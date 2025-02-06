Ukraine-Russia war latest: Russian bomber dies in failed attack on Ukrainian army recruitment centre
Putin continues to target Ukrainian mobilisation effort with ninth attempted attack this year
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
At least one Russian bomber died while setting up an attack on a Ukrainian army recruitment centre in western Ukraine, officials said.
The explosion took place at the Kamianets-Podilsky recruitment centre and wounded four other people, said Sergiy Tyurin, the regional administrator.
Ukraine is witnessing a string of attacks against its mobilisation effort. This is the ninth such attack this year targeting a Ukrainian recruitment centre.
This comes as Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine continues to receive military aid from the US, but there's no discussion currently about any prospective packages.
"There's no reduction in US support today. It is not stopped, it continues," he told reporters in Kyiv after a meeting with British foreign secretary David Lammy.
Mr Zelensky said it was "too early" for discussions regarding new batches of military assistance.
Earlier, a Russian oil depot was set ablaze overnight after Ukraine launched a drone attack on the site, according to Russian officials yesterday.
Kyiv has launched a series of drone attacks on Russian energy facilities over recent days, including at a major oil refinery in Volgograd.
Lammy in Kyiv as UK announces £55m to boost Ukraine's resilience
Foreign secretary David Lammy has announced a £55m package of support aimed at bolstering Ukraine’s resilience, during a visit to Kyiv amid uncertainty about the future of the war.
The UK will commit £17m to support sustainable energy projects within the country, as part of efforts to help it recover from the damage wrought by Russia’s attacks on its key infrastructure.
A further £3m is being provided for deliveries of Ukrainian grain and other food produce to Syria, as it grapples with the upheaval following the collapse of the Assad regime.
Bomber dies in attack on Ukrainian army recruitment centre
At least one person died while setting up an attack on a Ukrainian army recruitment centre in western Ukraine, officials said.
The war-hit nation is witnessing a string of attacks against its mobilisation effort. This is the ninth such attack this year targeting a Ukrainian recruitment centre.
The explosion took place at the Kamianets-Podilsky recruitment centre and wounded four other people, said Sergiy Tyurin, the regional administrator.
Ukraine's military shoots down 57 out of 104 drones launched by Russia overnight
The Ukrainian military said that Russia launched 104 drones and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles at Ukraine in the early hours of Wednesday.
Of that number, the Ukrainian air force shot down 57 and 42 drones did not reach their targets likely due to electronic warfare, the military said.
Zelensky says US military aid not cut – but no talks on new packages
Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine continues to receive military aid from the US, but there's no discussion currently about any prospective packages.
"There's no reduction in US support today. It is not stopped, it continues," he told reporters in Kyiv after a meeting with British foreign secretary David Lammy.
Mr Zelensky said it was "too early" for discussions regarding new batches of military assistance.
Asked about Ukraine's ability to fight without American aid, he said cutting supplies would hit the country's defence capabilities.
"We will be weaker, and whether we would hold (the land) – I'm not sure," he added.
Russian forces capture two settlements in Ukraine, TASS says
Russian troops took control of the settlements of Baranivka and Novomlynsk in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions of eastern Ukraine, the TASS state news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Russian defence ministry.
Nato jets scramble Russian bombers
Two Norwegian jets rushed to respond after four Russian planes flew dangerously close to NATO airspace yesterday.
The Russian TU-95 bombers were being escorted by two Flanker-D planes in the high north but were closely monitored by the Norweigan Air Force F-35s.
Major General Øivind Gunnerud, Norwegian Air Chief, said: “Our Quick Reaction Alert mission in the High North is important for our national defence and NATO’s collective security.
“The ability to respond swiftly ensures the safety of our airspace and highlights the strength of our allied forces in maintaining peace and stability.”
North Korean troops pulled from Ukraine war front line – what happened?
The extraordinary lengths North Korean soldiers will go to avoid capture in Ukraine
The North Korean troops fighting for Russia are highly trained and will stop at nothing to avoid surrender, Ukrainian sources tell Sam Kiley, The Independent’s World Affairs Editor, in Sumy
The fatal lengths North Korean soldiers will go to to avoid capture by Ukraine
The extraordinary lengths North Korean soldiers will go to avoid capture in Ukraine
The North Korean troops fighting for Russia are highly trained and will stop at nothing to avoid surrender, Ukrainian sources tell Sam Kiley, The Independent’s World Affairs Editor, in Sumy
The defenders of Kyiv using World War Two-style machine guns on farm trailers
The defenders of Kyiv using World War Two-style machine guns on farm trailers
Swarms of Iranian-made Russian Shahed unmanned drones target Ukraine almost every night – it is up to these men and their World War Two-style machine guns to shoot the UAVs out of the sky. World Affairs Editor Sam Kiley reports from the Kyiv region
Russia confirms POW swap with Ukraine, brokered by UAE
Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday exchanged 150 prisoners of war on each side after mediation by the United Arab Emirates, the Russian defence ministry said.
It said all of the freed Russians were currently in Belarus, where they were receiving psychological and medical assistance.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments