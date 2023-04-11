Ukraine war – live: Putin sending special forces into Bakhmut to relieve ‘exhausted’ Wagner mercenaries
Russia burning through artillery and aviation resources ‘destroying the city they cannot capture’, says Kyiv
A Ukrainian general says Russia is sending more elite troops including special forces to support the Wagner Group in the battle for Bakhmut, amid signs of fatigue.
“The defence forces exhausted the Wagnerites. The enemy is forced to involve special forces and airborne assault units in the battles for Bakhmut,” said Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine’s ground forces.
He added that Vladimir Putin’s soldiers are “actively using their artillery and aviation, destroying the city that they cannot capture”.
This comes a day after a Russia-backed official said that Moscow’s forces control more than 75 per cent of Bakhmut but cautioned that it is still too early to talk about the besieged city’s fall.
Meanwhile, Kyiv maintains that its war plans remain largely un-impacted by the leak of dozens of secret US documents regarding the situation in Ukraine, though “specific tactics” were subject to change.
US officials are trying to trace the source of the leak, the worst to hit the American military in many years.
Putin sending special forces, airborne units to help out Wagner
Ukrainian Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi has said that Russia is sending more forces to help out the Wagner Group in the besieged sector of Bakhmut amid signs of fatigue.
He said that Moscow is sending in special forces and airborne units to help their attack on Bakhmut, as members of Russia’s private mercenary Wagner Group, who have spearheaded the Bakhmut assault, were exhausted.
Ukraine’s general staff said Russian forces had made unsuccessful advances on areas west of Bakhmut and at least 10 towns and villages had come under Russian shelling, including Bakhmut and Chasiv Yar.
A Ukrainian counter-offensive is looming and is long been expected to begin soon after months of attritional warfare in the east.
A Russian winter offensive failed to make much progress, and its troops have made only small advances at huge cost.
The Ukrainian defenders have also taken heavy casualties.
Officials suspect leak could be the work of someone from within the US
Kremlin defends China over Taiwan military drills
China has every right to respond to what it called repeated “provocations” against it and carry out military exercises around Taiwan, the Kremlin has said.
Beijing carried outthe last of three days of drills around Taiwan on Monday, including practicing aerial and naval blockade manoeuvres of the island, which China views as part of its own territory – something Taiwan’s government strongly disputes.
In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said everyone should respect China and its actions which were in line with international law, saying: “In a very short period of time, you and I have witnessed repeated actions that have been provocative toward the People’s Republic of China.
“And, of course, China has the sovereign right to respond to these provocative actions, including conducting military manoeuvres in strict compliance with international law.”
Mr Peskov also suggested that France, whose president Emmanuel Macron visited China for talks last week, could not broker a peace in Ukraine as Paris is “both indirectly and directly involved in this conflict on the side of Ukraine. Therefore, it is still difficult to imagine any mediation efforts here”.
During his visit to China, Mr Macron called on Chinese leader Xi Jinping to “bring Russia back to its senses” over Ukraine.
Russia claims 75% of Bakhmut captured
Vladimir Putin’s forces control more than 75 per cent of the besieged city of Bakhmut, the Russia-installed head of the occupied part of Ukraine’s Donetsk region has said.
Moscow-backed regional leader Denis Pushilin published footage of himself on Telegram purportedly visiting the small mining city where battles have raged since last summer.
“I can say with absolute certainty, that more than 75 per cent of the city is under the control of our units,” Pushilin told state-run Rossiya-24 TV channel after his visit.
He has cautioned that it is still too early to talk about Bakhmut’s fall, contrary to premature claims by the Wagner Group mercenary force.
The battle for Bakhmut has been one of the bloodiest of the 13-month war, drawing comparisons with the First World War due to its attritional nature and the massive casualties on both sides.
Tactics will change, not strategic moves, says Ukraine after leaks
Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak has said Kyiv’s strategic plans remained unchanged after a leak of classified war documents, but that specific tactics were always subject to change.
