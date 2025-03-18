Donald Trump claims that "many elements" of a Ukraine peace deal have been agreed ahead of his planned phone call with Russia's Vladimir Putin later on Tuesday.
“Many elements of a Final Agreement have been agreed to, but much remains," he said on TruthSocial.
"Thousands of young soldiers, and others, are being killed. Each week brings 2,500 soldier deaths, from both sides, and it must end NOW. I look very much forward to the call with President Putin.”
The White House said a peace deal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine has “never been closer”.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has been more cagey, confirming the call is scheduled for today but declining to give details, saying that "we never get ahead of events".
On the battlefield, Russia claimed its forces had advanced in southern Ukraine and pierced part of the Ukrainian lines less than 50km (30 miles) southeast of the city of Zaporizhzhia. Reports from Russian officials and pro-Russian military bloggers that the village of Stepove had been captured were not confirmed by Ukraine's military.
Russia advances in southern Ukraine near Zaporizhzhia
Russian forces advanced in southern Ukraine and had pierced part of the Ukrainian lines less than 50km (30 miles) southeast of the city of Zaporizhzhia, according to Russian officials and pro-Russian military bloggers.
Russia's defence ministry said in a statement that its forces had taken the village of Stepove in the Zaporizhzhia region, pushing through Ukrainian lines.
The claim by Russia on capturing Stepove was not confirmed by Ukraine's military.
A late evening military bulletin said Ukrainian forces had repelled attacks near Stepove and the nearby village of Lobkove, and three battles were still going on in the vicinity.
Yuri Podolyaka, one of the most influential pro-Russian military bloggers, said Russian forces had also smashed their way into the nearby village of Maly Shcherbaky.
"Our units have broken through the first line of defence in the Zaporizhzhia direction," he said.
Ahead of call with Putin, Trump says many elements agreed, 'much remains'
Donald Trump has said he will be speaking to the Russian president Vladimir Putin today in a highly anticipated call aimed at talks on ending the war in Ukraine.
“Tomorrow morning I will be speaking to President Putin concerning the War in Ukraine. Many elements of a Final Agreement have been agreed to, but much remains,” he said in a post on TruthSocial.
He added: “Thousands of young soldiers, and others, are being killed. Each week brings 2,500 soldier deaths, from both sides, and it must end NOW. I look very much forward to the call with President Putin.”
Ukraine has drawn up a series of red lines as the US tries to hammer out a ceasefire deal with Russia, The Independent understands.
After three years of war, the world is waiting to see if the 30-day plan accepted by Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday will find common ground with Vladimir Putin.
High-level Ukrainian sources briefed on the ongoing talks are warning there is little trust that Russia will accept a reasonable deal, adding: “We expect another trick.”
Chief international correspondent Bel Trew reports:
EU foreign policy chief in London today
The UK and the European Union are set to ramp up pressure on Russia and boost defence initiatives, as the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas is meeting foreign minister David Lammy and defence minister John Healey in London today.
The talks will coordinate cooperation on Ukraine and discuss efforts to increase economic pressure on Russia, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement yesterday.
The discussions will also include stepping up action against hybrid threats such as cyberattacks, election interference and rampant Russian disinformation, the statement said.
Conditions demanded by Russia to agree to a ceasefire show that Moscow does not really want peace, Ms Kallas told reporters in Brussels yesterday.
Ms Kallas and Mr Lammy will also set review efforts to boost European defence spending through 'innovative initiatives' and military readiness in support of Nato.
"It's vital we upgrade our partnership with the EU and work together to bring an end to this war and deliver security of all of our citizens," Mr Lammy said.
Ukrainian and Russian energy assets in focus as Trump-Putin talks loom
US President Donald Trump said he plans to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday and discuss ending the war in Ukraine, with concessions being considered around land and "power plants", without giving further details.
Ukraine's energy infrastructure has been the target of large-scale attacks since Russia's invasion in 2022, resulting in blackouts and freezing conditions for millions of people.
Ukraine has retaliated by launching long-range drone attacks on Russian oil refineries, pumping stations and ports used for oil and gas exports.
Trump’s explanation for failing to end Russia-Ukraine war in 24 hours as promised
President Donald Trump says he was “being a little bit sarcastic” when he repeatedly claimed on the campaign trail he would have the Russia-Ukraine war solved within 24 hours.
Trump made the rare admission when was asked about the vow he repeatedly made as a candidate - as his administration continues to try to broker a solution almost 60 days into his second term.
“Well, I was being a little bit sarcastic when I said that,” Trump said in a preview of an interview for the Full Measure television program, before it was due to air on Sunday.
Michelle L. Price reports:
Watch: Putin ally clashes with LBC host as he claims Ukrainians are 'thankful' for Russian invasion
EU foreign affairs chief to meet Lammy and Healey
The EU foreign affairs chief will meet with David Lammy and John Healey on Tuesday to discuss increasing economic pressure on Russia and supporting Ukraine.
Kaja Kallas is due to hold talks with the Foreign Secretary and Defence Secretary. It comes as the UK and France have continued their efforts to bring together a coalition of nations who would be willing to enforce a peace deal.
Their conversations are expected to touch on EU/UK co-operation on Ukraine, as well as how they can put financial pressure on Moscow and ensure damage in Ukraine is paid for.
They are also expected to discuss action against cyberattacks and disinformation.
Ms Kallas is also expected to receive a briefing from the Chief of Defence Staff.
