Ukraine-Russia war latest: Seven dead after Russian bridges collapse as ‘saboteurs hit’ Putin’s rail network
Russia blames 'interference' while Ukrainian partisans claim credit for third incident in Donetsk
At least seven people have been killed and dozens more injured after bridges collapsed in separate incidents across Russia, causing trains to derail.
The seven people died and a further 69 were wounded when a highway bridge collapsed onto railway tracks, derailing an approaching train in the Bryansk region late on Saturday, Russian officials said.
Russia's Railways initially blamed the collapse in the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, on “illegal interference in the operation of transport”, in a likely reference to Ukrainian saboteurs, but the Telegram post was later removed.
Prominent Russian military blogger Semyon Pegov, who uses the name War Gonzo, called it “sabotage”.
Both reports could not be independently verified. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.
A second bridge collapsed hours later when a freight train was crossing a bridge in the Kursk region early on Sunday, according to a local governor, causing a similar derailment.
Russia's Investigative Committee said on Sunday that the two bridges collapsed due to explosions.
A prominent Ukrainian partisan group claimed responsibility for an attack on relay systems in occupied Donetsk oblast that stopped movement on a new Russian rail line.
Meanwhile, hundreds of towns were under evacuation orders in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region, where Russian forces are focusing their attacks, as Ukrainian officials warned Moscow could be preparing a new offensive there.
Ukrainian officials this week warned of a potential new Russian offensive in the northeast. A State Border Guard Service spokesperson said on Thursday that Russia had amassed “sufficient forces” in the neighbouring Kursk region to launch an incursion, the Kyiv Independent reported.
Social media pictures and videos showed passengers trying to help others climb out of the Bryansk train's damaged carriages in the dark and firefighters looking for ways to reach passengers.
Saboteurs claim responsibility for disrupting railway in Donetsk
A pro-Ukraine partisan group has reportedly claimed responsibility for sabotaging a railway in Donetsk Oblast, which disrupted Russian logistics.
The Atesh partisan group issued the statement on Telegram this morning while two bridges collapsed, causing two trains to derail in Russia's border regions.
The group said it destroyed a relay box on the new Volnovakha-Mariupol railway, which resulted in the disruption of the railway signalling and traffic control system, The Kyiv Independent reported.
The Volnovakha-Mariupol railway, recently built by Russian forces, was used by Vladimir Putin's troops to deliver fuel, equipment, and ammunition directly to the frontline.
