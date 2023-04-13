Ukraine war – live: Zelensky condemns Russian ‘beasts’ after beheading video
Kyiv says it is ‘not going to forgive murderers’ as Kremlin admits video is ‘horrible’
Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned Russian forces as “beasts” after a video showing the purported beheading of a Ukrainian soldier emerged, as he vowed legal revenge.
“There is something that no one in the world can ignore: how easily these beasts kill,” Mr Zelensky said in a video message.
“We are not going to forget anything. Neither are we going to forgive the murderers,” he said.
A video likely shot recently and purportedly showing the beheading of Ukrainian soldier has flooded social media, leading to claims of Russian brutality.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has called the video “horrible” but added that its authenticity needs to be verified.Ukraine’s state security service launched an investigation of the video.
On the battlefield, Ukraine has rejected the latest claims from Wagner’s chief to have captured “80 per cent” of Bakhmut city.
Ukraine said it controlled “considerably” more than 20 per cent of the salt-mining city that has become centre stage for the bloodiest battle in the continuing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Russian military apparatus rife with infighting, new leaked documents show
A fresh tranche of 27 pages of leaked documents purport to show the Russian military, Vladimir Putin’s ministers and intelligence apparatus are plagued with infighting.
One of the documents claims Russia’s intelligence agency, the Federal Security Service, levied accusations against the defence ministry for “obfuscating Russian casualties in Ukraine”, according to notes from US intelligence officials.
The documents highlight “the continuing reluctance of military officials to convey bad news up the chain of command”, reported the New York Times.
The documents also show the FSB questioning the Russian defence ministry’s own casualty count in discussions within the Russian government.
Estonian PM condemns Ukrainian beheading: ‘Deeply rooted terror'
Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas has condemned the purported video showing the beheading of a Ukrainian soldier.
“When we think of terrorists, Russian soldiers should come to mind. Russia is a terrorist state. Wagner is a terrorist organisation,” the European leader said, sharing Volodymyr Zelensky’s message on the video.
Wagner likely removing civilians from Bakhmut – ISW
Russia’s private military Wagner Group is likely involved in the removal of Ukrainian civilians, including children, from Bakhmut, a new assessment suggests.
“Wagner-affiliated source RIAFAN posted footage on 11 April detailing the story of an 11-year-old girl from Bakhmut whom Wagner found and ‘rescued’,” the Institute for the Study of War said.
The US based think-tank said that the Russian commissioner for children’s rights Maria Lvova-Belova reported on 6 April that her administration “is working to provide humanitarian assistance to families with children whom Wagner removed from Bakhmut”.
“It is still unclear where these families and children are being re-homed, but it is likely that Wagner is facilitating their removal further into Russian occupied territory or deportation to the Russian Federation and using humanitarian justifications to do so,” the ISW said.
Alleged leaked documents suggest UK special forces have operated in Ukraine
Claims that UK special forces have operated in Ukraine have been widely reported after allegedly leaked documents were published online.
The Ministry of Defence warned against taking allegations contained in the reported leak of US classified information at “face value”.
A spokesperson said in a message posted on Twitter: “The widely reported leak of alleged classified US information has demonstrated a serious level of inaccuracy.
Ukraine rejects Wagner’s claims on Bakhmut: ‘More than 20% under control’
The Ukrainian military has rejected the latest claims over Bakhmut from the Russian mercenary group Wagner.
“I was just in touch with the commander of one of the brigades holding the defence of the city. And I can confidently say that Ukrainian defensive forces control a considerably larger per cent of Bakhmut’s territory,” said Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesperson for Ukraine’s eastern military command.
Ukraine said it controlled “considerably” more than 20 per cent of Bakhmut, the salt-mining city that has become centre stage for the bloodiest battle in the continuing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed on Tuesday that his forces have captured more than 80 per cent of the town.
The Russian defence ministry also backed the claims and said that Wagner forces had captured three city blocks. Russian forces, it said, had struck Ukrainian army reserves trying to break through.
Zelensky says Ukraine ‘living through a storm of emotions' after beheading video
Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian forces of normalising violence and atrocities in the continuing war in Ukraine as he said that the latest video of beheading shows their pride at being able “to kill”.
“Ukraine is currently living through a storm of emotions. Yesterday, a video of the brutal murder of our soldier by the occupiers – was shared by Russian sources. They are there, in this video, are proud with their ability to kill,” he said in ministerial meeting yesterday.
He added: “You have probably all seen it on the news. And you know, that Russian army tries to make this level of violence and atrocities a routine everywhere on Ukrainian soil. Every time when they do something like this, one gets shocked like for the first time.”
“And deaths brought by Russia must not become a usual routine! The long story of Russian impunity must finally stop,” the war-time president said.
Putin approved WSJ reporter’s arrest – Bloomberg
Russian president Vladimir Putin personally approved the arrest of US reporter Evan Gershkovich on espionage charges for the first time since the Cold War, reported Bloomberg, citing people aware of the matter.
The move to arrest Gerschkovich came from hawks among top officials of Russia’s security services, the people with knowledge of the issue said.
Zelensky calls on world leaders to act over beheading video
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has urged world leaders to act after the emergence of footage appearing to show Russian soldiers beheading a Ukrainian prisoner of war.
“How easily these beasts kill. We are not going to forget anything. Neither are we going to forgive the murderers,” Mr Zelensky said of the video, which has not been verified by The Independent, but is circulating online. “There will be legal responsibility for everything. The defeat of terror is necessary.”
It is unclear when or where the video was shot, but the captive is wearing the yellow arm band used by Ukrainian soldiers. A second video appears to show the beheaded corpses of two Ukrainian soldiers next to a destroyed military vehicle.
US Yellen calls to keep up Ukraine aid
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday called for continued significant aid to Ukraine as it battles against Russia’s invasion, and lauded Ukrainian authorities for their focus on good governance and anti-corruption.
Ms Yellen, who paid a surprise visit to Kyiv in February, spoke at the start of a ministerial meeting on Ukraine during the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund, where Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and prime minister Denys Shmyhal also spoke.
“Supporting Ukraine is a collective effort. We welcome the efforts by our allies and partners to provide significant, predictable, and timely assistance, and urge all of us to continue doing so,” Ms Yellen said.
US intelligence leak complicates summit with South Korea
Leaked US intelligence documents suggesting that Washington spied on South Korea have put the country’s president in a delicate situation ahead of a state visit to the US, the first such trip by a South Korean leader in 12 years.
The documents contain purportedly private conversations between senior South Korean officials about Ukraine, indicating that Washington may have conducted surveillance on a key Asian ally even as the two nations publicly vowed to reinforce their alliance.
Since taking office last year, conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol has put a bolstered military partnership with the United States at the heart of his foreign policy to address intensifying North Korean nuclear threats and other challenges. The 26 April summit with President Joe Biden is seen as crucial to winning a stronger US security commitment and resolving grievances over the Biden administration’s economic and technology policies.
