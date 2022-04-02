Ukraine news - live: Pope calls Russian invasion ‘infantile’ as Putin’s troops ‘leave traps during retreat’
President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russians carrying out ‘slow but noticeable’ withdrawal from northern Ukraine
Pope Francis has criticised Russia for its “infantile” war in Ukraine, saying the world thought such behaviour was a thing of the “distant past”.
Speaking on a visit to Malta, the leader of the Catholic Church also appeared to criticise Russian president Vladimir Putin directly.
“Once again, some potentate, sadly caught up in anachronistic claims of nationalist interests, is provoking and fomenting conflicts, whereas ordinary people sense the need to build a future that, will either be shared, or not be at all.”
His criticism of Russia comes after Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky accused the Kremlin’s forces of leaving mines in homes and corpses near Kyiv as they carried out a “slow but noticeable” withdrawal from northern Ukraine. Moscow is thought to be regrouping and turning more of its attention to the eastern Donbass region.
“They are mining the whole territory. They are mining homes, mining equipment, even the bodies of people who were killed,” Mr Zelensky said last night, warning Ukrainians not to return to the area until it was safe to do so.
Buses rescue thousands of Mariupol civilians as Russia accused of blocking evacuation
Civilians who managed to flee the devastated southern port city Mariupol have told The Independent’s Bel Trew of how their hometown has been “utterly destroyed”.
Ukrainian war photographer killed near Kyiv
A 41-year-old Ukrainian photographer has reportedly been killed near Kyiv.
Maks Levin went missing in mid-March while has covering Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.
A friend said his body was recovered yesterday:
UK missile shoots down Russian helicopter in Ukraine for first time, report says
A British anti-aircraft missile has been used to shoot down a Russian helicopter in Ukraine for the first time, according to a report.
The Starstreak high-velocity missile system was supplied to Ukraine by Britain in March along with a further shipment of Next Generation Light Anti-tank Weapons (NLAWs).
A Starstreak attack on a Russian aircraft in the Luhansk region that was caught on camera has been verified, The Times reported.
UK missile ‘shoots down Russian helicopter’ in Ukraine for first time
Starstreak missiles have been deployed ‘for almost a week’
Pope appears to criticise Putin over Ukraine war
The Pope appeared to criticise Vladimir Putin for the first time over his war in Ukraine, saying a “potentate” had caused a conflict for nationalist interests.
Speaking on a visit to Malta, Pope Francis said: “From the east of Europe, from the land of the sunrise, the dark shadows of war have now spread. We had thought that invasions of other countries, savage street fighting and atomic threats were grim memories of a distant past.
“However, the icy winds of war, which bring only death, destruction and hatred in their wake, have swept down powerfully upon the lives of many people and affected us all.”
He added: “Once again, some potentate, sadly caught up in anachronistic claims of nationalist interests, is provoking and fomenting conflicts, whereas ordinary people sense the need to build a future that, will either shared, or not be at all.”
Ukraine claims to recapture city near Kyiv
Ukraine has claimed to have recaptured the city of Brovary, 12 miles east of the capital.
Brovary’s mayor said that the “Russian occupants have now left practically all of the Brovary district”.
He added that Ukrainian soldiers will try to clear the remaining Russian soldiers and remove “military hardware and possibly mines”.
UK blocks use of Russian oligarch jet
The UK has prevented the use of a private plane linked to Russian oligarchs, the transport minister Grant Shapps said on Saturday.
“This morning I’ve prevented the use of another jet that has links to Russian oligarchs,” he tweeted.
“We won’t stand by and watch those who’ve made millions through Putin’s patronage live their lives in peace as innocent blood is shed.”
EU plans further sanctions against Russia
The EU is planning further sanctions against Russia which not affect the energy sector, a leading official has said.
Speaking from Italy on Saturday, the EU’s Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni also said the bloc will see reduced growth because of the war in Ukraine but will not have a recession.
Russia says co-operation on ISS will end
Russia will end co-operation on the International Space Station (ISS), the head of its space agency has said.
Moscow will no longer work with Nasa and the European Space Agency on the floating lab, according to Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin.
The ISS is the last remaining significant space project that Russia works on with those partner space agencies, after other launches and work was cancelled in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“I believe that the restoration of normal relations between partners in the International Space Station and other joint projects is possible only with the complete and unconditional lifting of illegal sanctions,” Mr Rogozin said.
Photos of Mariupol evacuees in Zaporizhzhia
Our foreign correspondent Bel Trew is reporting on the evacuation of Mariupol from the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia.
One evacuee compared the devastation in Mariupol to the town of Pripyat evacuated in the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. “Mariupol is Ukraine’s second Pripyat but at least that town was still left intact. Mariupol hasn’t been.”
Here are photographs of the latest convoy to have reached Zaporizhzhia:
Kyiv expects success with Mariupol evacuations
Kyiv expects civilians to be evacuated from the beleaguered city of Mariupol over the next few days, one of president Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides has said.
“Our delegation has reached an agreement in Istanbul (during Ukraine-Russia peace talks) to provide evacuations,” Oleksiy Arestovych said.
“I think that today or maybe tomorrow we will hear good news regarding the evacuation of the inhabitants of Mariupol,” he added.
His comments come after a convoy of buses had to abort its evacuation attempts on Friday because conditions were unsafe.
