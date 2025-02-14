Ukraine-Russia war latest: Chernobyl nuclear plant hit by high-explosive drone causing ‘significant damage’
Nuclear scare at Chernobyl site comes as US vice-president meets Volodymyr Zelensky in Munich after Donald Trump announced the start of peace talks
A Russian drone armed with a "high-explosive warhead" has damaged a radiation shelter at Chernobyl's nuclear power plant, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said this morning, just hours before officials from Russia and the US were set to meet for security talks in Munich.
Mr Zelensky said the drone struck the protective shell of reactor four at the plant, causing a fire that has since been extinguished. Initial assessments, he said, showed damage to the shelter was “significant”.
The shell is a protective cover is designed to limit the release of radioactivity from the reactor, which exploded in the 1986 disaster. This morning, the International Atomic Energy Agency said no elevations in radiation levels had been detected.
Meanwhile, in Munich today, US vice president JD Vance is meeting Mr Zelensky on the margins of a security conference after Donald Trump announced the start of talks to end the Ukraine war.
Both Sir Keir Starmer and France's Emmanuel Macron have today said talks should only take place with Ukrainian involvement. Mr Macron warned Mr Trump against a peace deal to end the war that would amount to “capitulation” to Moscow.
Zelenksy speaking to reporters now
The Ukrainian president is talking to reporters at the Munich Security Conference.
He says he does not think the US has a plan for peace yet.
Earlier this week, US president Donald Trump announced he was starting peace talks after speaking to Russian president Vladimir Putin
Lammy will meet the widow of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny
Foreign secretary David Lammy will meet the widow of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny at a major security summit as Britain announces further sanctions on people with links to Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.
The foreign secretary will have talks with Yulia Navalnaya and reflect on her husband’s enduring legacy at the Munich Security Conference nearly a year on from his death.
Mr Lammy said in a statement: “Nearly a year on from the death of Alexei Navalny, I am honoured to meet with Yulia Navalnaya and make clear our commitment to weaken Putin’s attempts to stifle political opposition and crack down on the Kremlin’s corrupt dealings globally.
“We are calling on our friends and allies to continue to step up in the face of ongoing Russian aggression.
Kremlin dismisses Ukraine's claim Russia attacked Chernobyl nuclear plant
The Kremlin has dismissed as a "provocation" accusations by Ukraine that a Russian drone had damaged the containment shelter at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant overnight.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that he did not have precise information on the alleged incident but that Russia does not attack nuclear infrastructure.
"The Russian military doesn't do that. They don't. This is most likely just another provocation," Peskov said.
"That's exactly what the Kyiv regime like to do and sometimes, in fact, does not shy away from doing."
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and the UN's nuclear energy watchdog both said that radiation levels remained normal after the incident.
It comes as top US, Ukrainian and European officials gather at the Munich Security Conference to discuss the war in Ukraine.
Vance warns Moscow of sanctions if it does not agree to peace deal
On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, we understand US vice president JD Vance is meeting Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky at 5pm.
Before that, Mr Vance told reporters this morning that the US could hit Moscow with sanctions and possible military action if Putin did not agree to a peace deal with Ukraine that guarantees Kyiv's long-term independence.
"There are economic tools of leverage, there are of course military tools of leverage" the U.S. could use against Putin, Vance said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.
"There are any number of formulations, of configurations, but we do care about Ukraine having sovereign independence."
Russian drone attack on Odesa, Ukraine claims
As we’ve already reported, the Ukrainian military said Russia launched 133 drones against the country overnight.
The air force said it shot down 73 drones and 58 others did not reach their targets, likely due to electronic countermeasures.
Now we’re hearing that port infrastructure in Ukraine’s Odesa region was damaged in the wave of attacks.
Regional governor Oleh Kiper said no-one was wounded in the attack on Odesa district, which also damaged an inactive resort site, causing fires.
Odesa region is a central hub for Ukraine's Black Sea exports and its port facilities have been regularly attacked by long-range strikes throughout the war
Trump says Russia should rejoin G7 after call with Putin
President Donald Trump says he wants to permit Russia to rejoin G7.
“I'd love to have them back, I think it was a mistake to throw them out,” said Mr Trump, who blamed then-president Barack Obama for the collective decision by the world’s largest industrialized economies to exclude Russia from the group.
The American president made the declaration in the Oval Office during a marathon question-and-answer session with reporters.
Read the full story here:
Trump wants to halve US defense spending and let Russia back into G7 after Putin call
U.S. president also wants to conduct denuclearization talks with Russia and China
Ukraine on 'irreversible path to Nato' - Starmer
This week, we’ve reported how the US said Nato membership for Ukraine was not a realistic prospect.
That goes against Nato’s official position that Kyiv is on an “irreversible” path to joining the alliance.
Such a stance was last month endorsed by Sir Keir Starmer’s UK/Ukraine 100-year partnership.
And today, a Downing Street spokeswoman maintained that position. She said: “The Prime Minister spoke to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this morning.
“The Prime Minister began by reiterating the UK’s concrete support for Ukraine, for as long as it’s needed. He was unequivocal that there could be no talks about Ukraine, without Ukraine.
She added: “The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s commitment to Ukraine being on an irreversible path to NATO, as agreed by Allies at the Washington Summit last year.
“Discussing the upcoming third anniversary of Ukraine’s courageous defence of its sovereignty in the face of Russia’s barbaric full-scale invasion, the leaders agreed that it would be an important moment to demonstrate international unity and support for Ukraine.”
No Ukraine peace talks without Ukraine, says Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer has told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that there can be no peace talks in the Ukraine-Russia conflict without Ukraine's involvement.
Trump has said he plans to meet Russian president Vladimir Putin for talks to end the conflict in Ukraine.
Although he had initially appeared non-committal about involving Ukraine in talks about its future, Mr Trump said yesterday that it would have a seat at the table.
At the Munich Security Conference today, UK foreign secretary David Lammy will be among the G7 allies, with Ukraine likely to dominate the agenda.
"(Starmer) was unequivocal that there could be no talks about Ukraine, without Ukraine," a readout of a call between Sir Keir and Mr Zelensky issued by Starmer's office said.
"Ukraine needed strong security guarantees, further lethal aid and a sovereign future, and it could count on the UK to step up, he added," the readout said.
Zelensky condemns Russia's 'terrorist threat to the entire world'
Following the explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Kyiv has accused Russia of a drone attack, and has shared images of, what it says, is the burnt-out drone engine inside the wreckage.
Posting on X, Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack, explaining that the shelter for the reactor was there to protect humanity.
He said: “The only country in the world that attacks such sites, occupies nuclear power plants, and wages war without any regard for the consequences is today’s Russia. This is a terrorist threat to the entire world.”
Vance to discuss Ukraine peace talks at Munich confence
As world leaders enter the Munich Security Conference, the main topic of conversation is Donald Trump’s efforts to strike a negotiated settlement in the Ukraine war.
Mr Trump said he had invited Ukraine to three-way peace talks with Russia and the US today.
As he arrived at the council, vice president JD Vance told reporters he had plans to discuss conflict and how to bring it to a negotiated settlement.
He added that the US wanted to make sure that NATO was built for the future.
