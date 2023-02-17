Ukraine news – live: Russian armed forces close in on Bakhmut
Putin’s army kill five in heavy missile strikes
Russia rained missiles across Ukraine yesterday and struck its largest oil refinery, Kyiv said, while the head of the Wagner mercenary group predicted the long-besieged city of Bakhmut would take weeks if not months to fall.
At least three men and two women were killed as Russian Grad rockets and barrel artillery slammed into Bakhmut, with Ukraine’s prosecutor general saying it was being investigated as a war crime.
Russia has for months been pounding and encircling Bakhmut. Most of its pre-war population of about 70,000 people have left, with Ukrainian deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk urging the remaining 6,000 civilians to leave.
Meanwhile, senior politicians and military leaders from around the world meet in Germany today with Ukrainian officials expected to address the security conference.
Last year’s gathering took place days before the war began, when Western leaders urged president Vladimir Putin not to invade.
This year, leaders will grapple with the consequences of Mr Putin’s decision to ignore their pleas. Russian leaders will be notable by their absence at the conference, which runs until Sunday.
Ukraine prosecutor says probes Russian killing of civilians in Bakhmut
Russian Grad rockets and barrel artillery slammed into a residential district in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut yesterday, killing three men and two women and wounding nine more, Ukraine’s prosecutor general said, adding it was being investigated as a war crime.
“Five dead and nine wounded due to shelling of Bakhmut by the invaders,” read a caption under blurred images of the victims shared on Telegram by the office of the prosecutor general. “Criminal proceedings have been initiated.”
An investigation had determined that Russia fired barrel artillery and Grad rockets at Bakhmut on 16 February, the office said. “The occupiers’ shells once again hit the city’s residential quarter.”
There was no immediate word from Moscow on the allegation that civilians were killed, and Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield report.
Russia says it strives to avoid injuring civilians. A current focus of its forces is Bakhmut in Donetsk, one of two regions making up the Donbas, the country’s industrial heartland now partially occupied by Russia.
China's Xi plans 'peace speech' on Ukraine invasion anniversary, Italy min says
China’s President Xi Jinping will deliver a ‘peace speech’ on the anniversary of Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, Italy’s foreign minister said on Friday, citing top diplomat Wang Yi.
Wang Yi “told me that Xi will deliver a peace speech on the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine“ on Feb. 24, 2022, Minister Antonio Tajani told Italian radio RAI, the day after he met the top Chinese diplomat in Rome.
Tajani said that in the meeting with Wang Yi, he called for China to use all its powers to persuade Russia to sit at the peace table to ensure Ukraine‘s independence and bring the war to an end.
Asked about Italy’s partnership in China’s Belt and Road Initiative trade project, Tajani said Rome was assessing the issue and would decide what to do “at the appropriate time”.
Italy, in 2019, became the first major industrialised nation to sign up for the initiative - a colossal project designed to improve Beijing’s trade reach.
Little has so far come of the pact, signed during a state visit to Italy by Xi Jinping.
Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said last year, before she was elected, that she did not want “to favour Chinese expansion into Italy or Europe”, and she would not look to pursue the project.
In December, the European Commission unveiled a plan called Global Gateway to invest 300 billion euros ($319 billion)globally by 2027 in infrastructure, digital and climate projects as a better alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative.
Russia appoints Mordvichev to head Central Military District
Russia has officially appointed Lieutenant-General Andrey Mordvichev as commander of the country’s Central Military District, replacing promoted Colonel-General Alexander Lapin, the RBC news outlet reported on Friday.
Lapin was appointed chief of staff of the country’s ground forces last month despite fierce criticism from leading hawks over his performance in Ukraine.
Mordvichev led Russian troops during last year’s offensive in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, RBC said, culminating in a months-long siege at the city’s Azovstal steelworks and its eventual capture by Russian troops.
His appointment had been flagged in January by Dmitry Sablin, a lawmaker from Russia‘s ruling party.
Mordvichev’s appointment follows other sweeping changes to Moscow’s military leadership during the almost year-long war in which Russian forces have seized large parts of southern and eastern Ukraine but suffered painful defeats and retreats.
Last October Russia named Air Force General Sergei Surovikin as the overall commander of its forces in Ukraine, shortly after the reported sacking of the commanders of the Eastern and Western military districts.
President Xi to deliver speech for anniversary of invasion
China's President Xi Jinping will deliver a peace speech on the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Italy's foreign minister said on Friday, citing top diplomat Wang Yi.
Wang Yi "told me that Xi will make a peace speech on the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine" on February 24, Minister Antonio Tajani told Italian radio RAI, the day after he met the top Chinese diplomat in Rome.
Asked about the Belt and Road Initiative, Tajani said the Italian government was assessing the issue and would decide what to do "at the appropriate time"
Facebook ran ads in Moldova for oligarch sanctioned by US
Facebook allowed an exiled Moldovan oligarch with ties to the Kremlin to run ads calling for protests and uprisings against the pro-Western government, even though he and his political party were on US sanctions lists.
The ads featuring politician and convicted fraudster Ilan Shor were ultimately removed by Facebook but not before they were seen millions of times in Moldova, a small nation of about 2.6 million sandwiched between Romania and war-torn Ukraine.
