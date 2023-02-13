Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin’s new offensive has already begun, warns Nato chief
No sign Putin is ‘preparing for peace’, says Jens Stoltenberg
Vladimir Putin‘s fresh and long-anticipated offensive in Ukraine has already begun, Nato cheif Jens Stoltenberg has declared.
“We see no sign whatsoever that (Russian) president (Vladimir) Putin is preparing for peace (...) What we see is president Putin and Russia still wanting to control Ukraine”, Nato’s secretary-general told reporters on Monday.
“We see how they are sending more troops, more weapons, more capabilities,” he added, almost one year after Moscow launched the war.
It comes after Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of the Russian region of Chechnya, said in an interview that Moscow would win the war by the end of this year.
He also told interviewer Olga Skabeyeva, who hosts a stridently pro-war chat show: “If we sit down at the negotiating table with Zelensky, yes, I think that’s wrong.”
It comes after Mr Putin’s forces unleashed fatal missile attacks on five areas across Kherson, causing damage to the railway and preventing trains from Kyiv and Lviv reaching the city, reports say.
Russia’s major new spring offensive in Ukraine has already begun, Nato warns
Russia has launched a long-expected major offensive in Ukraine, Nato said today.
In Brussels, Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said Moscow had already begun its latest push for territory as the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion approached.
“We see no sign whatsoever that President Putin is preparing for peace,” he said ahead of a meeting of the alliance’s defence minister’s meeting on Tuesday.
Liam James reports:
Russia’s major new spring offensive in Ukraine has already begun, Nato warns
Vladimir Putin is clearly not ‘preparing for peace’, says Jens Stoltenberg
Moldova’s president outlines Russian ‘plan’ to topple government
Moldova’s President has outlined what she described as a plot by Moscow to use external saboteurs to overthrow her country’s government, put the nation “at the disposal of Russia“ and derail its aspirations to one day join the EU.
President Maia Sandu’s briefing comes a week after president Volodymyr Zelensky said his country had intercepted plans by Russian secret services to destroy Moldova, claims that were later confirmed by Moldovan intelligence officials.
“The plan for the next period involves actions with the involvement of diversionists with military training, camouflaged in civilian clothes, who will undertake violent actions, attack some state buildings, and even take hostages,” Sandu told reporters at a briefing.
“The purpose of these actions is to overthrow the constitutional order, to change the legitimate power from Chisinau to an illegitimate one,” Sandu said, “which would put our country at the disposal of Russia, in order to stop the European integration process.”
She defiantly vowed: “The Kremlin’s attempts to bring violence to our country will not succeed.”
Luhansk town attacked ‘from all sides’
Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai said Russian forces had attacked the town of Bilogorivka from all sides before dawn on Monday.
“But our forces fought back there,” he told Ukrainian television.
“It was the same situation in the direction of Kreminna - a lot of them (Russians) appeared there. But they pulled back after the fight with our forces.”
Regarding the Russian offensive, he said: “Preparations for this offensive are already under way, the amount of shelling, air strikes and attacks by small groups has already increased. We are waiting for them to start massive round-the-clock attacks.”
Russia says sanctions are a barrier to Black Sea grain deal renewal
It would be “inappropriate” to extend the Black Sea grain deal unless sanctions affecting Russia’s agricultural exports are lifted and other issues are resolved, Moscow has said.
The Black Sea Grain Initiative, signed by Russia and Ukraine last July, created a safe corridor to allow grain to be exported from Ukrainian ports blockaded by the war.
The agreement, brokered by the UN and Turkey, was extended by a further 120 days in November and is up for renewal again next month, but Russia has signalled that it is unhappy with some aspects of the deal and asked for sanctions affecting its agricultural exports to be lifted.
“Our position on the issue of a further continuation of the Black Sea Initiative remains the same,” Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Vershinin said in an interview with RTVI .