This comes after reports from Volodymyr Zelensky’s office that Ukraine had already changed its war plans in response to the leak of a large number of secret documents relating to the conflict in the US.
The secretary of the national security and defence council, Oleksiy Danilov, told Reuters: “The opinion of people who have nothing to do with this do not interest us... The circle of people who possess information is extremely restricted.”
National security experts and US officials suspect the leaker could be American, but have not ruled out pro-Russian actors. Russia, however, has said that any inclination to blame to Moscow is like a “disease”.
“There is in fact a tendency to always blame everything on Russia. It is, in general, a disease,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, without commenting directly on the leak.
Volodymyr Zelensky meets Richard Branson
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has met British billionaire Richard Branson and welcomed him on board as an ambassador for a Ukrainian online fundraising platform.
“I met today with Richard Branson – a prominent British entrepreneur and a longtime friend of Ukraine. He has been supporting us since 2014 – both in words and with concrete work. Now he has decided to join the team of United24 ambassadors. I am grateful for that!” he said in his nightly address.
Mr Zelensky added: “We discussed how the global influence of Mr Branson can help us in our recovery, reconstruction of our educational institutions, attraction of technological assistance for Ukraine, in particular, to carry out humanitarian demining.”
United24 is the official fundraising platform of Ukraine and an initiative led by Mr Zelensky to seek donations and aid for rebuilding the war-hit nation. The online platform allows one-click donations to Ukraine and was set up in a bid to help the country after the full-scale invasion by Russia in February last year.
Watch: The Independent speaks to Bucha residents a year after Russia’s invasion
Arrest of WSJ reporter ‘a brazen act’, says World Bank president
Russia’s arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is a “brazen act” and violates the vital freedom of the press, including the safety of journalists, World Bank president David Malpass has warned.
Russian Federal Security Service investigators have charged Mr Gershkovich with espionage, which the journalist denies.
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on 30 March it had detained Gershkovich in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg and had opened an espionage case against him for collecting what it said were state secrets about the military industrial complex.
Ukraine invites Narendra Modi for visit and calls on India to be more involved in resolving war
Kyiv wants India to be more involved in helping to resolve Russia’s war and has sought a visit by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, Ukraine’s deputy foreign minister has said.
Ukraine also expects India to invite Ukrainian officials to participate in G20 events and intensify political dialogue with Kyiv, Emine Dzhaparova told broadcaster CNBC TV18.
India holds the rotating G20 presidency this year and hosts a leaders summit in September. New Delhi has not been as critical of Moscow as others for its invasion of Ukraine and has even increased its purchasing of Russian oil while others have sought to buy less or ban it.
Ms Dzhaparova, who is on a four-day visit to New Delhi, told the broadcaster: “We believe India should be engaged and involved in the Ukraine issue to a great extent”.
“We believe intensification of political dialogue on the highest level is first step towards this big goal. My president is requesting a phone conversation with the prime minister. We are looking forward to welcome him in Kyiv one day,” she said.
Russian journalists demand politician’s release ahead of ‘Stalinist’ treason verdict
Dozens of Russian journalists and rights activists have urged authorities to free a prominent opposition politician facing up to 25 years in jail for alleged treason and other charges said to be politically motivated, after he criticised the war in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, and his crackdown on dissent.
The appeal to release Vladimir Kara-Murza, 41, came ahead of a court hearing in Moscow as his trial – which the journalists likened to the political terror meted out by Soviet leader Josef Stalin in the 1930s – draws to a close.
Russian state prosecutors have requested a 25-year prison sentence for Kara-Murza, a father of three and author and former journalist who holds Russian and British passports. He is expected to deliver a final speech at Monday’s hearing, his lawyer Vadim Prokhorov has said.
Kara-Murza has spent years in opposition to Mr Putin and has lobbied foreign governments and institutions to sanction Russia and individual Russians for purported human rights violations. Prosecutors accuse him of discrediting the Russian military and treason among other charges.
