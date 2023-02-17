Ukraine-Russia news – live: Belarus issues stark warning on Putin’s war
‘The war will take on a completely different nature,’ Lukashenko says
The president of Belarus has warned his country will join the war if “even one soldier” enters his territory and kills his people.
Until now, Alexander Lukashenko repeatedly denied claims from Kyiv and the West that his country could be dragged further into the war in Ukraine on the side of Moscow.
However, today he said he would order his troops to fight alongside ally Russia if another country launches an attack against Belarus, the state-run Belta news agency reported.
“I am ready to fight with the Russians from the territory of Belarus in only one case: If even one soldier comes onto the territory of Belarus to kill my people,” Belta quoted Mr Lukashenko as telling a news conference on Thursday.
“If they commit aggression against Belarus, the response will be the most severe, and the war will take on a completely different nature.”
Russia used Belarus as a staging post for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, launching its failed offensive on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv from the country.
Lukashenko warns Belarus will join war alongside Russia if attacked
Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday he would only order his troops to fight alongside ally Russia if another country launches an attack against Belarus, the state-run Belta news agency reported.
Lukashenko, who has repeatedly denied claims from Kyiv and the West that his country could be dragged further into the war in Ukraine on the side of Moscow, also said he planned to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.
“I am ready to fight with the Russians from the territory of Belarus in only one case: If even one soldier comes onto the territory of Belarus to kill my people,” Belta quoted Lukashenko as telling a news conference on Thursday. “If they commit aggression against Belarus, the response will be the most severe, and the war will take on a completely different nature.”
Russia used Belarus as a staging post for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, launching its failed offensive on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv from the country.
A flurry of military activity and joint air force drills between Russia and Belarus earlier this year rekindled concerns that Minsk could be preparing to take a more active role in the conflict.
Ben Wallace admits West needs to ‘ramp up’ production of ammunition for Ukraine
The defence secretary Ben Wallace has admitted that Western allies need to “ramp up” production of ammunition to support Ukraine as it faces increasingly intense assault by Russia‘s forces.
Moscow has been bombarding the frontlines in the east Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. The two areas make up what is known as the Donbas, Ukraine’s industrial heartland, which Russia is keen to control. Ukraine says that the situation is “difficult”.
Read more about his remarks in this report:
Ben Wallace admits West needs to ‘ramp up’ production of ammunition for Ukraine
‘Ukraine uses huge amounts of ammunition to defend itself... because the Russian or the Soviet way of fighting is very ammunition heavy,’ says defence secretary
Zelensky urges filmmakers to take sides in speech opening Berlin Film Festival
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged filmmakers to take sides in what he termed a battle between freedom and tyranny, drawing a parallel in his speech opening the Berlin Film Festival between Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Berlin Wall.
Zelenskiy recalled his own experience as an actor, urging colleagues to “break the fourth wall” by directly addressing their audiences.
“For many years Potsdam Square was divided by the Berlin Wall,” he said via video link. “Today Russia wants to build the same wall in Ukraine: a wall between us and Europe, to separate Ukraine from its own choice for its future.”
Now in its 73rd year, the Berlinale owes its reputation as the most political of the main film festivals to its origins as a divided city on the front lines of the Cold War between the Soviet Union and the West.
‘World Athletics will address Russian doping before Ukraine’
World Athletics will look at the issue of Russian athletes competing while the Ukraine war continues only after it has been decided whether the country has cleaned up its act on doping sufficiently to be reinstated, Sebastian Coe said today.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is facing a major backlash after opening the door for athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus to compete at next year’s Olympics in Paris despite the ongoing military action in Ukraine.
The Russian Athletics Federation (RAF) has been banned from athletics since 2015 as a result of the country’s widespread doping, although some athletes from Russia were allowed to compete at the last two Summer Olympics as neutrals.
Mr Coe said doping would still take precedence when the governing council meets next month to decide whether the RAF has made sufficient progress along its “road map” to warrant reinstatement.
“The Council will discuss the roadmap for reinstatement but specifically around the egregious attack on the integrity of our sport through doping,” he told reporters at the world cross-country championships in Bathurst, New South Wales.
“Only on the basis of that conversation, or that discussion, would we move on to the second discussion.”
That said, Mr Coe thought it unlikely that the blanket ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes imposed last year, including a suspension of the option to compete as a neutral, would be lifted.
“The council last February made (a) judgment (on) the situation in Ukraine and the inability of Ukrainian athletes to be competing openly and fairly and with the kind of integrity that we demand in our competitions,” he added.
“It was decided by the council it was inconceivable that Russia athletes (could compete) ... So the council will make a decision about whether that position that we decided upon in February still pertains ...
“But, as far as I’m concerned, the principles still sit there.”
War in Ukraine to dominate global security gathering in Munich
Leading politicians, military officers and diplomats from around the world gather in Munich today to survey a European security landscape transformed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
German chancellor Olaf Scholz, French president Emmanuel Macron and US vice president Kamala Harris are among many top officials attending the Munich Security Conference, a major annual global gathering focused on defence and diplomacy.
Senior Ukrainian officials are also expected to address the conference, which begins on Friday and runs until Sunday at the luxury Bayerischer Hof hotel in the southern German city.
