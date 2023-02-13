✕ Close Zelensky hugs BBC Ukraine reporter during press conference

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Vladimir Putin‘s fresh and long-anticipated offensive in Ukraine has already begun, Nato cheif Jens Stoltenberg has declared.

“We see no sign whatsoever that (Russian) president (Vladimir) Putin is preparing for peace (...) What we see is president Putin and Russia still wanting to control Ukraine”, Nato’s secretary-general told reporters on Monday.

“We see how they are sending more troops, more weapons, more capabilities,” he added, almost one year after Moscow launched the war.

It comes after Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of the Russian region of Chechnya, said in an interview that Moscow would win the war by the end of this year.

He also told interviewer Olga Skabeyeva, who hosts a stridently pro-war chat show: “If we sit down at the negotiating table with Zelensky, yes, I think that’s wrong.”

It comes after Mr Putin’s forces unleashed fatal missile attacks on five areas across Kherson, causing damage to the railway and preventing trains from Kyiv and Lviv reaching the city, reports say.