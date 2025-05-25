Ukraine-Russia war latest: 7 killed as Kyiv and Moscow trade heavy overnight drone strikes
Moscow says it intercepted or destroyed around 100 of the unmanned Ukrainian drones
At least seven people have been killed as Russian forces attacked Kyiv and other cities early this morning, officials said. Moscow and Kyiv have exchanged attacks as Russia said it faced a barrage of Ukrainian drones and intercepted or destroyed around 100 of the unmanned Ukrainian weapons including some aimed at Moscow.
The drone attacks have intensified between Russia and Ukraine this week. On Friday evening, Russia launched dozens of drones and ballistic missiles at Kyiv overnight in one of the biggest combined aerial attacks the war has seen.
This comes hours after Russia and Ukraine each swapped 307 more prisoners of war as part of a negotiated exchange which should result in 1,000 citizens from both sides returning to their country.
Volodymyr Zelensky and Russia’s defence ministry confirmed the second prisoner exchange on Saturday, after Friday’s release saw each side exchange 390 civilians and personnel.
“Among those who returned today are soldiers from our army, the State Border Service, and the National Guard of Ukraine,” Mr Zelensky said on his official Telegram channel.
'Russia fills each day with horror and murder,' Zelensky says
Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of filling each day with “horror and murder” inside Ukraine, after Moscow launch two days of large-scale missile attacks.
He said: “Putin has refused to cease fire repeatedly. It gains him nothing, except taking lives every single day. Every day gives new grounds for sanctions against Russia. Every day proves that without pressure on Russia, the war will continue.”
Ukraine says Russia attacked with 367 missiles and drones overnight
Ukraine's air force said on Sunday that Russia attacked the country with 298 drones and 69 missiles overnight, one of the largest aerial attacks of the war in Ukraine.
It said it downed 45 missiles and 266 drones.
Three children killed in latest Russian drone attack
In Zhytomyr region, west of Kyiv, three children were killed, aged 8, 12 and 17, according to the emergency service.
Twelve were injured in the attacks, the service said. Deaths were also reported in the Khmelnytskyi region, in western Ukraine.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a student dormitory in Holosiivskyi district was hit by a drone and one of the building's walls was on fire.
In Dniprovskyi district, a private house was destroyed and in Shevchenkivskyi district, windows in a residential building were smashed.
The attacks over the past 48 hours were among the most intense Russian aerial strikes on Ukraine since the February 2022 full-scale invasion. The last in a three-day prisoner swap was expected to take place later on Sunday.
WATCH: Emotional reunions as Ukrainians return home after major prisoner swap with Russia
Seven killed in overnight Russian attack on Ukraine
A massive Russian drone-and-missile attack targeted Ukraine for a second consecutive night, killing at least seven people and injuring dozens, officials said early today.
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said "there are already 10 injured in the capital" as of 3am Sunday. Soon afterward, Ukraine's emergency service said four people were killed and 16 were injured, including 3 children, just in the Kyiv region.
Mr Klitschko said a student dormitory in Holosiivskyi district was hit by a drone and one of the building's walls was on fire. In Dniprovskyi district, a private house was destroyed and in Shevchenkivskyi district, windows in a residential building were smashed.
The attack took place on the third day of a planned prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine, the only tangible outcome from peace talks in Istanbul earlier this month which have so far failed to produce a ceasefire. The exchange has been a rare moment of cooperation between the warring sides.
Zelensky says refusing ceasefire 'repeatedly'
Volodymyr Zelensky has responded to a large scale attack from Russia and said the attacks show his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin has refused ceasefire repeatedly.
“Putin has refused to cease fire repeatedly. It gains him nothing, except taking lives every single day. Every day gives new grounds for sanctions against Russia. Every day proves that without pressure on Russia, the war will continue,” he said in his nightly address.
UK and allies expose Russian cyber attacks on logistics firms aiding Ukraine
The UK and allies from 10 countries have exposed what they say is a campaign of malicious cyber activity by Russia against logistics and tech firms involved in delivering foreign assistance to Ukraine.
The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), which is part of GCHQ, said a unit within the Russian intelligence service, GRU, had targeted defence organisations, as well as IT services, maritime, airports, ports and air traffic management systems firms in a range of Nato countries.
The UK, along with the US, Germany, Czech Republic, Poland, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, France and Netherlands have signed and published an advisory on the issue to raise awareness of the campaign.
Read the full article here:
Trump’s negotiations with Putin mean Europe needs to prepare for a second cold war
It is always painful to abandon longstanding certainties. The transatlantic security bond has, for 76 years, been one such certainty.
Now, Donald Trump and his Maga acolytes have brutally shattered this certainty. The transatlantic partnership is unravelling in front of our eyes: in the space of 100 days, Trump has undermined Nato’s collective stance on defence; hit the global economy with tariffs; threatened the territorial integrity of dedicated allies Canada and Denmark; interfered in the internal affairs of allies with his brazen support for European right-wing populist parties; and departed from well-established multilateral bodies including the World Health Organisation, the International Criminal Court and the UN Climate Change Conference.
In a series of hammer blows, Trump has shattered the rules-based global order.
Russia ‘executed Ukrainian prisoners more than 150 times’
Kyiv’s military intelligence agency have said that Russian forces have executed Ukrainian prisoners more than 150 times.
Intelligence officials said they had received reports of multiple instances where a “direct orders to kill” prisoners of war had been received by Putin’s troops.
According to the agency, these acts are “not isolated incidents” but part of a deliberate and systematic policy of the Russian leadership.
In March, the United Nations also reported a growing number of cases in which Russian forces deliberately killed or maimed Ukrainian soldiers who had surrendered or attempted to surrender.