Seeking to exploit anger over inflation and rising fuel prices, the paid posts from Shor’s political party targeted the government of pro-Western president Maia Sandu, who earlier this week detailed what she said was a Russian plot to topple her government using external saboteurs.
“Destabilisation attempts are a reality and for our institutions, they represent a real challenge,” Ms Sandu said yesterday as she swore in a new government led by pro-Western prime minister Dorin Recean, her former defence and security adviser.
“We need decisive steps to strengthen the security of the country.”
The ads reveal how Russia and its allies have exploited lapses by social media platforms — like Facebook, many of them operated by US companies — to spread propaganda and disinformation that weaponises economic and social insecurity in an attempt to undermine governments in Eastern Europe.
Mr Shor’s ads have helped fuel angry protests against the government and appear to be aimed at destabilising Moldova and returning it to Russia’s sphere of influence, according to Dorin Frasineau, a foreign policy adviser to former Moldovan prime minister Natalia Gavrilita, whose resignation led to the formation of the new government on Thursday.
“Even though he is on the US sanctions list, I still see sponsored ads on Facebook,” Mr Frasineau said, saying he had spotted what he believes were fake accounts sharing the posts this week.
He said the Moldovan government sought answers from Facebook to no avail. “We have talked with Facebook, but it is very hard because there is no specific person, no contact.”
Main developments on battlefield from Thursday
* Echoing a pattern of heavy aerial bombardment at times of Ukrainian battlefield or diplomatic advances, Russia launched 32 missiles in the early hours, Ukraine’s Air Force said. Half were shot down, it added, a lower rate than normal.
* Among them, air defences in the south downed eight Kalibr missiles fired from a ship in the Black Sea, Ukrainian officials said. Other missiles struck northern and western Ukraine as well as the central regions of Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad.
* However, Ukraine’s energy minister and the national power grid operator signalled that the overnight Russian air strikes had not caused major disruption to electricity supplies.
* Russia has usually carried out its biggest waves of air strikes in daylight, striking energy facilities, but Ukrainian officials suggest Moscow is starting to adapt strategy, including using air balloons for reconnaissance.
* Russia and Ukraine exchanged 101 prisoners of war in their latest prisoner swap on Thursday, authorities said.
* Russia’s current battlefield focus is on the small city of Bakhmut in Donetsk, one of two provinces making up the easterm Donbas, Ukraine’s industrial heartland now partially occupied by Russian forces.
* Russian Wagner militia chief Yevgeny Prigozhin forecast that Bakhmut, now bombed-out from months of heavy shelling, would fall next month or in April, depending on how many men Ukraine throw into the fight and how well his men are supplied.
With eye on Russia, Greece and Bulgaria expand gas deal
The leaders of Greece and Bulgaria have announced plans to expand natural gas cooperation with a deal that could help other countries in the region lower their dependence on Russian energy.
Under an agreement signed in Athens yesterday, Greece will gain access to Bulgaria’s gas storage facilities in exchange for expanded use by Bulgaria of a liquefied natural gas terminal near Athens.
Russian supplier Gazprom halted gas deliveries to Bulgaria over a pay mechanism dispute last April, two months after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. Greece has also drastically reduced Russian gas imports over the past year.
Russia’s crude output cut signals unsold oil, says US official
Russia’s decision to cut crude oil production by 500,000 barrels per day reflects its inability to sell all of its oil, Ben Harris, a US treasury department assistant secretary, said on Thursday.
Russia’s deputy prime minister Alexander Novak last week said it would voluntarily cut production beginning next month following the start of Western price caps on Russian oil and oil products on 5 February. The move to cut around five per cent of output temporarily pushed up global prices.
“They cut back on production because they just couldn’t sell it (the oil), not because they wanted to weaponise oil and refined products,” Ms Harris said in remarks at the Argus Americas Crude Summit.
The cut follows embargoes and sanctions, including an unprecedented $60 a barrel price cap on its crude, by Western countries to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have pushed for lowering the crude oil cap.
Russia’s monthly budget revenues from oil and gas fell 46 per cent in January to their lowest level since August 2020 under the impact of Western sanctions on its most lucrative export, according to finance ministry data.
The cap sought to maintain market stability and to drive down Russian revenue, both of which have been achieved, Harris said. There have been no American companies involved in trading Russian oil above the price cap, he said.
Keir Starmer tells Zelensky UK support will ‘remain the same’ under Labour government
Sir Keir Starmer has promised Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that the UK’s commitment to the country would “remain the same” if there is a Labour government.
During a visit to Kyiv on Thursday, the Labour leader said he had a “very constructive meeting” with Mr Zelensky to discuss military support and the need to prosecute Russia’s leaders for “war crimes”.
With his party well in front of the Tories in the opinion polls, Sir Keir also stressed he was committed to Kyiv’s cause if he enters No 10 after the next general election.
Read the details in this report from our political correspondent Adam Forrest:
Keir Starmer tells Zelensky UK support will ‘remain the same’ under Labour
Labour boss pledges to maintain British support during ‘constructive meeting’ with Ukrainian leader
