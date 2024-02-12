A Ukrainian soldier fires a shoulder-mounted rocket launcher at Russian positions near the frontline (General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine )

Russian soldiers are using Elon Musk’s Starlink terminals to connect to satellite internet service on the frontlines in Ukraine, Kyiv’s intelligence service has claimed.

Ukraine’s GUR intelligence unit said they had evidence that Russian forces were using the terminals in eastern Ukraine.

The report came days after a US military publication published a photo provided by a Ukrainian source purporting to show Starlink terminal on the frontline.

“Yes, there have been recorded cases of the Russian occupiers using these devices,” said Andriy Yusov, GUR spokesperson. “This is starting to take on a systemic nature.”

Mr Musk’s Starlink proved vital to Ukraine’s defence of Kyiv at the start of the invasion in February 2022 after the billionaire provided thousands of terminals.

But Mr Musk later denied Ukraine use of the satellites in Russian-occupied territories, according to a biography of the billionaire published last autumn.

In a statement on Sunday evening, Mr Musk described allegations that he was selling Starlink terminals to Russia as “categorically false”. The Kremlin also denied its forces in Ukraine were using Starlink.