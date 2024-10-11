Ukraine-Russia latest: Putin faced ‘bloodiest month’ of war in September as Zelensky pitches victory plan
Putin casualties reach more than 600,000 in Ukraine since the war began in 2022, says US
September proved to be the bloodiest month of attrition with 36,000 casualties for Vladimir Putin since the Russian invasion began in 2022, latest US intelligence assessment shows.
Russia suffered more than 1,200 casualties a day at an average – totalling to at least 36,000 casualties, according to the US and British military analysts, the New York Times reported. Officials in the West have called September the costliest month for Moscow’s troops but did not give an exact number of Russian casualties.
Russia has not released an official number of casualties of its forces in Ukraine and treats the information as a state secret.
Away from the frontline, Volodymyr Zelensky is promoting his “victory plan” in a widespread Europe visit that he said “aims to create the right conditions for a just end to the war” against Russia.
Yesterday, he met with prime minister Keir Starmer, Nato secretary general Mark Rutte, French president Emmanuel Macron and Italian premier Giorgia Meloni.
He is now set to meet Pope Francis today for a half-hour audience and then he will meet German chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.
Putin redeploys about 50,000 troops to Kursk, Ukraine military chief says
Russian militaty command has redeployed around 50,000 troops to its counteroffensive in Kursk oblast against Ukrainian forces, Ukraine’s military chief said.
“We know that about 50,000 troops from other areas have been redeployed to the Kursk front,” Ukraine commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi told public broadcaster Suspilne last night.
This redeployment by Russia has weakened its position as they are pulling in troops from other parts of the war frontline, he noted. “This, of course, made it easier for us to conduct defensive operations,” General Syrskyi said.
North Koreans deployed with Russia in Ukraine war, officials say
Russia is using North Korean military engineers in the Ukraine war to target Kyiv’s forces with ballistic missiles, senior officials in Kyiv and Seoul said.
They added that the Korean fighters operating in occupied areas of the country have already been killed, reported the Guardian.
Around dozens of North Koreans are behind Russian lines as part of teams firing “support launcher systems for KN 23 missiles”, the report added, citing a source.
North Korean soldiers could fight alongside the Russian army in Ukraine, South Korea’s defence minister told the country’s parliament earlier this month after media reports claimed Pyongyang had lost troops in the war.
Kim Yong-hyun claimed that North Korean troops could be sent to Ukraine under the mutual defence treaty signed during Russian president Vladimir Putin’s visit to Pyongyang in June.
Russia attacked port infrastructure almost 60 times in recent months, says Ukraine
Russia attacked Ukraine’s port infrastructure almost 60 times in the last three months and is intensifying such strikes, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Oleksiy Kuleba said.
“The purpose of these attacks is to reduce our export potential. We are talking about deliberately provoking a food crisis in those parts of the world that directly depend on Ukrainian grain supplies,” he said.
Mr Kuleba added that strikes damaged or destroyed almost 300 port infrastructure facilities and 22 civilian vessels.
Ukraine can hold Kursk territory for months, US officials say
Ukrainian troops can hold their captured territory in Russia’s Kursk for several months, senior US officials said, citing their latest intelligence assessment.
Kyiv’s hold on the territory hinges on the reliable flow of supplies into the region and Russia’s focus on advances in eastern Ukraine, the officials told Bloomberg on the condition of anonymity.
Ukrainian troops are now receiving a steady supply of shells after facing months of dire ammunition shortages, the officials said.
In the past three days, Ukrainian and Russian forces continued assaults in Glushkovsky Raion west of the main Ukrainian salient in Kursk but did not make any confirmed advances, the Institute for the Study of War said.
World Bank board approves new Ukraine fund
The World Bank’s executive board has approved the creation of a financial intermediary fund (FIF) to support Ukraine, with contributions expected from the United States, Canada and Japan, three sources familiar with the decision said.
The only objection to the vote came from Russia, two of the sources familiar with the vote said.
The fund, to be administered by the World Bank, will help fulfill a pledge by Group of Seven rich democracies to provide Ukraine with up to $50bn in additional funding by the end of the year as it continues to battle Russia’s invasion over two years ago, the sources said.
Exact amounts to be contributed by the US, Japan and Canada are still being worked out, but will be backed by interest from frozen Russian sovereign assets, one of the sources said.
UK could send British troops to Ukraine to train soldiers
Military chiefs are considering sending British troops to Ukraine to train soldiers and boost Kyiv’s recruitment efforts, it has emerged.
Ministry of Defence (MoD) sources confirmed to The Independent that discussions are ongoing about whether to send troops to the country to support it amid Russia’s ongoing invasion.
There is already a small number of British medical personnel in Ukraine, delivering training and mentoring to the country’s armed forces.
Work continues on military supplies for Ukraine, says Macron
Work continues regarding military supplies for Ukraine, French president Emmanuel Macron said, following a meeting in Paris with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday.
Mr Macron’s meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart came after Mr Zelensky had held talks earlier with Nato chief Mark Rutte and prime minister Keir Starmer, where they discussed his proposed “victory plan” and whether Ukraine could use Western missiles against targets in Russia.
Ukrainian journalist dies in Russian detention, officials say
A Ukrainian journalist who wrote first-hand accounts of life under Russian occupation has died in Russian detention, officials said yesterday.
Viktoria Roshchyna, who turned 28 this month, provided freelance reports for Ukrainian media outlets Ukrainska Pravda and Hromadske Radio and for US-funded Radio Liberty.
Roshchyna wrote vivid accounts of life in Crimea after Russia annexed the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and areas of eastern Ukraine seized by Russian-funded separatists.
She also documented the nearly three-month defence of the port of Mariupol after Moscow launched its February 2022 full-scale invasion.
At least 17 journalists have been killed while reporting on the war, according to international organisations.
