A senior Ukrainian commander said on Monday that Russian troops were using “scorched earth” tactics in the embattled city of Bakhmut and destroying buildings and positions with air strikes and artillery.

Ukrainian forces have hung on for months in Bakhmut, a small city in eastern Donetsk region, where the fiercest fighting of Moscow’s full-scale Feb. 2022 invasion has killed thousands of soldiers and been dubbed the “meat-grinder”.

“The enemy switched to so-called scorched earth tactics from Syria. It is destroying buildings and positions with air strikes and artillery fire,” said Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine‘s ground forces.

But the defence of the city of Bakhmut continued, he said.

It comes as a large leak of classified military documents revealed that Ukraine’s missiles and ammunition could run out “within weeks”.

One of the documents marked “Secret” shows how Ukraine’s Soviet-era S-300 air defence systems will be depleted by 2 May if the Ukrainian forces continue to use the ammunition at the current rate.