river in a night gown at the northernmost reaches of mainland Europe – in favour of the brutal retribution he claims to fear at the hands of his last employer.
