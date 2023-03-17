✕ Close Moment Russian jet crashes into US drone

China’s president Xi Jinping has accepted an invitation by Vladimir Putin to conduct a state visit to Russia on Monday, the Kremlin has announced.

China and Russia struck a “no limits” partnership in February 2022, just weeks before the invasion of Ukraine, and Beijing has recently offered to broker peace in the war.

China said the visit aimed to deepen bilateral trust with Russia and that the two leaders would discuss major international and regional issues.

Meanwhile, China’s foreign minister, Qin Gang, told his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in a rare phone conversation that Beijing is concerned about the war spinning out of control.

He was quoted as urging that all parties remain “calm, rational and restrained” and saying: “China will continue to play a constructive role toward reaching a cease-fire, ending warfare, mitigating the crisis and restoring peace.”

Meanwhile, Russia was likely trying to recover debris from the US surveillance drone it allegedly intercepted over the Black Sea, according to the Pentagon, which claimed it was “very unlikely that they would be able to recover anything useful”.