Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin tests ‘advanced’ intercontinental ballistic missile
It comes as Moscow moves to accelerate conscription by calling up men to serve via email
Russia has completed a test-launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile from the Kapustin Yar training ground in Russia’s Astrakhan Region, Kremlin’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.
“On April 11, 2023, the combat crew of the Strategic Missile Troops successfully launched the intercontinental ballistic missile of the land-based mobile missile system from the Kapustin Yar State Central Multiservice Training Ground in the Astrakhan Region,” the report said.
The missile hit its test target at the Sary-Shagan proving ground in Kazakhstan, according to the report.
Meanwhile, Moscow will now start calling up men to serve in the military via email and other online means, after the country’s parliament approved the move towards easier conscription of Russian men into the army.
Russia has said that this is not aimed at increasing the speed of mobilisation of Russian men to serve in the military.
Up until now, Russia served conscription papers to those being enrolled in the military in person or via an employer.
This comes as the latest Pentagon intelligence leaks suggests that the UK has deployed dozens of its elite special forces to Ukraine during the war.
Leaked Pentagon documents claim elite British special forces are in Ukraine
The British defence ministry has deployed some of its elite special forces alongside scores of other Western military personnel to Ukraine during the war, the latest tranche of leaked Pentagon intelligence documents purport to show.
A total of 50 British special forces members are in the war-hit nation, an intelligence document dated 23 March claimed, according to The Telegraph.
It suggests that British soldiers may comprise more than half of the western special forces personnel present in the war-hit nation between February and March this year.
Alongside Britain, Latvia has 17 elite military personnel in Ukraine, France has 15, the US has 14 and there’s one elite soldier from the Netherlands, the report claims.
Arpan Rai reports:
A total of 50 members of British special forces were deployed to war-hit nation as of 23 March, according to new leaked document
Kremlin says electronic draft papers are needed to sort out 'mess' at military recruitment offices
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that a move to bring in electronic draft papers for the first time in Russia‘s history was needed to sort out what it called “a mess” at military recruitment offices.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday that the problems had come to light during a mobilisation drive last year to draft more troops for what Moscow calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.
The lower house of parliament gave its backing to the necessary legislative amendments on Tuesday that will bring in the changes in an effort to make it harder for men to avoid being drafted.
Ukraine farmers say protests in EU over Ukrainian grain are political
Protests by European farmers are political and shipments of Ukrainian grain are not reducing the profitability of their business, Ukrainian food producers’ union UAC said on Wednesday.
Logistical bottlenecks have kept large quantities of Ukrainian grains, which are cheaper than those produced in the European Union, in Central European states, reducing prices and sales for farmers there who have staged protests.
Poland last week said it would temporarily halt Ukrainian grain imports after farmers’ protests led Poland’s agriculture minister to resign, but transit would still be allowed.
“The political nature of the European farmers’ strikes is obvious. Ukraine sells some grain to Poland, and this is not a massive amount,” Denys Marchuk, deputy chair of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council (UAC), said in a statement.
“However, certain forces need to demonstrate that this is due to an oversupply of Ukrainian grain,” he said, noting that the country faced elections later this year.
He said that the decline in global grain and oilseed prices was a trend and that Ukraine was using Poland and Romania as transit routes rather than directly exporting to them.
Marchuk said Poland’s import ban could affect Ukrainian farmers in western regions as they traditionally sold to consumers in Poland and farms still have up to 40% of last year’s harvest, which they planned to sell and use for the sowing season.
India says Ukraine asked for more medical supplies
India said on Wednesday that Ukraine has asked for more medicines and medical equipment and has invited Indian companies to help rebuild the country battered by Russia‘s invasion.
Ukraine made its request during a four-day visit to India by First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Emine Dzhaparova that ended on Wednesday, the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement.
Dzhaparova held talks with India’s junior foreign minister, Meenakshi Lekhi, and handed over a letter from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ministry said. It gave no details of the letter.
“Rebuilding infrastructure in Ukraine could be an opportunity for Indian companies,” the ministry cited Dzhaparova as saying.
India has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the war, including medicines and medical equipment.
Dzhaparova’s visit was the first by a high-ranking official from Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion.
India has not been as critical of its old ally Russia as some other countries for its invasion and it has increased its purchases of Russian oil.
India has sought a diplomatic solution to the conflict while Modi, in comments seen as mildly critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin, told him in September that now was “not an era of war”.
Dzhaparova, in comments to media during her visit, said Ukraine wanted India to be more involved in helping resolve the conflict and Ukraine looked forward to welcoming Modi to Kyiv “one day”.
India holds the rotating presidency of the Group of 20 and Dzhaparova said Ukraine expected India to invite Ukrainian officials to G20 events and that Zelenskiy would be keen to address a G20 Summit in New Delhi in September, as he did by video during the grouping’s last summit in Indonesia.
The Indian ministry did not refer to these requests in its statement.
Russia: Designation of WSJ reporter as wrongfully detained is 'irrelevant'
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday that the United States’ designation of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich as “wrongfully detained” is “irrelevant” to Russia, the TASS news agency reported.
Russia‘s FSB security agency arrested Gershkovich at the end of March and has charged him with espionage charges that carry a maximum 20-year prison sentence. His arrest triggered outcry from the Wall Street Journal, U.S. President Joe Biden, other media organisations and rights groups.
Viral videos 'show beheading of Ukrainian soldiers'
Two videos that purportedly show the beheading of Ukrainian soldiers have flooded social media, leading to claims of Russian brutality.
Officials in Kyiv and Moscow have not confirmed the authenticity of the video, but reports said the videos were filmed recently.
One of the videos, allegedly filmed by Wagner mercenaries, was shared on pro-Russian social media on 8 April.
A voice speaking in Russian language in the video is heard saying: “(The armoured vehicle) got f**ked by a mine”.
“They killed them. Someone came up to them. They came up to them and cut their heads off,” another voice is heard saying.
The authenticity of the videos could not be independently verified.
Ukraine asks India for more medical supplies
Indian officials said Ukraine is seeking more medicines and medical equipment and has invited Indian companies to help rebuild the country battered by Russia’s invasion.
This comes as Ukraine’s first deputy minister of foreign affairs is in New Delhi to meet her counterparts on a four-day visit.
Emine Dzhaparova, the first deputy minister of foreign affairs, held talks with Indian junior foreign minister Meenakshi Lekhi and handed over a letter from president Volodymyr Zelensky to prime minister Narendra Modi, the ministry said.
The ministry did not elaborate on the details of the letter.
Russia solidifying defences near nuclear power plant city in Ukraine – MoD
The British defence ministry has said Russia is continuing to develop extensive linear defences in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in southern Ukraine, fortifying the city with Europe’s largest nuclear power plant which it controls.
The critical area is “highly likely the responsibility of Russia’s Southern Grouping of Forces (SGF)”, the defence ministry said in its latest intelligence update.
It added that Russia has now completed three layers of defensive zones across approximately 120km of this sector.
“These consist of a frontline of forward combat positions, and then two zones of nearly continuous, more elaborate defences. Each zone is approximately 10-20km behind the one in front,” the MoD said.
This indicates that Russia is preparing for Ukrainian counteroffensive in the reggion and it has “probably put significant effort into these defensive works because it is convinced Ukraine is considering an assault towards the city of Melitopol”.
“The defences have the potential to be formidable obstacles, but their utility almost entirely depends on them being supported by sufficient artillery and personnel. It remains unclear if the SGF can currently muster these resources,” the MoD said.
