The battle for the city of Bakhmut and other hotspots along the Ukrainian frontline will change with more and swifter military aid and not just as a result of the military’s heroism, Volodymyr Zelensky said during a visit to Warsaw.

“...The more and faster weapons and ammunition will arrive in Ukraine, the faster the armed forces will change the situation not only in Bakhmut, but also in other areas of the front on the territory of our country,” the war-time president said during a meeting with reporters after talks with Polish president Andrzej Duda.

Mr Zelensky has also said that Poland would help form a coalition of Western powers to supply warplanes to Kyiv.

It comes as Ukraine signalled for the first time its willingness to enter talks with Russia over the fate of occupied Crimea – but only if Kyiv’s counteroffensive succeeds if first forcing Russian troops out of the rest of its territory, Mr Zelensky’s top adviser said.

And Vladimir Putin has accused Western intelligence agencies of helping Ukraine carry out acts of “terror and sabotage” – but fell short of providing any evidence for his bold claim.