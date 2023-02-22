Ukraine - Russia news – live: Wagner group owner blasts ‘treason’ despite Putin ties
Chief of Moscow’s proxy fighters has accused Kremlin’s defence minister of starving his fighters of ammunition
The owner of the Russian private military company, Wagner, accused Russia’s defence minister and chief of general staff of starving his fighters in Ukraine of ammunition, which he charged amounts to an attempt to “destroy” the force.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, a millionaire with close ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin, in an emotional audio statement released through his spokespeople decried “direct resistance” from the Russian military, “which is nothing other than an attempt to destroy Wagner.”
Prigozhin said in a raised voice that defence minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov are handing out orders “left and right” not to supply Wagner with ammunition and not to support it with air transport. The company has been actively involved in heavy fighting in the east of Ukraine.
This “can be likened to high treason in the very moment when Wagner is fighting for Bakhmut, losing hundreds of its fighters every day,” Prigozhin said in a raised voice.
Prigozhin’s claims could not be independently verified, and there was no immediate comment from the Russian military.
Propagandists claim Russia offered Biden ‘security guarantee’ for trip to Kyiv
Russian propagandists have claimed they aided Joe Biden’s visit to Ukraine by offering him a “security guarantee”.
Discussing the US president’s trip to Kyiv on Russian state TV, the presenters claim they could have “destroyed Biden” while he was meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky.
“Has someone given a security guarantee?” one asked, with another answering: “We did”.
“You know, we could have destroyed Biden.”
During his trip to Kyiv, the president promised another £500m in military aid to Ukraine.
Zelensky refutes territorial capture by Russia: ‘Frontline has not changed'
Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the Ukraine’s borders have not been altered by Russia despite their numerous claims of capturing towns and villages in the besieged country’s eastern sector.
“...despite all the pressure on our forces, the frontline has not changed. I am grateful for this to all our warriors, all soldiers and sergeants, officers and generals who are defending the respective frontline areas,” he said in his nightly address yesterday.
He added: “Of course, the reports on the Donetsk and Luhansk regions evoke particular emotions. We are doing our best to deter enemy attacks there - constant intense assaults, which Russia does not stop, even though it suffers huge losses there.”
Mr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian General Syrskyi reported to him on the Bakhmut and Lyman directions.
“Fierce battles are taking place. Principled battles. We are doing everything to support our guys. General Tarnavskyi reported on the fighting in the Avdiivka and other directions. The invaders are using the entire range of weapons against our guys there, including CS gas grenades,” the Ukrainian president said.
Moscow’s exit from nuclear treaty ‘very irresponsible’, says Blinken
US secretary of state Antony Blinken has called Moscow’s decision to suspend participation in the New Start treaty as “really unfortunate and very irresponsible.”
“We’ll be watching carefully to see what Russia actually does,” he said while visiting Greece.
“We’ll of course make sure that in any event, we are postured appropriately for the security of our own country and that of our allies.”
Poland’s Leopard 2 tanks to reach Ukraine in few weeks
The Polish foreign affairs ministry has said it will provide Ukraine with 14 Leopard 2 tanks in the next “two to three weeks” after the Ukrainian forces complete their crash course on the battle vehicle.
In January, the country had pledged an additional 60 tanks to Ukraine on top of the 14 German-made Leopard 2 tanks it had already promised.
Warsaw has positioned itself as one of Kyiv’s staunchest allies and also pressed hard for Germany to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and to allow other countries to do so as well, a demand which Berlin agreed to.
EU urges members to offer stockpiles, contracts to Ukraine
The European Union on Tuesday urged its member countries to provide more ammunition to Ukraine from their stockpiles and from any orders that they might have already placed with the defense industry to help defeat invading Russian forces.
According to some estimates, Ukraine is firing up to 6,000-7,000 artillery shells daily — about the same amount that a small European country orders in a peace-time year — but this is only around a third of the number of rounds that Russia is using, one year into the war.
“We have to act with a sense of urgency,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels. Borrell said that he had written to the bloc’s 27 defense ministers urging them to “give Ukraine priority” when it comes to weapons and ammunition.
“What we have to do is measured in weeks, not in months,” he added.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed to his Western allies to quicken their military support, warning that delays would play into Russia’s hand as the invasion approaches its anniversary on Feb. 24.
China outlines Xi Jinping’s plan for world peace as top diplomat set for Moscow talks
China said on Tuesday that a “nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought” as its top diplomat prepared to meet Russian president Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
Beijing has been positioning itself as a broker for the end of the Ukraine conflict, and has said its president Xi Jinping will deliver a “peace speech” on 24 February, the one-year anniversary of the war.
Chinese state media on Tuesday released Mr Xi’s “Global Security Initiative” or GSI, a concept paper that the Global Times said was released “with the aim of eliminating the root causes of international conflicts and improving global security”.
“GSI is open and inclusive, and if any country would join the initiative and sincerely wants to safeguard world peace, we’ll support that,” Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang said.
“We will continue to promote peace talks, provide Chinese wisdom for the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis and work with the international community to promote dialogue and consultation to address the concerns of all parties and seek common security,” Mr Qin said.
Trump touts ‘very good relationship’ with Putin ahead of one-year anniversary of Russia’s war in Ukraine
Donald Trump boasted about his “very good” relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
On Monday night, the former president also defended his previous claim that he trusted Mr Putin over US intelligence.
“Putin never ever would have gone into Ukraine if I were president,” Mr Trump claimed at a rally in Florida, according to Rolling Stone. “I actually had a very good relationship” with Mr Putin.
Mr Trump appeared at an event hosted at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport hotel on Presidents’ Day.
Ukraine's health care on the brink after hundreds of attacks
Valentyna Mozgova sweeps shattered glass and other debris from the vacant halls of the bombed-out hospital where she began her career. Living in the basement, the 55-year-old lab technician now works as its solitary guard.
Russian artillery strikes targeted Marinskaya Central District Hospital in 2017 and again in 2021. But numerous barrages over the last seven months forced the hospital’s medical staff to flee, destroying key departments such as neurology and gynecology, as well as a general medical clinic in the process.
Mozgova chose to stay. Having worked in the hospital’s laboratories since graduating from medical school in the late 1980s, she agreed to act as the hospital’s security guard for 10,000 hryvnia ($250) a month. She and her husband were soon joined in the basement shelter by five others who had lost their homes to bombing, a dog and a cat.
Mozgova picks up the broom at 8 a.m. sharp every three days to inspect the hallways, carefully avoiding the fragments of Russian Grad rockets strewn across the floors for fear of yet another explosion.
