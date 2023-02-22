Ukraine war news – live: Frontline unchanged despite huge Russian losses, Zelensky says
Moscow claims it has gained 2.5km in 48 hours as it advances on Bakhmut
Volodymyr Zelensky has refuted Russia’s claims of territorial gains on the war’s eastern frontline, saying the boundaries of the conflict in Ukraine have not moved.
“It is very important that despite great pressure on our forces, the frontline has undergone no change,” Mr Zelensky said after meeting the top military command.
He added: “Of course, the reports on the Donetsk and Luhansk regions evoke particular emotions. We are doing our best to deter enemy attacks there - constant intense assaults, which Russia does not stop, even though it suffers huge losses there.”
The Russian defence ministry has claimed that its forces were advancing on Bakhmut.
“In the last two days alone, there was an advance of more than 2.5 km (1.5 miles) by attack units on entrenched Ukrainian positions in the area of Artyomovsk,” the ministry said, referring to Bakhmut using its Soviet-era name.
Incremental gains by Russia have also been indicated by the Ukrainian military analysts who said that the fighting is spilling over into parts of the city.
Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the Ukraine’s borders have not been altered by Russia despite their numerous claims of capturing towns and villages in the besieged country’s eastern sector.
“...despite all the pressure on our forces, the frontline has not changed. I am grateful for this to all our warriors, all soldiers and sergeants, officers and generals who are defending the respective frontline areas,” he said in his nightly address yesterday.
He added: “Of course, the reports on the Donetsk and Luhansk regions evoke particular emotions. We are doing our best to deter enemy attacks there - constant intense assaults, which Russia does not stop, even though it suffers huge losses there.”
Mr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian General Syrskyi reported to him on the Bakhmut and Lyman directions.
“Fierce battles are taking place. Principled battles. We are doing everything to support our guys. General Tarnavskyi reported on the fighting in the Avdiivka and other directions. The invaders are using the entire range of weapons against our guys there, including CS gas grenades,” the Ukrainian president said.
Putin likely conducted failed intercontinental ballistic missile test during Biden’s visit – CNN
Russia attempted to carry out a test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile which failed around the time the US president Joe Biden was visiting in Ukraine, two US officials aware of the matter said.
The test launch of the heavy SARMAT missile which can deliver multiple nuclear warheads tanked, according to the officials, reported CNN.
Officials added that the Russian president Vladimir Putin would have boasted the test, had it been successful, in his State of the Nation address yesterday.
One of the officials said that Moscow informed Washington in advance of the launch through deconfliction lines.
Putin presenting contradictory narrative of existential struggle – MoD
Vladimir Putin has made it clear that he intends to continue with the “special military operation in Ukraine” as he made his first State of the Nation speech since 2021, the British defence ministry said today.
The Russian president characterised Western elites as having “become a symbol of total unprincipled lies” and suspended Russia from the New START treaty, the MoD noted.
“Putin continued the bellicose tone he has adopted in speeches over the last six months but did not reveal any practical measures which might relieve Russia’s current deadlock on the battlefield,” the ministry said.
It added that Mr Putin continues to present a contradictory narrative of both an ongoing existential struggle, and at the same time insisting everything in Russia is fine and going to plan, rendering “both messages ineffective”.
New START: last US-Russia arms control treaty in jeopardy
Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s announcement Tuesday that Moscow is suspending its participation in the last remaining U.S.-Russia arms control treaty will have an immediate impact on U.S. visibility into Russian nuclear activities, but the pact was already on life support.
Putin’s decision to suspend Russian cooperation with the treaty’s nuclear warhead and missile inspections follows Moscow’s cancellation late last year of talks that had been intended to salvage an agreement that both sides have accused the other of violating.
In his state-of-the-nation address to the Russian people, Putin said Russia was withdrawing from the treaty because of U.S. support to Ukraine, and he accused the U.S. and its NATO allies of openly working for Russia’s destruction.
