Putin likely to fire more military commanders as Russian objectives remain unmet, says UK
The Russian ministry of defence has highly likely fired Colonel-General Rustam Muradov as commander of the Eastern Group of Forces (EGF) in Ukraine, marking the most senior Russian military dismissal of 2023 so far, the British defence ministry said today.
“The EGF under Muradov has suffered exceptionally heavy casualties in recent months as its poorly conceived assaults repeatedly failed to capture the Donetsk oblast town of Vuhledar,” the MoD said in its latest intelligence update.
Commander Muradov’s operations in the Russian invasion of Ukraine “attracted intense public criticism from across the spectrum of Russian commentators - including Muradov’s own troops”, the British intelligence update said.
This comes as Volodymyr Zelensky said that the battle for the city of Bakhmut and other hotspots along the Ukrainian frontline will change with more and swifter military aid and not just as a result of his own military’s heroism.
Mr Zelensky has also said that Poland would help form a coalition of Western powers to supply warplanes to Kyiv as he visited Warsaw yesterday.
No Russians or Belarusians expected at swimming worlds in July
No Russian or Belarusian athletes are expected to compete at this year’s swimming world championships in Japan because the sport’s governing body isn’t expected to rule on their eligibility until it’s too late for them to enter.
World Aquatics said Wednesday it will create a task force to look at how Russia and Belarus could return to swimming, diving and water polo as neutral athletes. The update is expected in July, the same month of the world championships in Fukuoka.
ICYMI | Defecting Russian protection officer labels Vladimir Putin ‘war criminal’
Zelensky denies Russia’s hold over Bakhmut
On the frontlines, Volodymyr Zelensky has said that while Ukrainian troops faced a difficult situation in the battle for Bakhmut, Russian forces do not control the salt-mining city.
The Ukrainian military would take “corresponding” decisions to protect them if they risked being encircled by Russian forces, Mr Zelensky said.
“We are in Bakhmut and the enemy does not control it,” the Ukrainian president said, refuting claims by Russian forces that they had captured the city, in ruins after enduring months of attritional warfare and bombardment.
“For me, the most important is not to lose our soldiers and of course if there is a moment of even hotter events and the danger we could lose our personnel because of encirclement - of course the corresponding correct decisions will be taken by generals there,” Mr Zelensky said, apparently referring to withdrawal.
One of the biggest and bloodiest grounds of battle between Russia and Ukraine in the 14-month long invasion, the Bakhmut city is one of the last urban centres yet to fall to Russia in eastern Donetsk province.
According to th eUkrainian military commanders, the importance of holding Bakhmut and other cities is paramount along with inflicting losses on Russian troops before an anticipated counter-offensive against them in the coming weeks or months.
“Bakhmut is performing the key task of inflicting as many losses on Russia as possible and, most importantly, to prepare for a counter-attack to take place in late April-May,” military analyst Pavel Narozhniy told NV Radio in Ukraine.
Ukraine saw 1,800 Russian attacks in March – official
Ukraine witnessed 1,800 Russian attacks last month with more than 900 clashes seen between Ukrainian border guards and Russian forces, spokesperson for the state border guard service of Ukraine said.
The 900 clashes represent an 11 per cent increase compared to the month before, the spokesperson Andriy Demchenko told Ukrainian state news outlet Ukrinform yesterday.
Finland’s Nato membership poses ‘real dilemma’ for Putin, western officials warn
Finland’s new Nato membership poses a “real dilemma” for Russian President Vladimir Putin, western officials have warned.
The latest addition to the alliance will be able to make a “significant” contribution to its armament, officials said on Wednesday.
Finland, which has an 830-mile border with Russia, formally became the 31st member of the bloc in a ceremony at Nato’s Brussels headquarters on Tuesday.
Bakhmut situation can change with more military aid, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the situation in the city of Bakhmut and other frontline cities depends on the speed and volume of military aid received from international partners, and not just the heroism on display by the Ukrainian military.
“The most difficult situation on the territory of our state is in Bakhmut. The greatest use of various weapons and artillery is there. There is a very, very difficult story,” he said during a meeting with reporters after talks with Polish president Andrzej Duda in Warsaw.
He added: “And there is a shortage every day: sometimes there is artillery and enough shells on our side, sometimes there are less of them. This happens every day. Sometimes there is success in some parts of Bakhmut, we go forward, then there is no success, and we retreat to our positions again. But we are in Bakhmut, and the enemy does not control the city. This is the situation as of today.”
“...The more and faster weapons and ammunition will arrive in Ukraine, the faster the armed forces will change the situation not only in Bakhmut, but also in other areas of the front on the territory of our country,” the war-time president said.
Latest images from the frontline in Ukraine
Ukraine will speak to Russia on Crimea if counteroffensive succeeds – official
Ukraine is willing to speak with Russia about the future of Crimea if the forces sent by Kyiv reach the border of the Russia-held peninsula, a top official to Volodymyr Zelensky has said.
“If we will succeed in achieving our strategic goals on the battlefield and when we will be on the administrative border with Crimea, we are ready to open [a] diplomatic page to discuss this issue,” Andriy Sybiha, the deputy head of Mr Zelensky’s office, told FT.
“It doesn’t mean that we exclude the way of liberation [of Crimea] by our army,” the top adviser said.
After Crimea’s annexation in 2014 and since taking office in 2019, Mr Zelensky has ruled out peace talks on the disputed peninsula with the Russian forces along with all separatist territories, seeking that the soldiers deployed by Moscow leave all of Ukraine.
UN nuclear chief discusses Ukraine nuclear plant in Russia
The head of the UN’s atomic energy watchdog met with Russian officials in Kaliningrad on Wednesday for negotiations on the safety of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, currently held by Russian forces.
International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi’s trip to the Russian exclave came a week after he visited the plant, which is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.
“I met high level officials from several Russian agencies in Kaliningrad,” Grossi said on Twitter. “I continue my efforts to protect the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant,” he said, emphasizing that this was “in everyone’s interest.”
