Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin rejects talks with Zelensky as North Korean cannon deployed
Vladimir Putin is ‘afraid of strong leaders’, says Volodymyr Zelensky
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Russian president Vladimir Putin has refused to directly engage with his counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in any upcoming talks to end the war in Ukraine.
Mr Putin, who has spent 25 years in power in Russia, claimed to take issue with the fact that Mr Zelensky has been unable to hold elections since Moscow’s full-scale invasion.
In response, Mr Zelensky said the Russian leader’s statements showed he was afraid of talks and sought to keep the conflict going indefinitely.
On the war front, more than a hundred drones targeted Russian oil facilities, including a nuclear power plant, in a major Ukrainian attack this morning, Russian officials said. The Russian defence ministry said that 104 drones were involved in raids across western Russia, 11 of which were destroyed over the Smolensk region.
This comes as North Korea is set to send more than 100 artillery systems to be used against Ukraine’s forces in the war, officials in Kyiv said.
A close ally of Russia, North Korea is about to double the number of artillery systems it has deployed to Russia’s Kursk region, said Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief.
North Korea troops partially withdraw from frontline in Russia’s Kursk after weeks of heavy losses
North Korea troops partially withdraw from frontline in Russia’s Kursk
A Ukrainian special forces commander says North Korean troops have moved back from the fighting for roughly a fortnight
UK on alert over rise in drug-resistant bacterial infections in Ukraine
The number of drug-resistant infections is rapidly rising in Ukraine, according to reports - with the UK’s government agency for health security on alert over a risk of case numbers increasing.
Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) infections occur when bacteria evolves to learn how to defend itself against common antibiotic and other medicines, making treatment ineffective.
Overuse of antibiotics is the main cause of the so-called “silent pandemic” of AMR infections, with a type of infection called Klebsiella pneumoniae now becoming a major issue for hospitals near Ukraine’s frontline, with a type of infection called Klebsiella pneumoniae now becoming a major issue for hospitals near Ukraine’s frontline.
UK on alert over rise in drug-resistant bacterial infections in Ukraine
What is helping drive the increase of drug-resistant infections in Ukraine, why should the UK be on alert, and importantly, what can be done about it?
A US shutdown on foreign aid is hitting from Africa to Asia to Ukraine. Here's how
US-funded aid programs around the world have begun firing staff and shutting down or preparing to stop their operations, as the Trump administration’s unprecedented freeze on almost all foreign assistance brings their work to a sudden halt.
Allies including Ukraine also are struggling to save part of their security funding from the 90-day freeze, ordered by US president Donald Trump last week. Trump also just paused federal grants and loans inside the United States.
Read more details here:
Slovakia summons Ukraine ambassador as rifts over gas intensify
Slovakia's foreign ministry has summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to protest against earlier Ukrainian comments over gas transit.
The European neighbours are engaged in a deepening rift after Ukraine ended Russian gas transit to Slovakia at the start of the year.
Ukraine's foreign ministry on Tuesday said that Slovak prime minister Robert Fico had been "poisoned by Russian propaganda", which followed a comment by Mr Fico who called Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky an "enemy" of Slovakia due to the gas transit dispute, according to Slovak media.
France invites foreign ministers including Rubio to Ukraine meeting
France has invited foreign ministers from Ukraine, Germany, Poland, Italy, Spain, Britain and the European Union as well as new US secretary of state Marco Rubio to discuss the war in Ukraine on 12 February, diplomats said yesterday.
It was not clear yet whether Mr Rubio would attend the talks, said the diplomats, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a meeting that has not yet been officially announced.
In ‘2,000 Meters to Andriivka,’ Oscar-winner takes viewers back to Ukraine’s frontlines
The day Mstyslav Chernov won the Bafta for his documentary 20 Days in Mariupol was the day he learned two soldiers he knew had been killed in combat.
They were primary subjects of his new film 2,000 Meters to Andriivka, a harrowing portrait of modern warfare that puts audiences on the frontlines of the 2023 Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Lindsey Bahr reports:
In ‘2000 Meters to Andriivka,’ Oscar winner takes viewers back to Ukraine’s frontlines
Two years after “20 Days in Mariupol” debuted in Park City, Utah, Oscar and Pulitzer Prize winner Mstyslav Chernov is back at the Sundance Film Festival with a new dispatch from Ukraine
One killed as Russian drone strikes apartment block in Ukraine
At least one person was killed in a Russian drone attack on a multi-storey apartment building in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy.
Three others were also injured in the drone strike, regional governor Volodymyr Artyukh said.
The governor, standing in front of a crane and piles of rubble, said emergency services were pulling residents out from parts of the building that had been damaged in the strike.
UK on alert over rise in drug-resistant bacterial infections in Ukraine
The number of drug-resistant infections is rapidly rising in Ukraine, according to reports – with the UK’s government agency for health security on alert over a risk of case numbers increasing.
Last week, the BBC reported on a sharp rise in cases faced by clinicians in Ukraine. While globally, 1.4m people died from antimicrobial resistant (AMR) infections in 2023. In the same year, 58,000 people had AMR infections in the UK.
The UK Health Security Agency has called it a global crisis with the agency calling for action to drive down infections around the world.
Here, The Independent asks what is helping drive the increase in Ukraine and what can be done about it:
UK on alert over rise in drug-resistant bacterial infections in Ukraine
What is helping drive the increase of drug-resistant infections in Ukraine, why should the UK be on alert, and importantly, what can be done about it?
What Trump 2.0 could mean for Ukraine
Donald Trump has been critical of US support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, and has said he could end the war in 24 hours if elected – although advisers concede it will likely take months if not longer.
He has suggested Ukraine may have to yield some of its territory if a peace deal is to be struck.
Trump and his pick for national security adviser, US Representative Michael Waltz, have criticised the Biden administration’s decision in November to allow Ukraine to use US-provided missiles to strike within Russian territory.
Trump has also said that under his presidency the US would fundamentally rethink Nato’s purpose and Nato’s mission.
While there is no fully fleshed-out Trump peace plan, most of his key aides favor taking NATO membership off the table for Ukraine as part of any peace agreement, at least for the foreseeable future. They also broadly support freezing the battle lines at their prevailing location.
Desperate Ukrainians resorting to illegal routes and ‘rogue advisers’ to bring children to UK
Desperate Ukrainian families are resorting to illegal routes and “rogue advisers” to bring their children to Britain after “catastrophic” changes to the Homes for Ukraine scheme, ministers have been told.
The government, which has vowed “ironclad” support for Ukrainians, has been warned repeatedly since taking office that changes to the Ukrainian sponsorship schemes – made overnight last February by the Tory administration – are preventing children from joining their parents in the UK.
This has now created the “inevitable” situation in which families are resorting to bringing children to the UK via irregular routes, leaving them at risk of exploitation by criminals and people traffickers, a charity supporting Ukrainians told the home secretary this week.
Speaking to The Independent, one Ukrainian mother said she was left with no choice but to bring her children from Ukraine illegally after their carer grandparent fell ill, and urged the government to change course to allow families to reunite in safety.
Read more details in this report:
Desperate Ukrainians using illegal routes to bring children to UK, ministers warned
Exclusive: Mother forced to bring children to UK illegally urges Starmer to ensure families can be reunited
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments