Russia rained missiles across Ukraine yesterday and struck its largest oil refinery, Kyiv said, while the head of the Wagner mercenary group predicted the long-besieged city of Bakhmut would take weeks if not months to fall.

At least three men and two women were killed as Russian Grad rockets and barrel artillery slammed into Bakhmut, with Ukraine’s prosecutor general saying it was being investigated as a war crime.

Russia has for months been pounding and encircling Bakhmut. Most of its pre-war population of about 70,000 people have left, with Ukrainian deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk urging the remaining 6,000 civilians to leave.

Meanwhile, senior politicians and military leaders from around the world meet in Germany today with Ukrainian officials expected to address the security conference.

Last year’s gathering took place days before the war began, when Western leaders urged president Vladimir Putin not to invade.

This year, leaders will grapple with the consequences of Mr Putin’s decision to ignore their pleas. Russian leaders will be notable by their absence at the conference, which runs until Sunday.