“Without tangible results on the implementation of the Russia-UN Memorandum, above all on the real removal of sanctions restrictions on Russian agricultural exports... the extension of the Ukrainian document is inappropriate,” he said.
France ‘strongly' advises its citizens against going to Belarus
France’s foreign affairs ministry has said it “strongly” advised its citizens against going to Belarus giving the “new offensive launched by Russia in Ukraine”.
Earlier in the day, the United States told its citizens to leave Russia immediately due to the war in Ukraine and the risk of arbitrary arrest or harassment by Russian law enforcement agencies.
Possible aircrafts supply to Ukraine to be discussed on Tuesday - Stoltenberg
Nato’s secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg says he expects issue of aircrafts to be discussed at the upcoming two-day meeting of Nato defence ministers from Tuesday.
“There is now a discussion going on also on the question of aircrafts and I expect that also to be addressed tomorrow at the meeting in Brussels”, he said, adding that supplying aircrafts to Ukraine whereas the country under attack by Russia needs urgent support on the ground.
Stoltenberg also stressed that Nato countries supplying fighter jets to Ukraine would not make the military alliance part of the conflict.
Russian launches system to scan internet for undesired content and dissent
Russia has launched a system that will scan the internet for illegal content.
Moscow created the system to make it easier for authorities to detect unsanctioned protests, anti-war dissent and “LGBT propaganda”, officials said on Monday.
Reuters adds:
The “Oculus” system will be able to read text and recognise illegal scenes in photos and videos, analysing more than 200,000 images per day at a rate of about three seconds per image, the Interfax news agency reported.
Since sending its armed forces into Ukraine in February, Moscow has suppressed political opposition and independent media inside Russia that had survived previous clampdowns, and amplified a conservative, nationalist narrative that frowns on “non-traditional” lifestyles and orientations.
Oculus “automatically detects offences such as extremist content, calls for illegal mass gatherings or suicide, pro-drug content, LGBT propaganda and so on,” Interfax quoted the Main Radio Frequency Centre (MRFC), part of the communications supervisor Roskomnadzor, as saying.
“Since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, ‘fakes’ have proliferated and spread at an unprecedented rate, aiming to replace real facts with a specially constructed reality,” it said.
“The creation of this system is our response to provocations and anti-Russian actions on the part of foreign resources.”
New Russian offensive has already started, says Stoltenberg
Nato’s secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on Monday that the feared new major Russian offensive in Ukraine, almost one year after Moscow launched the war, has already started
“We see no sign whatsoever that (Russian) president (Vladimir) Putin is preparing for peace (...) What we see is president Putin and Russia still wanting to control Ukraine”, he said. “We see how they are sending more troops, more weapons, more capabilities.”
Russia is widely thought to be planning a major new offensive and Ukraine says it needs fighter jets and long-range missiles to counter this and to recapture lost territory.
Russia ‘likely to spy more on Norway’s energy industry'
Russia will seek to gather more intelligence about Norway’s oil and gas infrastructure as part of an effort to put pressure on European energy supplies, the Nordic country’s police security agency (PST) said in its annual threat assessment on Monday.
While Russia is “unlikely” to carry out acts of sabotage on Norwegian territory in 2023, this could change if Moscow’s willingness to escalate the conflict with Nato and the West were to increase, PST said.
The assessment of threats against Norway is the first since the start of the war in Ukraine in February last year. Since then the Nato member has become Europe’s largest gas supplier, following a drop in Russian gas flows.
“Norway’s role as an energy supplier to Europe has assumed even greater security policy importance as a result of the war in Ukraine,” PST said in its report.
Oslo has reinforced security at its oil and gas installations following the explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines on 26 September, and is receiving help from Nato allies to protect them.
“We have seen the emergence of Russian ambitions to exert pressure on European energy security. PST therefore expects that in 2023, Russia will try to gather intelligence about most aspects of Norway’s oil, gas and power sector,” it said.
