Ukraine news – live: Zelensky says Putin will attack Nato next as US bans Russian oil, gas and energy imports
Two million refugees have fled Ukraine so far, says UN
Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russia will next target Nato member nations unless they do more to protect Ukraine.
The Ukrainian president’s chilling warning comes as Russia continues its bombardment of Ukrainian towns and cities, while Nato rules out imposing a no-fly zone over the country under siege.
He said: “When the limits of rights and freedoms are being violated and stepped on, then you have to protect us.
“Because we will come first, you will come second.”
Earlier, Kyiv accused Moscow of violating a ceasefire agreement by shelling a civilian evacuation route from the besieged city of Mariupol.
In the Black Sea port city, a child died of dehydration on Monday as a result of Russian forces’ attacks on the area leading to closure of supply lines, Mr Zelensky said.
This is the first time someone has died from dehydration in Ukraine since the end of the WWII, he added.
More than 2 million Ukrainians have now fled their country, the UN has estimated.
Britain to phase out Russian oil imports by end of 2022
Britain will phase out imports of Russian crude oil and its derivatives by the end of this year, it has been announced.
Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “Businesses should use this year to ensure a smooth transition so that consumers will not be affected.
“... Beyond Russia, the vast majority of our imports come from reliable partners such as the US, Netherlands and the Gulf. We’ll work with them this year to secure further supplies.
“The market has already begun to ostracise Russian oil, with nearly 70% of it currently unable to find a buyer.
“Finally, while the UK is not dependent on Russian natural gas – 4% of our supply – I am exploring options to end this altogether.”
The full story here by Andrew Woodcock
UK to ban Russian oil imports by end of year
The UK is to ban imports of Russian oil by the end of 2022 as part of its sanctions in response to Vladmir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
Tired and tearful boy crosses into Poland with mother - watch
An extremely tearful and weary little Ukrainian boy has been captured in heartbreaking footage approaching the border of Poland.
The youngster from Zaporizhzhia – a city where Russian forces had almost hit a nuclear power plant – is seen crying and dragging a plastic bag on the ground as he is followed by his mother.
More than two million Ukrainians have been displaced from their communities, the United Nations has estimated, and a vast majority of them have escaped to Poland.
The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.
‘Sixty-one hospitals out of action in Ukraine’ - health minister
A total of 61 hospitals in Ukraine are not operational because of damage caused by Russian forces, the government said.
Ukrainian health minister Viktor Lyashko said: “Terrorists from the aggressor country have put 61 hospitals out of action.”
Authorities have been unable to deliver critical medical supplies because of a lack of “humanitarian corridors,” he added.
Attacks on hospitals are a violation of the Geneva convention.
Russia has denied attacking civilian targets.
Putin ‘undeterred by setbacks and may escalate conflict’ - US
Vladimir Putin could ramp up the conflict as he is likely to be undeterred by setbacks during his assault on Ukraine, the US warned.
Avril Haines, the US Director of National Intelligence said that Putin is unlikely to be discouraged by his troops’ failure to capture Kyiv and by international sanctions imposed on Russian entities and individuals.
She told a House of Representatives hearing: “Our analysts assess that Putin is unlikely to be deterred by such setbacks and instead may escalate.”
Russia detains another 100 anti-war protesters
At least 100 people were arrested in Russia today for protesting against the country’s continued assault on Ukraine.
The number was reported by the monitoring group OVD-Info, that added that detentions were continuing.
It comes after more than 5,000 Russians were arrested in anti-war protests on Sunday.
Second evacuee convoy passes through ‘humanitarian corridor’
A second convoy of evacuees left the Ukrainian city of Sumy today through a “humanitarian corridor” created under a temporary ceasefire agreement with Russia.
This was revealed by Ukraine’s deputy presidential chief of staff Kyrylo Tymoshenko.
Earlier, regional authorities said the ceasefire had mostly held, and had allowed civilians – including 1,000 foreign students – to be evacuated from Sumy to Poltava before they reach the Polish border.
The Sumy-Poltava corridor is the only one – out of 10 that had been proposed – to be enforced.
More than 700 people, including 576 Indian nationals, had been evacuated in the first convoy through the Sumy-Poltava corridor, the Ukrainian defence ministry said.
Civilian deaths reach 474 - with number feared to be much higher
At least 474 Ukrainian civilians have died since Russia’s assault on Ukraine started almost a fortnight ago.
Another 861 were injured, according to the statistics from the United Nations Human Rights Council.
But the civilian toll was incomplete pending corroboration of reports.
The UN said in a statement: “This concerns, for example, the towns of Volnovakha, Mariupol, Izium where there are allegations of hundreds of civilian casualties.”
Yesterday, the UN issued a death toll that stood at 406.
Yevheniia Filipenko, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the UN, told the Council: “ Not a day has passed without news of dozens of civilian casualties that resulted from indiscriminate bombing and shelling of residential areas of major Ukrainian cities.”
Boris Johnson to ‘announce ban on Russian crude oil imports'
Britain will reportedly ban Russian oil imports in a speech Boris Johnson is due to make within the next hour.
News website Politico reported that a ban on Russian crude oil will be announced at 4pm GMT, citing Whitehall officials, but that there will not be a ban on Russian natural gas imports.
However, the report added, a possible ban on Russian gas is still being considered by government.
Meanwhile, the White House is also expected to announce a ban on Russian oil later today.
The EU has already announced plans to halt imports of all Russian fossil fuel energy sources “well before 2030”.
EU to end all imports of Russian oil and gas ‘well before 2030’ following Ukraine invasion
The EU has announced plans to stop all imports of Russian fossil fuels “well before 2030”, following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
To enable this to happen, the block aims to diversify its energy supplies. This will include boosting its renewable energy sources.
EU to end all imports of Russian oil and gas ‘before 2030’
‘We simply cannot rely on a supplier who explicitly threatens us’, says EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen
Britain will offer Poland military assistance if needed
Britain will help Poland to increase its military strength, Boris Johnson has said.
In a meeting with his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki, the British prime minister also expressed his gratitude to Poland for supporting so many Ukrainian refugees at “such a horrendous time”.
“The leaders agreed that the UK and Poland should continue work together on ensuring defensive aid reached Ukraine, and the prime minister said the UK stood ready to increase its military support to Poland, should they require it,” a No 10 spokesperson said.
