Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin’s troops make gains in Bakhmut but suffer ‘significant casualties’
Russia burning through artillery and aviation resources ‘destroying the city they cannot capture’, says Kyiv
Russian forces are continuing to make gains in Bakhmut but are suffering “significant casualties”, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
It comes as a Ukrainian general says Russia is sending more elite troops including special forces to support the Wagner Group in the battle for the besieged city in the east of the country.
“The defence forces exhausted the Wagnerites. The enemy is forced to involve special forces and airborne assault units in the battles for Bakhmut,” said Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine’s ground forces.
He added that Vladimir Putin’s soldiers are “actively using their artillery and aviation, destroying the city that they cannot capture”.
This comes a day after a Russia-backed official said that Moscow’s forces control more than 75 per cent of Bakhmut but cautioned that it is still too early to talk about the besieged city’s fall.
US officials are trying to trace the source of the leak, the worst to hit the American military in many years.
WSJ journalist pleads not guilty in Russian court
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich pleaded not guilty to charges of espionage in Russia during a court appearance today, state-owned news agency TASS reported.
Russia’s top security agency had arrested the journalist on accusations of spying on 30 March.
He was brought to Moscow where a court at a closed hearing ordered him held in pre-trial detention until 29 May. The TASS state news agency said he pleaded not guilty.
The authorities released no evidence publicly and the case is said to have been marked “top secret”.
Zelensky holds meeting with war generals
Volodymyr Zelensky held his regular meeting with army generals handling the war in Ukraine and signalled that the conflict is at a critical stage.
“I held a regular meeting of the staff today. First of all, we considered the combat situation, what we manage to succeed in in the main directions, in difficult directions, such as Bakhmut and Avdiivka, the Donetsk region in general, such as Kreminna and the Luhansk region in general,” he said, adding that the Ukrainian forces are looking at what needs to be worked on.
“There were reports by General Syrskyi, General Tarnavskyi, the Commander-in-Chief, the main intelligence directorate. The General Staff and the Minister of Internal Affairs reported on the staffing of new units of our defense forces - new brigades,” he said.
Mr Zelensky added: “We are now at such a stage of the war, when it is important for our society and partners not to lose a sense of the path we have to overcome. Precisely the path. The path that’s ahead.”
What we know so far on the leaked Pentagon documents
It’s been less than a week since news of highly classified military documents on the Ukraine war surfaced, sending the Pentagon into full-speed damage control to assure allies and assess the scope of the leak.
The information on scores of slides has publicised potential vulnerabilities in Ukraine’s air defence capabilities and exposed private assessments by allies on an array of intelligence matters, raising questions about whether the leak will erode allies’s trust in sharing information with the US or impact Ukraine’s plans to intensify the fight against Russia this spring.
This is a look at what the documents are, what is known about how they surfaced, and their potential impact.
Wagner claims 80% of Bakhmut captured
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has announced that his mercenary fighters have captured more than 80 per cent of Bakhmut and control the salt mining city’s major points.
“In Bakhmut, the larger part, more than 80 per cent is now under our control, including the whole administrative centre, factories, warehouses, the administration of the city,” he said in a video posted by a Russian military blogger.
Wagner’s forces are pressing on with their encirclement of Bakhmut, he said.
The top Ukrainian military officials have not addressed the claims directly but said that their troops were holding firm against fierce attacks.
US will ‘turn over every rock’ to find source of leak – Pentagon chief
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin has said that the country will investigate the recent purported leak of classified documents until the source is found.
“We will continue to investigate and turn over every rock until we find the source of this and the extent of it,” Mr Austin said during a press conference at the State Department.
More than 50 of the documents labelled “Secret” and “Top Secret”, revealing details of military capabilities of US and its allies and adverseries, have been reviewed by Reuters after they first appeared on social media platforms in March
The Pentagon was aware that the documents had been leaked and posted dated 28 February and 1 March but was not certain if the documents had made their way to online platforms previously.
“These are things that we will find out as we continue to investigate,” the top official said.
Leaked documents may have origin in chatroom for gamers
A major leak of classified U.S. documents that’s shaken Washington and exposed new details of its intelligence gathering may have started in a chatroom on a social media platform popular with gamers.
Held on the Discord platform, which hosts real-time voice, video and text chats, a discussion originally created to talk about a range of topics turned to the war in Ukraine. As part of debates about Ukraine, according to one member of the chat, an unidentified poster shared documents that were allegedly classified, first typing them out with the poster’s own thoughts, then, as of a few months ago, beginning to post images of papers with folds in them.