Last year’s conference took place just days before the war began. As Russian troops massed on Ukraine’s borders, Western leaders in Munich urged president Vladimir Putin not to invade and warned of dire consequences if he did so.
This year, leaders will grapple with the profound consequences of Mr Putin’s decision to ignore their pleas and unleash the most devastating war in Europe since World War Two that has killed countless thousands and forced millions to flee.
“If Putin wins in Ukraine, the message to him and other authoritarian regimes is that force is rewarded,” NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said this week.
“That would make the world more dangerous. And all of us more vulnerable,” said Mr Stoltenberg, speaking ahead of a meeting of the alliance’s defence ministers, who pledged to ramp up military supplies to Kyiv even as they admitted their own munitions stockpiles have been badly depleted by the war.
Imperative for all civilians to leave Bakhmut, says deputy PM
Ukrainian deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said the killing in Bakhmut yesterday showed it was imperative that all remaining civilians leave what was once a city of 70,000 residents. Staying put, she said, placed them in danger and created difficulties for soldiers and emergency workers.
“To be honest, I am very surprised by what 6,000 civilians are still doing there,” Ms Vereshchuk wrote on Telegram. “I appeal to civilians now in Bakhmut -- if you are practical, law-abiding and patriotic citizens, you must evacuate immediately.”
Ukraine prosecutor says probes Russian killing of civilians in Bakhmut
Russian Grad rockets and barrel artillery slammed into a residential district in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut yesterday, killing three men and two women and wounding nine more, Ukraine’s prosecutor general said, adding it was being investigated as a war crime.
“Five dead and nine wounded due to shelling of Bakhmut by the invaders,” read a caption under blurred images of the victims shared on Telegram by the office of the prosecutor general. “Criminal proceedings have been initiated.”
An investigation had determined that Russia fired barrel artillery and Grad rockets at Bakhmut on 16 February, the office said. “The occupiers’ shells once again hit the city’s residential quarter.”
There was no immediate word from Moscow on the allegation that civilians were killed, and Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield report.
Russia says it strives to avoid injuring civilians. A current focus of its forces is Bakhmut in Donetsk, one of two regions making up the Donbas, the country’s industrial heartland now partially occupied by Russia.
Thursday recap - Ukraine war has exposed Europe’s vulnerability, says Wallace
The war in Ukraine has exposed the vulnerability of Europe’s defences in the face of an aggressor, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace warned.
Mr Wallace said forces across the continent were paying the price for years of “hollowing out” that has seen ammunition stocks depleted, readiness levels reduced and essential maintenance neglected.
He said that at a time that the world was becoming “much more dangerous and unstable” it underlined the need for a long-term increase in the defence budget.
His comments came as The Daily Telegraph reported French officials have warned that UK defence cuts have led to concern among Nato allies about the state of Britain’s armed forces.
Mr Wallace, who is in Brussels for a meeting of Nato defence ministers, said the problems facing the UK were not unique to Britain.
“Ukraine has exposed across Europe – including in France and in Germany and other nations – our own vulnerabilities,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
Shot down over Kyiv, the Russian spy balloons becoming Putin’s new line of attack
The balloons moved slowly across the blue sky on a quiet and sunny winter’s day when missiles suddenly streaked in and struck them down.
The two white balloons over a village near Kyiv are among six which the Ukrainian military say they have taken down in the last few days amid a marked increase in Russian air activity. It comes as reports emerge that the Kremlin is massing warplanes across the border as the first anniversary of the war approaches.
The balloons are the latest in a wave of Russian attempts to gather intelligence, and to both deplete Ukrainian air defences and impede the use of warplanes.
“When there’s a hope, and when there’s a last man standing, there is, there is a chance to win this war”
The U.S. and allies have been pressing to get tanks and ammunition into Kyiv this spring to help Ukraine seize what is considered a critical moment in the war.
Austin’s visit to Estonia was also to offer reassurance. U.S. forces have been in constant rotation in Estonia since the invasion began as part of a commitment to defend NATO’s eastern flank.
At a news conference in Tallinn on Thursday, Austin was asked how Estonia could be sure it would have America’s protection if Russia presses through.
In response, Austin recalled his pre-invasion pledge to the Estonian defence minister: “I told him that if Russia invaded Ukraine, we would deploy forces to Estonia the next day. And we did. We were the first to be here. And we meant every word we said, and we’ll live up to our commitments going forward,” Austin said.
The pledges of military support both to the eastern flank and to Kyiv come as Ukraine is girding for what is expected to be an intense ground battle in the east and south to try to take back some of the territory seized by Russia, even as Russia amasses hundreds of thousands of troops inside Ukraine for the spring fight.
But many of the Western weapon systems that have been pledged, such as the Bradley fighting vehicles and Patriot missile defense systems, and scores of Leopard and Abrams tanks, are not yet on the battlefield, which has raised questions as to whether that aid will arrive in time to make a difference.
“It’s never too late,” Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said during the news conference with Austin.
“When there’s a hope, and when there’s a last man standing, there is, there is a chance to win this war,” Pevkur said. “As long as we as international allies, international partners of Ukraine, can deliver them what they need.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies