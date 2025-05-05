Ukraine-Russia war latest: Two Russian fighter jets destroyed by sea drones as video emerges of strike
Comes as two children among 11 people injured in Kyiv after Putin launched another mass drone attack
Two Russian fighter jets have been destroyed by Ukrainian sea drones, according to reports, with video of the first strike emerging.
Ukraine’s military intelligence said it shot down a Russian Su-30 fighter jet near the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk using a naval drone on Saturday, calling it the world’s first such strike.
The agency chief then told The War Zone that two Russian jets were in fact downed in the operation on Saturday.
President Volodymyr Zelensky later confirmed the destruction of another Russian aircraft within 24 hours, following a strike on an airfield in occupied Crimea.
Meanwhile, two children are among the 11 people injured in Kyiv after Russia launched another mass drone attack at Ukraine, officials have said.
Moscow’s waves of overnight drone strikes on the Ukrainian capital also set homes and cars throughout the city on fire, the military and officials of Kyiv said on Sunday. Falling debris damaged buildings, as explosions were heard and air-raid sirens sounded for nearly an hour across the capital and eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine's air force said its air defence units shot down 69 of 165 drones launched by Russia, while 80 more were lost.
It comes just hours after Mr Zelensky said Ukraine is ready to commit to a full 30-day ceasefire starting today, reiterating on social media his push for Moscow to accept “complete silence” so the two countries can work out next steps towards peace.
What is the Su-30 Russian fighter jet which Ukraine says it shot down?
Ukraine says it destroyed a Russian Su-30 fighter jet using a missile fired from a seaborne drone, in what it said was the world's first downing of a combat plane by a maritime drone.
Its GUR military intelligence agency said on social media that the fighter had been shot down by a military intelligence unit called Group 13 on Friday over waters near Novorossiisk, a major Russian port city on the Black Sea.
Ukraine's seaborne drones, which are much cheaper and smaller than conventional ships, have wrought havoc on Russia's Black Sea fleet, with the Sukhoi-30 only the latest reported casualty.
According to its manufacturer, serial production of the aircraft began in 2022.
Designed in the "pixelated" camouflage colour scheme, the Sukhoi fighter jet’s body has a colour mix of dark and light grey with and black pixels, which experts say is designed to add to its stealth capabilities.
It can be developed for carrying missiles and bombs in cargo compartments and has a major onboard defence complex. The jet also features an internal weapons bay, giving the pilot a choice between long-range or close-combat missiles.
Chief test pilot Sergei Bogdan Bogdan claims the fifth-generation fighter jet’s agility could give it an edge over its American competitor, the F-35.
Watch: Ukraine claims to shoot down Russian warplane using sea drone for first time
Trump says he has not thought about meeting Putin this month
US president Donald Trump has said he is not sure if he will be meeting his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin later this month in Saudi Arabia.
Speaking to reporters as he returned to the White House after a weekend in Florida, Mr Trump was asked whether he planned to meet Mr Putin when he travels to the Middle East later this month where he will meet several Gulf leaders.
He said he had not thought about this but "we've had some very good discussions" about Russia and Ukraine in recent days.
"There's a lot of hatred there," he said.
