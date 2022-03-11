UK says Russia likely to ‘reset’ forces for renewed offensive as troops close in on Kyiv
The UK has said that Russian forces are likely seeking to “reset” for a renewed offensive and that this “will probably include operations against the capital Kyiv”, within days.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) stated it is still “highly unlikely” Russia has successfully achieved its invasion plan, but will likely “re-posture’’ for a renewed offensive
The intelligence update, posted on Friday morning, said: “Russian ground forces continue to make limited progress. Logistical issues that have hampered the Russian advance persist, as does strong Ukrainian resistance.”
“Russia is likely seeking to reset and re-posture its forces for renewed offensive activity in the coming days. This will probably include operations against the capital Kyiv.”
It comes as new satellite images have shown the large military convoy outside of Kyiv has split up and fanned out into towns and forests near the capital city.
Satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies showed that the 40-mile procession of vehicles, tanks and artillery has has been redeployed, the company said.
Armoured units were seen in towns near the Antonov airport north of the city. Some of the vehicles have moved into forests, Maxar reported, with towed howitzers nearby in position to open fire.
The convoy had massed outside the city early last week, but its advance appeared to stall as reports of food and fuel shortages circulated. US officials said Ukrainian troops also targeted the convoy with anti-tank missiles.
A US defence official said Russian forces moving toward Kyiv had advanced about three miles in the past 24 hours, with some elements as close as nine miles from the city.
Meanwhile, in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol there are hopes a “humanitarian corridor” will be opened so that residents can leave the city. Residents have been cowering under heavy bombardment and no longer have access to power, water or food.
“We hope it will work today,” Deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a televised statement in which she said she hoped several other humanitarian corridors would also be opened.
Russia’s defence ministry said it would open humanitarian corridors from Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Mariupol and Chernihiv.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that not a single civilian had been able to leave Mariupol on Thursday, a day after an attack on a hospital which he said killed three people. He blamed Russian shelling for the failure of the evacuation attempt.
Russia blames Ukraine for the collapse of humanitarian corridors and denies targeting civilians.
Additional reporting by agencies
