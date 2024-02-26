Ukraine-Russia war live: Zelensky says 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed and urges US to approve aid
Zelensky disputed Vladimir Putin’s claim Ukraine had lost between 150,000 and 300,000 soldiers since 2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in action in the two years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion.
Zelensky said that the number was far lower than estimates given by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government.
He said at the Ukraine Year forum in Kyiv: “31,000 Ukrainian military personnel have been killed in this war. Not 300,000, not 150,000, not whatever Putin and his deceitful circle have been lying about.
“But nevertheless, each of these losses is a great sacrifice for us.”The Ukrainian leader said that he wouldn’t disclose the number of troops that were wounded or missing.
He also said that “tens of thousands of civilians” had been killed in occupied areas of Ukraine, but said that no exact figures would be available until the war was over.
“We don’t know how many of our civilians they killed. We don’t,” he said.
It comes as the president urged the US to approve their aid package within a month after reports of significant delays to arms deliveries.
Ukraine has plan for new offensive against Russia, says Zelensky
Ukraine has a “clear” plan for a new counteroffensive against Russian forces, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday, adding that he could not disclose details publicly.
Zelensky told a news conference in the capital Kyiv that troop rotations were critically important for the war effort and that Ukraine needed to better prepare its reserve forces.
The body of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has finally been handed over to his mother, his spokesperson has said.
Lyudmila Navalnaya, 69, has been given the body of her son, Kira Yarmysh said on Saturday, more than a week after he died in an Arctic prison on 16 February.
A number of Western leaders have accused Vladimir Putin and the Russian authorities of killing Navalny, the Russian president’s most prominent critic, although the accusations have been strongly denied by the Kremlin.
Guy Walters joins a squad of postmen, IT workers and drivers being turned into frontline soldiers to find out why Operation Interflex – which has prepared more than 30,000 ordinary citizens to fight Putin – could be the training model for our own citizen army
The risk of homelessness among Ukrainians who fled to the UK to escape the war is likely to increase as more sponsorships end or break down, MPs have warned.
A new report from the Public Accounts Committee said it had asked the government why it did not have a “full and accurate picture” of homelessness among people on the Homes for Ukraine scheme.
It noted that 30 per cent of English local authorities “regularly failed to provide homelessness data” for those on the scheme.
Its report said the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) explained that the data it received from more than 70 per cent of local authorities was “representative and sufficient to track trends so that it could respond accordingly with policy interventions”.
Ukraine needs U.S. Congress to approve aid within a month, Zelensky says
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday he was certain that the U.S. Congress would approve a major new batch of military and financial assistance and that Ukraine needed that decision to be made within a month.
“There is hope regarding Congress, and I am sure that it will be positive... They know that we need support within a month,” the Ukrainian leader told reporters at a news conference in Kyiv.
Robert De Niro, Emma Thompson and more stars send message of support to Ukraine
Celebrities including Robert De Niro, Emma Thompson, Mark Hamill and Bono have sent messages of support to Ukraine to mark the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion. A video sharing their messages was released on Saturday 24 February by UNITED24, a platform launched by Volodymyr Zelensky for collecting charitable donations for Ukrainians. “You have our love, our respect, our support and our gratitude,” De Niro says. “We will support you as long as necessary, stay strong. We will always stand right next to you,” actor Kevin Bacon adds.
Volodymyr Zelensky has promised victory and vowed that Russia “cannot break our dreams” as world leaders gathered in Kyiv on Saturday for the second anniversary of Moscow’s invasion.
Speaking from the destroyed remains of Hostomel airport, the site of one of the first battles near the capital, the Ukrainian president promised that the war would end in victory for his country.
Accompanying him on the airfield were Italian premier Giorgia Meloni, Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, as well as the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.
Each leader pledged unending support for Ukraine’s battle against Russia, which Mr Trudeau said was not just a fight for Ukraine’s freedom and sovereignty but “our democracy”.
Three British military veterans will sleep outside in Kyiv for two nights amid air raid sirens and possible missile attacks to raise awareness of homeless and displaced Ukrainians living in the war zone.
Dan Kaine, 44, Matt Hooper, 44, and Mike O’Halloran, 53, will travel to the Ukrainian capital to sleep outside in sleeping bags on Friday and Saturday – within a secure compound to avoid breaking Ukrainian curfew laws.
The sleep-out coincides with the second anniversary of the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, which began on February 24 2022.
The experience will raise awareness of Ukrainians “forced from their homes in the middle of the night” because of the ongoing conflict, and those who are displaced and facing homelessness in the middle of the war zone.
The men, whose faces and military career details cannot be shared for security reasons, are fundraising for the charity RE:ACT Disaster Response and have raised more than £5,000 so far to provide aid to Ukrainians.
