Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump envoy calls for ‘ceasefire now’ after Putin’s ‘shameful’ bombardment on Kyiv
Three children are among those killed after drones and missiles hit Kyiv
US special envoy general Keith Kellogg has called for a ceasefire after Russia launched its largest aerial bombardment since the war began in 2022.
The presidential envoy shared a photo of Ukraine’s capital following an aerial attack. He said: “This is Kyiv. The indiscriminate killing of women and children at night in their homes is a clear violation of the 1977 Geneva Peace Protocols designed to protect innocents.
“These attacks are shameful. Stop the killing. Ceasefire now.”
General Kellogg’s statement follows Volodymyr Zelensky’s condemnation of the United States’ silence after at least 12 people, including three children, were killed in the historic attack on Ukraine.
Ukraine’s president said: “The silence of America, the silence of others in the world only encourages Putin.”
Moscow and Kyiv have exchanged fire as Russia said it faced a barrage of Ukrainian drones and intercepted or destroyed around 100 of the unmanned Ukrainian weapons including some aimed at Moscow.
The drone attacks have intensified between Russia and Ukraine this week as Russia and Ukraine continue to exchange prisoners as part of a negotiated exchange of a thousand citizens from each side.
Starmer is now in the crosshairs of the Kremlin
It is no coincidence that Sir Keir Starmer began his premiership last summer with a whirlwind of foreign policy activity: hosting the European Political Community summit at Blenheim Palace, flying to Washington for the 75th anniversary Nato summit, and reaffirming Britain’s role in supporting Ukraine. In doing so, he signalled Britain’s renewed seriousness as a global actor. And while this may not always be fully appreciated at home, it is being clearly registered in Moscow.
Research at the New Eurasian Strategies Centre by head of data science Sergey Mastitsky into Russian-language media – both traditional and social – shows a sharp rise in attention paid to Starmer. At times, the prime minister has received more than four times the coverage of his Russian counterpart, Mikhail Mishustin. His media profile has tripled since last October, peaking during key moments: the London Summit for the “coalition of the willing” in March, the signing of the UK-Ukraine 100-year security pact in January, and the announcement in November that Britain had persuaded the US to allow Storm Shadow missiles to be used against targets inside Russian territory. These are not random spikes – they reflect the Kremlin’s perception that Britain is back in the game.
UK officials ‘probe Russian links to arson attacks on Keir Starmer’
Security officials are investigating whether Russia was behind arson attacks on homes linked to Keir Starmer, according to reports.
Two Ukrainians and a Romanian man have been charged over the fires at two properties, including the prime minister’s home in north London before he moved to Downing Street, and a car he sold last year.
The suspects are accused of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life over the attacks earlier this month. Now officials are said to be probing whether the trio could have been recruited by Vladimir Putin’s Russia, senior Whitehall sources told the Mail on Sunday and Sunday Mirror.
Putin’s helicopter used against Ukraine drone attack in Kursk
Military officials have said Russian president Vladimir Putin’s helicopter was used in repelling a large-scale attack by Ukrainian drones during his visit to the Kursk Region on 20 May.
Air defence division commander Yuri Dashkin told Russian state television: “[Helicopter of Russian President] was virtually at the epicenter of repelling a large-scale attack by the enemy’s drones.
“The intensity of the attack during the flight of the aircraft with the Commander-in-Chief over the territory of the Kursk Region increased significantly.
“Therefore, we simultaneously conducted an air defense battle and ensured the safety of the presidential helicopter’s flight in the air.”
He added that “the attack by the enemy’s drones was repelled, all airspace targets were destroyed.”
General Kellogg calls for a ceasefire after Kyiv attack
Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine General Keith Kellogg has called for a ceasefire after sharing a photo of Kyiv following an attack from Russia.
Here’s what he said:
Trump eyes foreign aid funds to remove migrants including Ukrainians who came to the U.S. from war zones
The Trump administration is considering using foreign aid funds to remove migrants — including Ukrainians — who came to the U.S. fleeing violence and returning them to active war zones, according to a report.
Hundreds of thousands of migrants, including those from Ukraine and Haiti, are being considered in the plans that would see the administration spend up to $250 million earmarked for foreign assistance, according to The Washington Post.
In draft documents obtained by the newspaper, Afghans, Palestinians, Libyans, Sudanese, Syrians and Yemenis could also be targeted in the administration’s voluntary deportation program. Afghans are likely to be the first group targeted with the voluntary packages, despite the risk they face at home from the Taliban, according to the Post.
Zelensky announces new sanction packages against Russia
President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced three new sanction packages against Russia.
Taking to social media, the Ukrainian leader explained how these packages would target the state.
He said: “The first targets Russian individuals involved in financing Russian terrorist activities, financial manipulations, and sanctions evasion schemes that serve Russia’s interests.
“The second package targets propagandists whose lies fuel Russia’s attacks on Ukraine.
“The third applies to members of Russian mafia groups who have significantly helped establish Putin's regime and are still associated with it. “
He added that the government was working to synchronise Ukrainian sanctions with those issued by the European Union and other global powers.
“New Ukrainian decisions on sanctions are already being prepared. Their focus is clear: individuals and legal entities from Russia and those associated with Russia, who work for the war, and who serve as a backbone for the Russian regime.
“New decisions by the National Security and Defense Council will follow soon.”
Children among 12 killed after Russia launches largest aerial bombardment of Ukraine war
Three children were among at least 12 people killed in Ukraine after Russian forces launched the largest aerial bombardment since the war started in February 2022.
Russia launched 367 drones and missiles in Sunday’s onslaught, striking more than 30 cities and villages, according to Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force.
Sounds of explosions boomed throughout the night in Kyiv and families in one village near the capital returned to find their homes burned down on Sunday.
Amy-Clare Martin reports:
Children among 12 killed after Russia launches largest aerial strike of Ukraine war
Who is Andriy Portnov? Former Ukrainian politician killed on school run in Spain
A former Ukrainian politician and key aide to the ousted pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych has been killed.
Andriy Portnov, 51, was gunned down on Wednesday morning outside the gates of the American School in Madrid's affluent neighbourhood of Pozuelo.
Police received the call about the shooting at 9.15 am local time. Radio station Cadena SER said the man was taking his children to school when he was shot.
Trump’s negotiations with Putin mean Europe needs to prepare for a second cold war
It is always painful to abandon longstanding certainties. The transatlantic security bond has, for 76 years, been one such certainty. Since 1949, generations of Europeans and North Americans have lived with the confidence that political leaders on both sides of the Atlantic shared a strong commitment to the international rules-based order, democratic principles, and a common vision of “Europe whole, free and at peace”.
Notwithstanding sporadic disagreements between individual allies, and regular requests from the US for Europe to bear a fairer share of the military burden, the allies’ vow to defend each other in case of need and maintain a credible military deterrent was never called into question, and neither was the willingness of any given occupant of the Oval Office to come to the aid of a Nato member if they were attacked.
