✕ Close Zelensky hugs BBC Ukraine reporter during press conference

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Volodymyr Zelensky is in Brussels today as part of a major lobbying effort calling on his European allies to provide Ukraine with fighter jets and more heavy weapons as the war-hit nation looks to counter growing Russian attacks.

Yesterday Mr Zelensky met with King Charles and prime minister Rishi Sunak in London, with the latter saying “nothing is off the table” on being asked if the UK will send fighter jets to the besieged country.

Russia has responded to Mr Zelensky’s European tour, with its embassy in Britain responding to Mr Sunak’s comments that supplying Ukraine with fighter planes would have “military and political consequences for the European continent and the entire world”.

In Paris on Wednesday night, Mr Zelensky called France and Germany two nations who have the potential to be “game-changers” in Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion as he spoke at a news conference alongside Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz.

“The sooner we get heavy long range weapons and our pilots get modern planes ... the quicker this Russian aggression will end,” he said.