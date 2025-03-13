Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin tours Kursk while Trump threatens sanctions if he doesn’t agree to ceasefire
Trump threatens Russia with 'devastating' financial blow if it refuses to accept ceasefire agreement
Vladimir Putin has made a surprise visit to Russia's Kursk region, his first since Ukrainian troops captured part of it last year.
The Russian president's trip came as the Kremlin said it was reviewing details of Washington's proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in the conflict.
US president Donald Trump has said he could impose a “devastating” financial blow on Putin if the Russian president refuses to accept the 30-day ceasefire agreement.
“There are things you can do that wouldn’t be pleasant in a financial sense. I can do things financially,” he said in the Oval Office.
Officials from Ukraine and the US agreed on the ceasefire, alongside a restoration of US military aid and intelligence sharing to Ukraine, during talks in Saudi Arabia.
“I think it makes sense for Russia,” Trump said. “We’ve also discussed land.”
Kyiv supports the Trump administration’s push for peace as soon as possible, Volodymyr Zelensky said, and sees the resumption of US military aid and intelligence sharing as very positive.
Cautious Russia weighs Ukraine ceasefire plan as US tries to seal a deal
The Kremlin said on Wednesday it would review details from Washington about a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine before responding, while US secretary of state Marco Rubio hoped a deal would be struck within days.
As Moscow considered the plan, president Vladimir Putin, dressed in military fatigues, made a surprise visit to Russia's Kursk region for the first time since Ukrainian troops captured part of it last year.
With Mr Putin's presence highlighting recent Russian advances in Kursk, Valery Gerasimov, head of Russia's General Staff, told the Kremlin leader his troops had repelled Ukrainian forces from 86 per cent of the ground they once held in Kursk.
Ukraine had hoped to use that territory as a bargaining chip in any peace talks with Moscow.
The US on Tuesday agreed to resume weapons supplies and intelligence sharing with Ukraine after Kyiv said at talks in Saudi Arabia that it was ready to support a ceasefire proposal.
The Kremlin on Wednesday said it was carefully studying the results of that meeting and awaited details from the US.
Ukraine’s acceptance of a 30-day ceasefire will be seized with glee by Vladimir Putin
Trump says 'I can do things financially, that would be very bad for Russia'
"Hopefully, we can get a ceasefire from Russia," Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
"I've gotten some positive messages, but a positive message means nothing. This is a very serious situation."
The Kremlin said on March 12 it was awaiting details from Washington about a proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine, while senior Moscow sources said a deal would have to take account of Russia's advances and address its concerns.
Mr Trump said a ceasefire would make sense for Russia but said there was "a lot of downside for Russia too", without elaborating.
"We have a very complex situation solved on one side, pretty much solved. We've also discussed land and other things that go with it," he said.
"We know the areas of land we're talking about, whether it's pull back or not pull back."
Asked if he would do anything to pressure Russia, Mr Trump said: "I can do things financially, that would be very bad for Russia. I don't want to do that because I want to get peace."
Putin will aim to exploit a truce senior European officials tell The Independent
One senior official from Lithuania – one of the Baltic nations which fears Mr Putin’s invasion could be extended to their border – said: “What for us, Ukraine or the US, is 30 days could be just 30 minutes for Russia.”
US arms begin to flow to Kyiv again
Arms deliveries to Ukraine have already resumed through a Polish logistics centre, the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Poland announced on Wednesday.
The deliveries go through a Nato and US hub in the eastern Polish city of Rzeszow that has been used to ferry Western weapons into neighbouring Ukraine about 70 kilometres (45 miles) away.
The American military help is vital for Ukraine's shorthanded and weary army, which is having a tough time keeping Russia's bigger military force at bay.
For Russia, the American aid spells potentially more difficulty in achieving war aims, and it could make Washington's peace efforts a tougher sell in Moscow.
The US government has also restored Ukraine's access to unclassified commercial satellite pictures provided by Maxar Technologies through a program Washington runs, Maxar spokesperson Tomi Maxted told The Associated Press.
The images help Ukraine plan attacks, assess their success and monitor Russian movements.
How many times has Vladimir Putin broken ceasefire agreements with Ukraine?
Even if Putin agrees to a temporary truce, which is a big if, Ukraine and Europe are clear that Russia has a long history of breaking ceasefire agreements.
Finland will be part of the 'coalition of the willing' for Ukraine
Finland will definitely be part of any "coalition of the willing" that could help support Ukraine's security, Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen told Times Radio.
Earlier this month, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Britain, France and some other nations would form a coalition to draw up plans to offer Ukraine support in the event of a peace deal to end Russia's war.
"We are definitely part of the coalition of the willing, and we are looking at the package of capabilities which we have to put to the table in order to help Ukraine in securing itself," she said.
"We will, of course, have to secure the rest of Europe, too... there are many ways to participate and rest assured Finland will participate also."
It came after Secretary of State for Defence John Healey said: "In the coming weeks, you will see European allies coming ever closer together because our security is shared and our strength relies on that unwavering commitment to each other.
“Peace and security in Europe will only be achieved through strengthening Nato and standing with Ukraine."
In Pictures: Putin visits Kursk visited the western Russian region of Kursk for the first time since Ukrainian forces seized territory in the region
286,000 civilians remain in Donetsk as evacuation alarm sounds
About 286,000 Ukrainian civilians remain in Donetsk Oblast as mandatory evacuation in the region continues.
Dmytro Petlin, head of the department of operational and emergency service for the region, said: “Evacuation measures continue. As of yesterday (11.03.25), about 1,214,000 civilians were evacuated from the government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.
“As of yesterday, about 286,000 civilians remain in the territory of the region controlled by the Ukrainian authorities.”
