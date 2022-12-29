Russian forces have resumed their military salvo on Kherson and battered the strategic city in the war with mortar and artillery attacks even as the other regions in eastern Ukraine continue to bleed in the siege.
Ukraine’s armed forces said that the Russian troops shelled more than 25 settlements around Kherson and Zaporizhzhia resulting in civilian casualties and damaging residential buildings.
But, a number of Russian forces are also abandoning their positions around Zaporizhzhia, the Ukrainian military’s top command said.
Elsewhere in the war, Volodymyr Zelensky said that there is no place in Bakhmut which is “not covered in blood” as Russian rage rains on the town with only few civilians left behind.
Vladimir Putin’s forces in Bakhmut are increasingly diminished and stand on the brink of being unable to continue their operations, analysts monitoring the war in Europe have said.
Russian minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Moscow is prioritising defending civilians and soldiers lives as the invading country wanted the situation in Ukraine resolved as quickly as possible.
Russia struggling to counter air threats deep inside its territory - MoD
Russia is facing difficulties in countering air threats deep inside the country and defending strategic air base, the British defence ministry said today, citing the attack on its Engels Air Base which was attacked for the second time in three weeks on Monday.
“Russia has long given a very high priority to maintaining advanced ground based air defences, but it is increasingly clear that it is struggling to counter air threats deep inside Russia,” the ministry said today in its latest intelligence update.
It pointed to Russian media reports blaming the uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) for the strike on the facility, one of the main operating bases of Russia’s strategic bomber fleet.
“One challenge for Russia is probably the exceptional demand on its fleet of modern, medium-range air defence systems, such as SA-22 Pantsir, which would typically be expected to take a major role in countering UAVs,” the MoD said.
It added: “As well as providing point defence for strategic sites such as Engels, these systems are currently required in large number to protect field headquarters near the front line in Ukraine.”
Russia deploys more ships in Black Sea
Russia has sent more ships, including two surface and submarine missile carriers, on combat duty in the Black Sea, the Ukrainian southern operational command said today.
It added that these ships are equipped with 20 Kalibr missiles.
Air raid sirens go off across Ukraine
Officials have sounded air raid alerts across every Ukrainian oblast, including occupied Crimea this morning, reported The Kyiv Independent.
People have been asked to immediately take shelter.
British ex-soldier fighting in Ukraine saved by the body of his friend
A British ex-soldier has made it back to the UK after surviving a barrage of Russian shelling in Ukraine.
Shareef Amin, 40, nicknamed Rambo, suffered wounds to every limb when he was hit by Putin’s troops in October.
He was buried under the body of a fellow soldier in a trench, but managed to drag himself out before travelling abroad for treatment.
Now he is finally back in the UK after being airlifted out, and is awaiting reconstructive surgery.
Russian troops likely culminating around Bakhmut - US think tank
Experts monitoring the ongoing fierce fighting in eastern Ukraine’s Bakhmut region are assessing the Russian forces to have reached a crescendo with visible factors like top Ukrainian military officers being able to go to frontline without any difficulty.
Citing the indicators, the US-based think tank the Institute for the Study of War said: “Senior Ukrainian officials are visiting frontline positions unimpeded.”
“Russian airborne forces are reportedly augmenting Wagner” and that the Russian forces are “operating in squad-sized assault groups due to combat losses,” indicating that the fighting is inching towards a stalemate.
“Culminated Russian forces could continue to carry out assaults but would be very unlikely to make operationally significant gains,” the think tank said.
Russia rejects Zelensky’s ‘peace formula’ - report
Russia will not use Volodymyr Zelensky’s ‘peace formula’ as a plank for negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine, Moscow’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said todya.
The top minister from the Putin regime added that he believes Kyiv is still not ready for real peace talks.
He added that Ukraine’s idea of driving Russia out of eastern region and Crimea with western help was “an illusion” despite the ground reports which show a fierce counterattack from Ukrainian soldiers who have been fighting the grinding battle there since the summer now.
Kherson bombed and shelled in renewed attacks
Russian forces have intensified mortar and artillery attacks on the city of Kherson in a renewed bid to retake the city by military force as the critical southern port city.
More than 25 settlements around Kherson and Zaporizhzhia have been shelled, Ukraine’s general staff of armed forces said, adding that the relentless attacks have caused civilian casualties along with damage to civilian infrastructure.
No place in Bakhmut ‘not covered with blood
There is no place in the frontline city of Bakhmut “not covered with blood”, Volodymyr Zelensky has said.
The Ukraine president added that “only a few “ civilians remain in the city, in the eastern province of Donetsk.
“Last year, 70,000 people lived there. Now only a few civilians are left there,” he said in a Telegram post.
“There is no place that is not covered with blood. There is no hour when the terrible roar of artillery does not sound. Still, Bakhmut stands.”
Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Thursday, 29 December.
