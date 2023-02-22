✕ Close Putin says Russia is having a ‘complicated time’

Volodymyr Zelensky has refuted Russia’s claims of territorial gains on the war’s eastern frontline, saying the boundaries of the conflict in Ukraine have not moved.

“It is very important that despite great pressure on our forces, the frontline has undergone no change,” Mr Zelensky said after meeting the top military command.

He added: “Of course, the reports on the Donetsk and Luhansk regions evoke particular emotions. We are doing our best to deter enemy attacks there - constant intense assaults, which Russia does not stop, even though it suffers huge losses there.”

The Russian defence ministry has claimed that its forces were advancing on Bakhmut.

“In the last two days alone, there was an advance of more than 2.5 km (1.5 miles) by attack units on entrenched Ukrainian positions in the area of Artyomovsk,” the ministry said, referring to Bakhmut using its Soviet-era name.

Incremental gains by Russia have also been indicated by the Ukrainian military analysts who said that the fighting is spilling over into parts of the city.