The president of Belarus has warned his country will join the war if “even one soldier” enters his territory and kills his people.

Until now, Alexander Lukashenko repeatedly denied claims from Kyiv and the West that his country could be dragged further into the war in Ukraine on the side of Moscow.

However, today he said he would order his troops to fight alongside ally Russia if another country launches an attack against Belarus, the state-run Belta news agency reported.

“I am ready to fight with the Russians from the territory of Belarus in only one case: If even one soldier comes onto the territory of Belarus to kill my people,” Belta quoted Mr Lukashenko as telling a news conference on Thursday.

“If they commit aggression against Belarus, the response will be the most severe, and the war will take on a completely different nature.”

Russia used Belarus as a staging post for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, launching its failed offensive on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv from the country.