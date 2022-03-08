✕ Close 'I'm not hiding': Zelensky back in his office in Kyiv for the first time since invasion

Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russia will next target Nato member nations unless they do more to protect Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president’s chilling warning comes as Russia continues its bombardment of Ukrainian towns and cities, while Nato rules out imposing a no-fly zone over the country under siege.

He said: “When the limits of rights and freedoms are being violated and stepped on, then you have to protect us.

“Because we will come first, you will come second.”

Earlier, Kyiv accused Moscow of violating a ceasefire agreement by shelling a civilian evacuation route from the besieged city of Mariupol.

In the Black Sea port city, a child died of dehydration on Monday as a result of Russian forces’ attacks on the area leading to closure of supply lines, Mr Zelensky said.

This is the first time someone has died from dehydration in Ukraine since the end of the WWII, he added.

More than 2 million Ukrainians have now fled their country, the UN has estimated.