The posts appear to have gone unnoticed outside of the chat until a few weeks ago, when they began to circulate more widely on social media and get picked up by major news outlets. The leaks have alarmed U.S. officials and sparked a Justice Department investigation.
The records have provided startling and surprisingly timely details of U.S. and NATO assistance to Ukraine. They also provided clues about efforts to assist Ukraine in its war with Russia, including an anticipated spring offensive.
The scale of the exposure has yet to be determined. Also unclear is whether any government worked to share the documents or manipulate them.
Tuesday recap: Wagner group claims forces control 80% of Bakhmut
On the ground, the head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed in a video posted on Tuesday that his forces now control more than 80 per cent of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, the capture of which Moscow believes will be a stepping stone to taking other, larger cities in the area.
Bakhmut is in the Donbas, which contains the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, the control of which is one of Moscow’s aims in the war.
Bakhmut has been the scene of some of the most intense fighting of the invasion so far. In a video published by a Russian military blogger on the Telegram messaging app, Mr Prigozhin is seen showing on a map of the area how his forces are continuing their encirclement of the now devastated city, which before Russia’s invasion had been home to around 70,000 people.
“In Bakhmut, the larger part, more than 80 per cent, is now under our control, including the whole administrative centre, factories, warehouses, the administration of the city,” Mr Prigozhin said.
The claim was immediately denied by Kyiv. Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesperson for the eastern grouping of the Ukrainian armed forces, told CNN: “I’ve just been in touch with the commander of one of the brigades that are defending the city. I can confidently state that the Ukrainian defence forces control a much larger percentage of the territory of
Leaked Pentagon documents on Ukraine ‘altered to understate Russian losses'
US officials had previously said that some of the documents circulating online, giving battlefield casualty estimates from Ukraine, appeared to have been altered to understate Russian losses.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the leak, but said: “There is in fact a tendency to always blame everything on Russia. It is, in general, a disease.”
One of the latest leaks claimed that Egypt was planning to supply Russia covertly with rockets and other munitions, although the US was said to believe that the plan had never been carried out, according to The Washington Post, which reported having seen the document.
A spokesperson for Egypt’s foreign ministry, Ahmed Abu Zeid, told the Post: “Egypt’s position from the beginning is based on non-involvement in this crisis, and committing to maintain equal distance with both sides, while affirming Egypt’s support to the UN charter and international law.”
An unnamed Egyptian official, quoted in state media, called the report an “informational absurdity” and said that Egypt follows a “balanced policy” with all international parties.
As for Kyiv’s response, Mykhailo Podolyak – an adviser to Volodymyr Zelensky – said Ukraine needs more long-range weapons and “less contemplation on leaks”.
US seeks to reassure allies over Pentagon leaks about Ukraine
Ukraine has said that the US has made clear its “iron-clad” support for the country’s fight against Russia’s invasion, in the wake of a damaging leak of documents from the Pentagon.
Washington has been attempting to limit the diplomatic fallout from the incident, with the documents appearing to highlight information about Ukraine’s military capability as well as intelligence relating to Washington’s allies, including South Korea and Israel.
The US Department of Justice and US security agencies are investigating the release of the documents while they assess the damage to national security, with analysts saying that the documents appear to have been shared initially on the video-game chat platform Discord in an effort to win an argument about the war in Ukraine.
Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said that the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, had assured him in a phone call that Washington still backed Kyiv’s effort to win the war with Russia, and had rejected any notion of doubt in Ukraine’s military capacity.
“During our call today, [Blinken] reaffirmed the ironclad U.S. support and vehemently rejected any attempts to cast doubt on Ukraine’s capacity to win on the battlefield,” he tweeted. “The US remains Ukraine’s trustworthy partner, focused on advancing our victory and securing a just peace.”
Trudeau’s website hacked before Ukraine meeting
Mr Trudeau’s official website on Tuesday morning showed a “service is unavailable” error. The prime minister said the cyber attacks were an “unsurprising” act by Russian hackers.
“It’s not uncommon for Russian hackers to target countries as they are showing their steadfast support for Ukraine,” Trudeau said, adding that Canada was not going to be dissuaded by such attacks.
“We are aware of reports that some Government of Canada websites have been offline,” a spokesperson for Canada’s Communications Security Establishment (CSE) said in a statement, and echoed Trudeau’s comment that it not an uncommon occurrence in countries hosting visits by Ukrainian government officials.
“While these incidents draw attention, they have very little impact on the systems affected,” the CSE spokesperson said.
Canada has been one of the most vocal supporters of Ukraine and committed more than C$8 billion ($5.94 billion) to Ukraine in financial, military, humanitarian and other assistance since January 2022, just before the February invasion.
