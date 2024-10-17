✕ Close Zelensky signs co-operation agreement with Croatia

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has unveiled the much-anticipated five-point “victory plan” which he says could bring an end to the war by the end of next year.

An invitation to join NATO and specific weapons support from western allies sits front-and-centre of Kyiv’s plan, which Zelensky discussed with the US, UK, France, Italy and Germany leaders in a whirlwind tour.

The plan’s third point calls for a non-nuclear deterrence mechanism with the power to destroy Russia’s military, Zelensky told the members of Ukrainian parliament on Wednesday morning.

Zelensky said there is a secret addendum to the third point, which he could not disclose.

In renewed Western aid to Kyiv, Australia is sending dozens of soon-to-be-replaced Abrams tanks to Ukraine as part of a new military support package worth $245m (£126m).

“This will bolster the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s illegal and immoral invasion,” the Australian government’s defence department said.

Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelensky will attend a Nato defence ministers’ meeting today, according to the bloc’s revised agenda.