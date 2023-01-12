✕ Close Kharkiv: Fireworks explode in sky after Russian strike hits Ukrainian factory

Vladimir Putin has replaced Russia’s most senior general leading the war in Ukraine in a reshuffle that has seen chief of the general staff Valery Gerasimov named overall commander.

It means General Sergei Surovikin, dubbed “General Armageddon” by the Russian media for his reputed ruthlessness, has been demoted from leading Russia’s invading forces just three months after being given the job.

General Surovikin had led the heavy attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure which crippled power connections to Kyiv and other major areas as the harsh winter set in.

The reshuffle comes as the head of the Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Progozhin claimed his forces have captured the contested Soledar city in Donetsk oblast.

The Wagner chief said his forces have killed about 500 Ukrainian soldiers.

New satellite images have revealed the extent of the damage to infrastructure in Soledar as thousands of bomb craters have pierced buildings and fields there and in eastern Bakhmut, as well as schools and agricultural warehouses which have been reduced to charred remains.

Kyiv denies Soledar has been captured by Russia and says fighting continues in the city.