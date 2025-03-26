Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin makes demands for Black Sea ceasefire despite launching huge drone assault
The Kremlin has claimed a Black Sea ceasefire agreement can only begin when certain Russian needs are met, sparking Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky to accuse Russia of “manipulation” over a push by Donald Trump for a lasting peace deal in end Vladimir Putin’s invasion.
After days of intense negotiations, the White House said it had secured deals with both Kyiv and Moscow to stop targeting ships in the Black Sea, restoring a previous agreement to protect key shipping routes.
But on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin would need to see some sanctions imposed by Western nations over the war lifted first, including blocks on its access to international payments systems.
Mr Zelensky said the ceasefire would be observed immediately, and said Russia was “already trying to distort agreements” and “deceive both our intermediaries and the entire world”.
Mr Trump has said Putin appears to be "dragging [his] feet" over ending the war against Ukraine.
The comments came before Russia launched an overnight drone attack on the Ukrainian port of Mykolaiv, which provides access to the Black Sea.
'Very difficult' to find the thousands of Ukrainian children taken to Russia
Without access to the thousands of children abducted by Russia or their data, Ukraine’s deputy foreign minister said it was “very difficult” to find them and bring them home.
“Russia uses forced Russian documentation. Russia changes their names, Russia changes their data, and it's very difficult to find them,” Mariana Betsa told a UK committee.
“The critical issue is to get verified information from [Russia] regarding the deported children from Russia. We don't have any access to them at the government level.
“So basically, this is a very complicated and complex operation, and each child is truly a unique operation in terms of their rescue.”
Ms Betsa said a few countries were acting as mediators to help return children, but the process was not going as fast as Ukraine would like.
As part of the negotiations in Saudi Arabia this week, the US agreed to help Ukraine get its children back, and Ms Betsa said it would also be great to get more help from the UK.
More than a dozen Ukrainian children injured or killed each week, minister says
More than a dozen Ukrainian children are injured or killed in Russian missile strikes each week, Ukraine’s deputy foreign minister says.
Mariana Betsa said nearly 600 children have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine three years ago, and more than 1700 have been injured in attacks.
“All in all, every week, at least 16 Ukrainian children either being killed or being injured by missile attacks,” she told a UK committee.
Kidnapped Ukrainian children drafted into military, officials say
The founder of Save Ukraine Mykola Kuleba said many of the children Ukraine has been able to rescue have spoken about being drafted or seeing their friends drafted into the Russian army.
“Of that more than 600 kids who [have] been stolen and rescued, together with our partners ... 40 per cent of all boys rescued over the past year, received draft notice for the Russian army, or had friends who did,” he told a UK parliamentary committee.
“25 per cent of all rescued children or their classmates were forced to march and handle weapons and shoot. Every fifth rescued child had a gun pointed at them.”
Mr Kuleba said 70 per cent of the children were made to listen to Russian military personnel or security service members at school, who urged the children to sign contracts with the Russian military.
Almost 20,000 Ukrainian children abducted by Russia: Ukraine Minister
Ukraine’s deputy foreign minister Mariana Betsa says nearly 20,000 Ukrainian children have been abducted by Russia during the war.
“So far, we identified almost 20,000 Ukrainian children who were forcefully deported by Russia in grave breach of international law to the Russian territory,” she told a UK parliamentary committee.
“This is a massive crime that Russia commits.”
Ukrainian minister to address UK committee
Ukraine’s deputy foreign minister Mariana Betsa will shortly address a UK parliamentary committee.
Ms Betsa will be appearing before the International Relations and Defence Committee, alongside the founder of Save Ukraine Mykola Kuleba, and Daria Zarivna, the advisor to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine and operations director of Bring Kids Back UA.
Kremlin says Putin order halting energy attacks still holds
The Kremlin says President Vladimir Putin’s order to halt strikes on energy infrastructure is being adhered to by Russian forces.
Kremlin spokesman Dmirty Peskov said on Wednesday that the moratorium on attacking energy infrastructure has been in force since March 18 and was being fulfilled by Russia.
Moscow said yesterday that oil refineries, energy pipelines and nuclear power stations would not be targeted for 30 days in a deal struck with Ukraine.
Overnight Russia carried out drone attacks on Ukraine, and Volodymyr Zelensky said civilian infrastructure was hit.
Images show aftermath of Russian drone attacks
Volodymyr Zelensky shared photos of the aftermath of Russia’s drone strikes on Ukraine overnight, which came after the countries reached an agreement to halt attacks in the Black Sea.
What is the Black Sea ceasefire deal?
Following days of intense talks with the US, both Russia and Ukraine have agreed to stop attacks in the Black Sea.
They also agreed to take steps towards agreeing to a ceasefire on energy infrastructure.
Here is what the White House said both countries agreed to, in separate talks with the US in Saudi Arabia earlier this week:
- Cease using force and allow the safe naviagation of ships in the Black Sea.
- Develop measures for implementing the agreement to ban strikes on energy facilities.
- Work with mediating countries ton implement the agreements.
- Work towards a lasting peace.
Zelensky says Russian attacks a sign Russia doesn't want 'real peace'
Volodymyr Zelensky says the overnight attacks from Russia were a “clear signal” that Russia did not want a real peace.
“Launching such large-scale attacks after ceasefire negotiations is a clear signal to the whole world that Moscow is not going to pursue real peace,” the Ukrainian president wrote on X.
“Since March 11, there has been a US proposal for a total ceasefire, a complete halt to strikes. And literally every night, through its attacks, Russia keeps saying ‘no’ to our partners’ peace proposal.
He added: “Everyone who was affected must be given assistance. But there must also be clear pressure and strong action from the world on Russia – more pressure, more sanctions from the United States – to stop Russian strikes. “
Zelensky says overnight drone attacks are proof Russia wants to drag out war
The Ukrainian president says Russia’s overnight drone attacks were proof that Russia wanted the war to drag on.
Russia launched 117 drone attacks through the night, and the key Ukrainian Black Sea port city of f Mykolaiv was struck.
Volodymyr Zelensky said many regions came under attack from Russia, despite the countries reaching an agreement to end attacks in the Black Sea and start working towards a ceasefire.
“Last night, there were another 117 proofs in our skies of how Russia continues to drag out this war – 117 strike drones, most of them Shaheds. A significant number were shot down by our air defenders,” he said on X.
“Dnipro, Sumy, Cherkasy, and other regions came under Russian attack. There was a massive drone strike on Kryvyi Rih – targeting a local enterprise and civilian infrastructure. In Okhtyrka, Sumy region, homes, stores, and civilian infrastructure were damaged. Communities in Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions also came under fire.”
