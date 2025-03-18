Ukraine-Russia war latest: ‘US considers recognising Crimea as Russian’ as Trump and Putin set for crucial call
Russia launched another massive volley of drones across Ukraine overnight ahead of a call between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump expected at 1 pm today
Donald Trump is considering recognising the occupied peninsula of Crimea as Russian, aligning with Vladimir Putin, it has been claimed.
Russia illegally annexed the Ukrainian land in 2014 after the pro-Russian president of Ukraine, Viktor Yanukovych, was ousted following pro-Europe protests. It has since been used as a staging post to support Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine.
Two sources familiar with the discussions told the US news site Semafor that the Trump administration is considering recognising this illegal annexation, though it is one of many options being discussed. Administration officials have also discussed the possibility of the US encouraging the United Nations to do the same.
National security council spokesperson Brian Hughes told the site that the administration has “made no such commitments”.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump claims that “many elements” of a Ukraine peace deal have been agreed upon ahead of his planned phone call with Mr Putin later today. The call is expected to take place between 1 pm and 3 pm.
Meanwhile, Ukraine is withdrawing from the Russian border region of Kursk after Moscow launched a rapid counteroffensive.
Germany's likely chancellor says Putin's war 'not only against Ukraine'
Germany’s likely next chancellor, Friedrich Merz, says Russia’s war is not only against Ukraine.
“Putin's war is directed not only against Ukraine, but also against Europe—against our security and our freedom,” he said in the Bundestag today.
“We will defend ourselves against these attacks with everything at our disposal in the coming years and decades."
Putin's economic envoy talks of deepening US-Russia economic ties
We have some more information on comments from Kirill Dmitriev, Vladimir Putin’s special envoy on international economic and investment cooperation.
According to Russian state media site RIA Novosti, Dmitriev said political issues with the US remain the top priority but that there are ongoing discussions happening alongside this about future economic cooperation.
He reportedly said that it would be difficult for American companies to return to Russia (many left in the wake of Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine) but that they could create “joint ventures with Russian businesses”.
Russia and the US have both spoken about deepening ties following talks last month in Saudi Arabia. It was suggested that the third and ultimate aim of the talks was reopening ties; securing peace in Ukraine was only the second, and perhaps secondary, aim of the talks.
Russia says it will discuss joining space exploration with Elon Musk
The head of Russia’s foreign investment fund has claimed that he will soon meet with Elon Musk to discuss space exploration.
Russian state media is quoting Kirill Dmitriev, Vladimir Putin’s special envoy on international economic and investment cooperation, as saying that he had also discussed with the head of Roscomos, Russia’s state space agency, the possibility of working with the US on flights to Mars.
“Russia sees big prospects to work with the United States, including in the space sector, and expects to hold talks with Elon Musk soon about flying to Mars,” he is reported as saying.
Dmitriev participated in the peace talks between Russia and the US, after which both sides announced their intention to improve ties.
Musk has not commented on claims about a meeting.
How ‘America First’ MAGA turned the Republican Party into an ‘arm of the Kremlin’
Mapped: Russia's counteroffensive in Kursk
Below you can see the latest maps of the situation in the Russian border region of Kursk, where Moscow’s troops are forcing out the Ukrainian forces that have partially held the area since last August.
The salient collapsed after Russia cut off the final supply line connecting Ukraine’s troops in Kursk to the mainland.
Ukrainian troops withdraw from Kursk amid ‘huge swarms’ of drones
Kremlin says Putin-Trump call is just one in a painstaking chain to improve relations
The Kremlin has claimed that today’s conversation with Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will be just one in a chain of painstaking efforts to improve relations, according to quotes published by state media site Tass.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says the two leaders will not talk about global restructuring and a “new Yalta”, a reference to the postwar reorganisation of Germany after World War II.
He added that Russia has not yet chosen a chief negotiator with the US. Putin’s foreign secretary Sergei Lavrov led the talks with the US in Saudi Arabia last month.
Russian drone debris discovered in school courtyard in Kyiv
The burning remains of a Russian drone were found in the courtyard of a school in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, the emergency services have reported.
Ukraine’s air forces said Russia launched 137 drones across the country overnight. They shot down 63 of them.
The courtyard was examined by sappers and explosives technicians.