The U.S. had previously walked away from the treaty. During the Trump administration, the U.S. declined to engage in negotiations to extend it, accusing Moscow of flagrant violations. But when President Joe Biden took office in 2021, his administration signed a five-year extension.
Here is a look at New START and what Russia’s announcement means for keeping U.S. and Russian nuclear weapons in check:
Putin speech: Eight key claims from Russian leader – and the reality
Vladimir Putin’s speech to Russia’s elite yesterday came almost one year to the day since invading Ukraine.
Here are eight key points from his speech, which was delivered to members of both houses of parliament, state officials, military commanders and soldiers. It lasted about one hour and 45 minutes.
Read more here:
Putin suspends Russia's involvement in key nuclear arms pact
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Tuesday that Moscow was suspending its participation in the New START treaty — the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States — sharply upping the ante amid tensions with Washington over the fighting in Ukraine.
Speaking in his state-of-the-nation address, Putin also said that Russia should stand ready to resume nuclear weapons tests if the U.S. does so, a move that would end a global ban on nuclear weapons tests in place since Cold War times.
Explaining his decision to suspend Russia’s obligations under New START, Putin accused the U.S. and its NATO allies of openly declaring the goal of Russia’s defeat in Ukraine.
“They want to inflict a ‘strategic defeat’ on us and try to get to our nuclear facilities at the same time,” he said.
Putin argued that while the U.S. has pushed for the resumption of inspections of Russian nuclear facilities under the treaty, NATO allies had helped Ukraine mount drone attacks on Russian air bases hosting nuclear-capable strategic bombers.
Read more:
Zelensky slams fresh Russian attacks on civilians in Kherson
Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned fresh missile attacks on Ukrainian civilians in Kherson as he downplayed Vladimir Putin’s speech. “I have not watched it, because during this time there were missile strikes on Kherson. Twenty-one people were wounded and six were killed,” Mr Zelensky said.
Addressing the attack in his nightly address, he said: “The Russian army has once again brutally shelled Kherson today. There are wounded and dead. My condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones...”
“This Russian shelling did not and could not have any military purpose. As well as thousands of similar Russian attacks, which are a real message from Russia to the world. The terrorist state is trying to tell the world by firing missiles at city streets, at residential buildings, at schools, at pharmacies and hospitals, at churches, at bus stops, at markets, at power plants that terror is allegedly something to be reckoned with,” he added.
Propagandists claim Russia offered Biden ‘security guarantee’ for trip to Kyiv
Russian propagandists have claimed they aided Joe Biden’s visit to Ukraine by offering him a “security guarantee”.
Discussing the US president’s trip to Kyiv on Russian state TV, the presenters claim they could have “destroyed Biden” while he was meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky.
“Has someone given a security guarantee?” one asked, with another answering: “We did”.
“You know, we could have destroyed Biden.”
During his trip to Kyiv, the president promised another £500m in military aid to Ukraine.
Watch:
Moscow’s exit from nuclear treaty ‘very irresponsible’, says Blinken
US secretary of state Antony Blinken has called Moscow’s decision to suspend participation in the New Start treaty as “really unfortunate and very irresponsible.”
“We’ll be watching carefully to see what Russia actually does,” he said while visiting Greece.
“We’ll of course make sure that in any event, we are postured appropriately for the security of our own country and that of our allies.”
Poland’s Leopard 2 tanks to reach Ukraine in few weeks
The Polish foreign affairs ministry has said it will provide Ukraine with 14 Leopard 2 tanks in the next “two to three weeks” after the Ukrainian forces complete their crash course on the battle vehicle.
In January, the country had pledged an additional 60 tanks to Ukraine on top of the 14 German-made Leopard 2 tanks it had already promised.
Warsaw has positioned itself as one of Kyiv’s staunchest allies and also pressed hard for Germany to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and to allow other countries to do so as well, a demand which Berlin agreed to.
