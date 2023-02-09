Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1675914868

Ukraine news – live: Zelensky pushes Brussels for fighter jets as Russia issues warning

‘Moscow will find a way to respond to any unfriendly steps taken by British side’

Arpan Rai
Thursday 09 February 2023 03:54
Comments
Zelensky hugs BBC Ukraine reporter during press conference

Volodymyr Zelensky is in Brussels today as part of a major lobbying effort calling on his European allies to provide Ukraine with fighter jets and more heavy weapons as the war-hit nation looks to counter growing Russian attacks.

Yesterday Mr Zelensky met with King Charles and prime minister Rishi Sunak in London, with the latter saying “nothing is off the table” on being asked if the UK will send fighter jets to the besieged country.

Russia has responded to Mr Zelensky’s European tour, with its embassy in Britain responding to Mr Sunak’s comments that supplying Ukraine with fighter planes would have “military and political consequences for the European continent and the entire world”.

In Paris on Wednesday night, Mr Zelensky called France and Germany two nations who have the potential to be “game-changers” in Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion as he spoke at a news conference alongside Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz.

“The sooner we get heavy long range weapons and our pilots get modern planes ... the quicker this Russian aggression will end,” he said.

Recommended

1675913839

Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Thursday, 9 February.

Arpan Rai9 February 2023 03:37

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in