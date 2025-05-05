Ukraine-Russia war latest: Two Russian fighter jets destroyed by sea drones as video emerges of strike

Ukraine claims to shoot down Russian warplane using sea drone for first time

Two Russian fighter jets have been destroyed by Ukrainian sea drones, according to reports, with video of the first strike emerging.

Ukraine’s military intelligence said it shot down a Russian Su-30 fighter jet near the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk using a naval drone on Saturday, calling it the world’s first such strike.

The agency chief then told The War Zone that two Russian jets were in fact downed in the operation on Saturday.

President Volodymyr Zelensky later confirmed the destruction of another Russian aircraft within 24 hours, following a strike on an airfield in occupied Crimea.

Meanwhile, two children are among the 11 people injured in Kyiv after Russia launched another mass drone attack at Ukraine, officials have said.

Moscow’s waves of overnight drone strikes on the Ukrainian capital also set homes and cars throughout the city on fire, the military and officials of Kyiv said on Sunday. Falling debris damaged buildings, as explosions were heard and air-raid sirens sounded for nearly an hour across the capital and eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine's air force said its air defence units shot down 69 of 165 drones launched by Russia, while 80 more were lost.

It comes just hours after Mr Zelensky said Ukraine is ready to commit to a full 30-day ceasefire starting today, reiterating on social media his push for Moscow to accept “complete silence” so the two countries can work out next steps towards peace.