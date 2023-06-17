✕ Close Drone footage shows scale of destruction in Odesa after Russian strike

Russian forces are suffering a shortage of tanks, the nations’s defence minister has admitted during a visit to a military factory in western Siberia.

Sergei Shoigu has called for more tanks to be manufactured "to meet the needs of Russian forces" in Ukraine, with Kyiv having launched a counteroffensive involving Western tanks and weapons.

Mr Shoigu said there was a need "to maintain the increased production of tanks" and better security features in armored vehicles, the Defense Ministry said in a statement about the visit.

Ukrainian deputy defense minister, Hanna Maliar, said on Saturday that Kyiv’s forces were making progress – or having “registered tactical successes” as she put it – in the southern Zaporizhzhia region

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is to host a group of African leaders who travelled to Russia on a self-styled "peace mission" after a trip to Ukraine on Friday.

Seven African leaders - the presidents of Comoros, Senegal, South Africa and Zambia, as well as Egypt's prime minister and top envoys from the Republic of Congo and Uganda – have travelled to St Petersburg to meet Mr Putin.