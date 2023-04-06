✕ Close Related video: Russia arrests US journalist on espionage allegations

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Russian ministry of defence has highly likely fired Colonel-General Rustam Muradov as commander of the Eastern Group of Forces (EGF) in Ukraine, marking the most senior Russian military dismissal of 2023 so far, the British defence ministry said today.

“The EGF under Muradov has suffered exceptionally heavy casualties in recent months as its poorly conceived assaults repeatedly failed to capture the Donetsk oblast town of Vuhledar,” the MoD said in its latest intelligence update.

Commander Muradov’s operations in the Russian invasion of Ukraine “attracted intense public criticism from across the spectrum of Russian commentators - including Muradov’s own troops”, the British intelligence update said.

This comes as Volodymyr Zelensky said that the battle for the city of Bakhmut and other hotspots along the Ukrainian frontline will change with more and swifter military aid and not just as a result of his own military’s heroism.

Mr Zelensky has also said that Poland would help form a coalition of Western powers to supply warplanes to Kyiv as he visited Warsaw yesterday.