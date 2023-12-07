✕ Close Kyiv suffers ‘largest ever’ drone attack by Russia leaving ‘five wounded’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ukraine says it downed a Russian Su-24 fighter plane over the Black Sea near Snake Island as the aircraft was on its way to attack Odesa region.

Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Ukraine’s “sky guards” following the incident overnight on Tuesday, as he tweeted: “We are strengthening our air defense, particularly in the Odesa region. Gradually, but noticeably. I thank every country that helps us achieve this task.”

Snake Island, which lies around 22 miles off the Ukrainian coast, achieved worldwide fame when Ukrainian border guards stationed there at first resisted a Russian warship’s demand for their surrender.

It comes as Zelensky told Ukrainians on Wednesday that Kyiv would defeat Russia and win a fair peace “against all odds” after he unexpectedly cancelled his US Senate address.

The president delivered his defiant message in an unusual early-morning video that showed him walking through Kyiv on his way to pay his respects to fallen soldiers on what Ukraine marks as Armed Forces Day.

“It is not easy now, but we are moving. No matter how difficult it is, we will get there. To our borders, to our people. To our peace. Fair peace. Free peace. Against all odds.”