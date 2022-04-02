✕ Close Zelensky says Russians carrying out ‘slow but noticeable’ withdrawal from northern Ukraine

Pope Francis has criticised Russia for its “infantile” war in Ukraine, saying the world thought such behaviour was a thing of the “distant past”.

Speaking on a visit to Malta, the leader of the Catholic Church also appeared to criticise Russian president Vladimir Putin directly.

“Once again, some potentate, sadly caught up in anachronistic claims of nationalist interests, is provoking and fomenting conflicts, whereas ordinary people sense the need to build a future that, will either be shared, or not be at all.”

His criticism of Russia comes after Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky accused the Kremlin’s forces of leaving mines in homes and corpses near Kyiv as they carried out a “slow but noticeable” withdrawal from northern Ukraine. Moscow is thought to be regrouping and turning more of its attention to the eastern Donbass region.

“They are mining the whole territory. They are mining homes, mining equipment, even the bodies of people who were killed,” Mr Zelensky said last night, warning Ukrainians not to return to the area until it was safe to do so.