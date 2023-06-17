Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin’s forces face shortage of tanks as Kyiv’s counteroffensive creeps forward
Moscow’s defence chiefs call for an increase in production as Kyiv’s forces make adavances in Zaporizhzhia
Drone footage shows scale of destruction in Odesa after Russian strike
Russian forces are suffering a shortage of tanks, the nations’s defence minister has admitted during a visit to a military factory in western Siberia.
Sergei Shoigu has called for more tanks to be manufactured "to meet the needs of Russian forces" in Ukraine, with Kyiv having launched a counteroffensive involving Western tanks and weapons.
Mr Shoigu said there was a need "to maintain the increased production of tanks" and better security features in armored vehicles, the Defense Ministry said in a statement about the visit.
Ukrainian deputy defense minister, Hanna Maliar, said on Saturday that Kyiv’s forces were making progress – or having “registered tactical successes” as she put it – in the southern Zaporizhzhia region
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is to host a group of African leaders who travelled to Russia on a self-styled "peace mission" after a trip to Ukraine on Friday.
Seven African leaders - the presidents of Comoros, Senegal, South Africa and Zambia, as well as Egypt's prime minister and top envoys from the Republic of Congo and Uganda – have travelled to St Petersburg to meet Mr Putin.
Russian tank supply
Ramaphosa in Saint Petersburg
South Africa’s president has arrived in Saint Petersburg, Russia, as part of an an African delegation pushing for negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s arrival in the country “follows constructive discussions with President Volodymyr Zelensky,” the South African presidency said.
"This conflict is affecting Africa negatively," South African Mr Ramaphosa said at a news conference alongside Mr Zelensky and four other African leaders after talks on Friday.
Russian missile strike
Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Synehubov revised the death toll from a Russian missile strike on a small Ukrainian village in the east to two people on Saturday.
Mr Synehubov initially said on the Telegram messaging app that four people were killed as a Russian anti-tank guided missile hit a car driving towards the village of Huriyv Kozachok which is near the border with Russia.
Later he gave provided an update, saying that two volunteers - a 42-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were killed.
Ukraine liberated many villages and towns in the Kharkiv region last autumn but since then the Russian military has frequently shelled the area.
Nato’s future
Jens Stoltenberg is expected to be asked to remain as Nato secretary-general for another year, according to a source familiar with the discussions and a US official, as the alliance has struggled to decide on a replacement ahead of a mid-July summit in Lithuania.
Mr Stoltenberg's term has already been prolonged three times and he is due to step down in September after nine years as secretary-general of the military alliance.
The Norwegian has broad support among the alliance and continues to be an effective leader, the source, who requested anonymity, told Reuters.
"The [Biden] administration is coming around (to) the idea of Stoltenberg staying on for another year," said the U.S. official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity.
"It doesn't look like there is consensus at the moment within the alliance on his replacement."
Zelensky has invited African leaders to global peace summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday he has invited African leaders to take part in a global peace summit where “Ukraine will be heard all over the world”.
He said on social media: “Today was a long day, with many events, and a lot of news. Long discussions... The Peace Formula, security issues, our joint capabilities to protect the principles and goals of the UN Charter, to protect nations from aggression.
“I called on the leaders and states of Africa to participate in the Global Peace Summit we are preparing. Ukraine will be heard all over the world, and we will involve the whole world in the implementation of the Peace Formula.”
How significant is reported recapture of first Ukrainian villages from Russia?
Ukraine has celebrated the first territorial gains of its long-trailed counteroffensive against the invading Russian forces.
Unverified photographs and video appearing on Sunday and on Monday morning showed Ukrainian soldiers holding their country’s blue and yellow flag aloft in triumph in the eastern villages of Storozheve, Blahodatne, Neskuchne and Makarivka in Donetsk, suggesting they had been recaptured from occupying enemy troops.
Ukraine’s deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar posted one of the photos from Storozheve and thanked the 35th Separate Brigade of Marines for liberating it.
She has since said that Ukraine has won back three more villages in Zaporizhzhia – Lobkove, Levadne and Novodarivk – and advanced 250 metres near Bakhmut, 200 metres on the Toretsk front in east Ukraine and at least 500 metres closer to the port city of Berdyansk.
Joe Sommerlad reports:
Resistance appears to have won back four small towns in Donetsk and three in Zaporizhzhia in first skirmishes of counteroffensive
RECAP: Damage wrought by destruction of Kakhovka Dam in pictures
Why did Russia invade Ukraine?
Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine has been raging for one year now as the conflict continues to record devastating casualties and force the mass displacement of millions of blameless Ukrainians.
Vladimir Putin began the war by claiming Russia’s neighbour needed to be “demilitarised and de-Nazified”, a baseless pretext on which to launch a landgrab against an independent state that happens to have a Jewish president in Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukraine has fought back courageously against Mr Putin’s warped bid to restore territory lost to Moscow with the collapse of the Soviet Union and has continued to defy the odds by defending itself against Russian onslaughts with the help of Western military aid.
Thomas Kingsley and Joe Sommerlad report:
Here’s why Putin really invaded Ukraine
Why did Russia invade Ukraine?
Ukrainians rescued from Russian-held flood zones in Kherson
Watch the dramatic moment Ukrainian civilians are rescued from flood-affected areas of of the Russian-occupied eastern bank.
Rescue boats shuttling volunteers and officials darted across from Ukrainian-held areas on the west bank to evacuate desperate civilians stuck on rooftops.
Drone footage obtained by AP shows severe flooding from the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam on 6 June, along the lower Dnieper River in Kherson.
Russia and Ukraine both accuse each other of destroying the dam.
