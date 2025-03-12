Zelensky says 30-day ceasefire could be basis for broader peace deal with Putin

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said the 30-day ceasefire agreement between Washington and Kyiv could lead to a broader peace deal with Russia.

Officials from Ukraine and the US yesterday agreed on the ceasefire, alongside a restoration of US military aid and intelligence sharing to Ukraine, during talks in Saudi Arabia.

Mr Zelensky said Kyiv supports the Trump administration’s push for peace as soon as possible and sees the resumption of US military aid and intelligence sharing as very positive.

It comes after US secretary of state Marco Rubio - who was part of the delegation in Saudi Arabia - told reporters in Ireland that US and Russia will discuss the agreement today.

“We're going to say that Ukraine is prepared to stop all battlefield activity, and begin the immediate process in negotiating our enduring end of the war,” he said.

The Kremlin had earlier said it would not comment on the proposals until it has spoken with the US. But Russian sources have told Reuters that Putin is unlikely to agree to a ceasefire in its current form - and that Moscow’s concerns must first be addressed.

Mr Rubio also said building “deterrence” against Russia was a crucial element of peace in Ukraine.