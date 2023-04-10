✕ Close Related video: Russia arrests US journalist on espionage allegations

Russian forces are operating at a decreased rate and its offensive in Ukraine is reaching “culmination”, according to an assessment from the Institute for the Study of War.

Military sources have contributed to the analysis which indicates that Vladimir Putin’s forces in the country are now focused more on distracting and dispersing the Ukrainian army.

Council of Reservists of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Head Ivan Tymochko has said that “Russian forces are not making serious advances anywhere on the frontline” and that attacks have slowed down.

It comes as a 50-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter were killed after Russian forces struck a residential building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia early on Sunday, authorities said.

Ukraine‘s State Emergency service also reported that a 46-year-old woman, who it described as the wife and mother of the victims, was pulled from the wreckage.

City council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said two missiles had destroyed one building and damaged dozens of others during the overnight strike.