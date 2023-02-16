Ukraine news – live: Russia failing to ‘punch through’ despite 97% of army at war
‘That has come at a huge cost to the Russian army,’ UK defence secretary says
Russia has not been able to “punch through” Ukraine’s defences, despite almost all of its army deployed in the war.
It comes as the Kremlin has intensified attacks across a swathe of southern and eastern Ukraine in recent weeks, and a major new offensive has been widely anticipated.
“That has come at a huge cost to the Russian army. We now estimate 97 per cent of the Russian army, the whole Russian army, is in Ukraine,” Ben Wallace told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
Meanwhile, Russia claimed on Wednesday that they made a breakthrough in the eastern front of Luhansk.
Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Haidai said Russia was pouring heavy equipment and mobilised troops into Luhansk.
“The attacks are coming from different directions in waves,” Haidai said. But he added: “Those who spread the information that allegedly our defence forces have pulled back beyond the line of the administrative border (of Luhansk) - this does not correspond to reality.”
At least 6,000 Ukrainian children put through Russian re-education camps – US report
Russia has held at least 6,000 Ukrainian children – likely many more – in “re-education” camps, according to a US-backed report.
Yale University researchers said they had identified at least 43 camps and other facilities where Ukrainian children have been held that were part of a “large-scale systematic network” operated by Moscow since its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
The children included those with parents or clear familial guardianship, those Russia deemed orphans, others who were in the care of Ukrainian state institutions before the invasion and those whose custody was unclear or uncertain due to the war, it said.
Russian and Ukrainian football teams brawl after checking into same hotel
A fight broke out between Russian and Ukrainian footballers after the teams were checked into the same hotel in Turkey.
Footage shows a brawl between Russian Shinnik Yaroslavl FC players and Ukrainian FC Minaj at the Royal Seginus hotel in Antalya.
In a statement, FC Minaj said the fight occurred out due to “the disgraceful behavior of the football players of the Russian team towards the hotel employees.”
The Ukrainian side said allegations in Russian media that Minaj players forced Shinnik players to sing the Ukraine national anthem and “beat the players in the lift” was a “delusion.”
Russia claims to have pushed back Ukrainian soldiers in Luhansk
The Russian defence ministry has claimed that its soldiers have broken through two fortified defensive lines in Ukraine’s east.
“During the offensive... the Ukrainian troops randomly retreated to a distance of up to 3 km (2 miles) from the previously occupied lines,” the ministry said on Telegram.
It added: “Even the more fortified second line of defence of the enemy could not hold the breakthrough of the Russian military.”
The ministry did not give any details on the battlefield gains.
Luhansk and Donetsk regions make up the Donbas, Ukraine’s industrial heartland, now partially occupied by Russia which wants full control.
Russia asks US to prove it did not destroy Nord Stream – report
The Russian embassy to the US has said that officials in Washington should try to prove that it was not behind the destruction of the Nord Stream gas pipelines connecting Moscow to western Europe, reported TASS news agency today.
Moscow considers the destruction of Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines last September "an act of international terrorism" and will not allow it to be swept under the rug, the embassy said in a statement.
Russia estimated to have lost ‘almost half’ of its key battle tanks
Russia has likely lost almost half of its best tanks during its invasion of Ukraine, with Vladimir Putin’s troops stepping up attacks in the country’s eastern regions including Donetsk and Luhansk.
Moscow’s pre-invasion fleet of modern T-72B3 and T-72B3M main battle tanks has been hit particularly hard, with a loss rate of up to 50 per cent, an assessment from military think tank the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) suggests.
The director general of the IISS, John Chipman, said that Moscow has been forced “to rely on its older stored weapons” thanks to production of the newer models being “slow”. That means falling back on its Soviet-era tanks.
Russia deepens ties with ally Cuba
Russia on Wednesday gave Cuba an “emergency” donation of 25,000 tons of wheat to combat shortages on the island, a sign of deepening ties between the two long-time allies.
The Russian ambassador in Havana, Andrei Guskov, said in a brief dockside ceremony in the Cuban capital that Moscow “accompanies Cuba’s efforts in its development in areas such as industry, machinery, transportation and energy.”
The substantial donation of wheat - used to make the bread that is a basic, government-subsidised staple in Cuba - marks the latest overture between the communist-run island and Russia.
Russia, hit by Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine, is looking to strengthen political and economic ties with other countries opposed to what it calls U.S. hegemony. Cuba has been under a U.S. economic embargo since 1962 after the Communist revolution led by Castro.
Ana Teresita Gonzalez, Cuban deputy minister of foreign trade, told Reuters on the sidelines of the ceremony that the Russians had provided Cuba with food and medicine recently, part of an “enduring relationship” between the two countries.
“The Russian government and people have been by our side in difficult times since the pandemic,” she said in a brief interview.
Wagner losing up to 80% of troops in some assault units near Bakhmut - Ukrainian official
Russia’s mercenary group fighting in eastern Ukraine has lost up to 80 per cent of the troops in some of its units, Ukrainian deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar said last night.
The Wagner group, which has recruited many convicted prisoners to fight in Ukraine, is seeing limited evacuation of the dead and wounded by the wider Russian forces – or not at all.
“As a result, among the personnel of the Russian occupying forces in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, there is a significant decrease in the level of trust in the decisions of the command regarding the conduct of hostilities,” the deputy defence minister said on Telegram yesterday.
She added that more and more Russian troops are learning how the commanders are “inadequately assessing the situation on the battlefield, as evidenced by the intensive use of so-called ‘death squads’ - units staffed by insufficiently trained mobilised personnel, which daily suffer heavy combat and sanitary losses.
“In particular, only one initial centre in the territory of the Rostov region sends about 500 hastily trained mobilised workers every week, most of whom undergo an accelerated training course from 14 to 21 days,” she said.
When these mobilised troops get to the units, such servicemen, “not wanting to play the role of ‘suicide squads’ resort to deliberate damage to military equipment, mainly engines, which, without firing a single shot, are sent to repair bases with full ammunition,” she said.
Stoltenberg says artillery production needs stepping up further
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said alliance members were continuing to produce 155mm artillery rounds.
“So yes, things are happening but we need to continue, we need to step up even more,” he told reporters after a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels.
Ukraine has received billions of dollars in military spending from Western countries. The United States has committed more than $27.4 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the conflict began in February last year.
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell urged countries to join Germany in sending tanks.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said after the Brussels talks that Ukraine had a very good chance of taking and “exploiting” the initiative on the battlefield this year.
Austin said that for every new system NATO provides Kyiv, it will train troops on it.
Bakhmut’s capture would give Russia stepping stone
Russia is also waging an artillery and ground onslaught on the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk province adjacent to Luhansk.
Near Bakhmut, Russian forces fired on more than 15 towns and villages, including the city itself, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in its evening report.
They also trained tank, mortar and artillery fire on communities straddling the borders of Kharkiv and Luhansk region, it added.
Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko posted pictures and video of an apartment building littered with rubble that he said was destroyed in the city of Pokrovsk, southwest of Bakhmut, leaving three dead, 11 injured and one still in hospital in a serious condition.
Bakhmut’s capture would give Russia a stepping stone to advance on two bigger cities, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk further west in Donetsk, which would revive Moscow’s momentum ahead of the 24 February first anniversary of the invasion.
