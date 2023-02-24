Jump to content

Watch live: Ceremony held in Bucha on first anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine

Holly Patrick
Friday 24 February 2023 08:04
Comments

Watch live as a ceremony is held in Bucha, Ukraine, to commemorate the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

In April 2022, Ukrainian officials said that civilian corpses were found in Bucha with evidence of torture after Russian troops withdrew from the region, accusing Putin's forces of carrying out a "genocide."

As the war enters its second year, there remains no end in sight, with a UN vote demanding that Russia withdraws its soldiers and global leaders calling for more aid to be sent to Ukrainian troops and more sanctions on Moscow.

Memorials, candlelit vigils, and other remembrances for the tens of thousands of people who have died are planned for today as fighting continues.

A US envoy has said that Vladimir Putin will have to face trial for more than 71,000 alleged war crimes since his troops invaded the former Soviet nation on 24 February 2022.

